November 18, 2024
Donald Trump floats workaround if Senate won’t confirm AG pick Matt Gaetz

A.G. GancarskiNovember 18, 20243min4

matt gaetz
Recess appointment is also an option.

There’s more than one way to install an Attorney General.

President Donald Trump is suggesting on social media that if the Senate won’t confirm Matt Gaetz as the next Attorney General, Trump will go an alternate route.

Trump could use the Federal Vacancies Reform Act of 1998 instead of the recess appointment process, which has also been floated to get the Panhandle Republican through a Senate where many Republicans are skeptical of the Gaetz pick.

That 1998 law allows for temporary appointments.

“If no one has been nominated to the position, an acting officer may serve in the position for no longer than 210 days beginning on the date of the vacancy. However, for any vacant positions that exist during the 60-day period beginning on a transitional Presidential inauguration day, an acting officer may serve in the position for no longer than 300 days beginning on the inauguration day or the date of the vacancy,” an FAQ reads.

Gaetz resigned from Congress earlier this month, just days before it appeared that a potentially damaging House Ethics Committee investigation would be made public. The long-running inquiry was attempting to establish whether Gaetz engaged in sexual misconduct or illegal drug use and whether he granted special favors to romantic interests.

House Speaker Mike Johnson opposes releasing the material.

The Justice Department has already investigated Gaetz. But nothing came of it, despite copious leaks and insinuations that there would be fire to go with the smoke.

The New York Times in March 2021 first reported on a Justice Department investigation into whether Gaetz had ever illegally sex-trafficked a minor across state lines. However, federal prosecutors did not charge Gaetz with any crime.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. He writes for the New York Post and National Review also, with previous work in the American Conservative and Washington Times and a 15+ year run as a columnist in Folio Weekly. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

4 comments

  • JD

    November 18, 2024 at 12:49 pm

    Matt Gaetz is technically a PEDOPHILE and they want to put him in highest law office of the land? If he’s not release the report.

    • White Spiteful Demon

      November 18, 2024 at 1:08 pm

      Trump is criminal insane,most people would throw Gaetz under the bus,rape threats have increased since Trump,was relected MAGA women are mostly to get sexual assaulted,think they posses some magic potion to ward them against rape,when they voted for Trump the Rapist Google Trump Rape Threats

  • Larry Gillis, Libertarian (Cape Coral)

    November 18, 2024 at 1:37 pm

    McCARTHYISM OF THE LEFT:

    How many times has Gaetz had to be to bat on this one?
    Ultimately, the New York Times doesn’t care how many times, so long as they still get to talk about it.

    Joe McCarthy (he of happy memory) would be SO proud of them. Some day, when they grow up, they’re gonna be just like him.

    (Wait, wait: they already are !!)

    • Mark

      November 18, 2024 at 2:18 pm

      What color is the sky in your world, Larry? I can see Cape Coma from my parking garage and the sky looks blue from here. Joe McCarthy was a Senator from Wisconsin. Trump and Baby Gaetz want to bypass the Senate, which will be in Republican control at that point. The Republican controlled House just finished an investigation on Baby’s (alleged) drug use and child r-pe. Taliban Mike Johnson doesn’t want the report released. Wonder why? So lets recap, Tailgunner Joe held multiple Senate hearings, over many years. Trump and Gaetz want to avoid any hearings. McCarthy actually exposed some wrong doings in the State Department. Taliban Mike wants to lie and hide them, like any good Xtian. The only thing they all have in common is the “R” next to their name, just like you, Mr. “Libertarian”.

