Donald Trump floats workaround if Senate won’t confirm AG pick Matt Gaetz

There’s more than one way to install an Attorney General.
President Donald Trump is suggesting on social media that if the Senate won’t confirm Matt Gaetz as the next Attorney General, Trump will go an alternate route.
Trump could use the Federal Vacancies Reform Act of 1998 instead of the recess appointment process, which has also been floated to get the Panhandle Republican through a Senate where many Republicans are skeptical of the Gaetz pick.
That 1998 law allows for temporary appointments.
“If no one has been nominated to the position, an acting officer may serve in the position for no longer than 210 days beginning on the date of the vacancy. However, for any vacant positions that exist during the 60-day period beginning on a transitional Presidential inauguration day, an acting officer may serve in the position for no longer than 300 days beginning on the inauguration day or the date of the vacancy,” an FAQ reads.
Gaetz resigned from Congress earlier this month, just days before it appeared that a potentially damaging House Ethics Committee investigation would be made public. The long-running inquiry was attempting to establish whether Gaetz engaged in sexual misconduct or illegal drug use and whether he granted special favors to romantic interests.
House Speaker Mike Johnson opposes releasing the material.
The Justice Department has already investigated Gaetz. But nothing came of it, despite copious leaks and insinuations that there would be fire to go with the smoke.
The New York Times in March 2021 first reported on a Justice Department investigation into whether Gaetz had ever illegally sex-trafficked a minor across state lines. However, federal prosecutors did not charge Gaetz with any crime.
