Lara Trump makes another pitch for Florida Senate seat. Is Ron DeSantis listening?

While it’s unclear if Gov. Ron DeSantis is watching morning cable news after his return from Italy, one person who wants to be his Senate appointee isn’t taking any chances.
Republican National Committee co-chair Lara Trump returned to “Fox and Friends” Saturday to reiterate her interest in replacing Secretary of State nominee Marco Rubio.
“Well, you know, there have been crazier things that Trumps have done in the past, that’s for sure. Uh, look, I was so honored to be co chair of the RNC during this time,” Trump said.
“If I am tapped to serve in another capacity, it truly would be my honor. I think it would be great to have another young mom alongside Katie Britt there in the United States Senate. I have not been asked yet, but I certainly would strongly consider it if it is presented to me,” she added.
The comments come after another appearance on Fox this week, when Trump said she would “love” to be appointed Senator.
The Governor’s Office has yet to say where they fall on the Trump appointment question, despite multiple requests for comment. If we hear anything, we will update the piece accordingly.
DeSantis was in Italy for a trade mission through Friday, but with that wrapped up, expectations are he will advance a name to replace Rubio sooner than later. But Trump World sees the answer as obvious.
Additionally, Sen. Rick Scott is a fan of Trump being picked. But the former Governor and the current one have not had the strongest of relationships over the last six years.
8 comments
Red Storm
November 16, 2024 at 9:25 am
There’s a good chance that DeSantis might run for that seat in 2028. I’m sure whoever he appoints will be told that.
forsaken
November 16, 2024 at 9:26 am
Hey, I'm His Daughter in Law, Pick Me!
November 16, 2024 at 9:38 am
Appointing somebody this unqualified, based solely on nepotism is pathetic and shows the contempt these guys have for the state of Florida.
MH/Duuuval
November 16, 2024 at 9:41 am
MAGA DEI at work — stand back commoners.
Red Storm
November 16, 2024 at 10:07 am
To the victors go the spoils.
PeterH
November 16, 2024 at 9:51 am
Her education credentials indicate that she’s certainly qualified to bake cakes for the MAGA’s in the Senate.
Red Storm
November 16, 2024 at 10:05 am
You Demos are so angry that the Pelosi coup got routed last week. You just lash out at every chance. Take some anger management classes and don’t watch “The View”.
PeterH
November 16, 2024 at 10:51 am
Like most of Trump’s appointments she has not been vetted and she is unqualified. If the Senate wanted MAGA freaks it would have given Rick Scott more than 15 votes.