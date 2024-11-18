Gov. DeSantis to fill Senate seat by beginning of January, currently vetting candidates

Gov. Ron DeSantis aims to settle on a replacement for U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio shortly after the new year.

On social media Monday, the second-term Governor notes Rubio is “expected to resign from the Senate to assume duties as Secretary of State when the Trump administration takes power on January 20th, creating a vacancy roughly two months from today.”

With that time frame in mind, DeSantis and his advisors have time to contemplate the right move.

“We have already received strong interest from several possible candidates, and we continue to gather names of additional candidates and conduct preliminary vetting. More extensive vetting and candidate interviews will be conducted over the next few weeks, with a selection likely made by the beginning of January,” DeSantis noted.

The Governor laid out his priorities for the position as well, a list that leaves openings for a wide range of candidates.

“Florida deserves a Senator who will help President Trump deliver on his election mandate, be strong on immigration and border security, take on the entrenched bureaucracy and administrative state, reverse the nation’s fiscal decline, be animated by conservative principles, and has a proven record of results,” DeSantis said.

A number of candidates have been floated already, including one very closely connected to the President-elect: Republican National Committee Co-Chair Lara Trump.

“If I am tapped to serve in another capacity, it truly would be my honor. I think it would be great to have another young mom alongside Katie Britt there in the United States Senate. I have not been asked yet, but I certainly would strongly consider it if it is presented to me,” she said on Fox News on Saturday.

The comments come after another appearance on Fox this week, during which Trump said she would “love” to be appointed Senator.

Attorney General Ashley Moody has also discussed the potential opening publicly.

“I have loved being in leadership, working with President Trump, working with Gov. DeSantis, and I hope to continue working on behalf of Floridians,” Moody said when asked if she wanted to be in the Senate.

The appointment would fill the seat until the 2026 election cycle.