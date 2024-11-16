Lara Trump makes another pitch for Florida Senate seat. Is Ron DeSantis listening?

While it’s unclear if Gov. Ron DeSantis is watching morning cable news after his return from Italy, one person who wants to be his Senate appointee isn’t taking any chances.

Republican National Committee co-chair Lara Trump returned to “Fox and Friends” Saturday to reiterate her interest in replacing Secretary of State nominee Marco Rubio.

“Well, you know, there have been crazier things that Trumps have done in the past, that’s for sure. Uh, look, I was so honored to be co chair of the RNC during this time,” Trump said.

“If I am tapped to serve in another capacity, it truly would be my honor. I think it would be great to have another young mom alongside Katie Britt there in the United States Senate. I have not been asked yet, but I certainly would strongly consider it if it is presented to me,” she added.

The comments come after another appearance on Fox this week, when Trump said she would “love” to be appointed Senator.

The Governor’s Office has yet to say where they fall on the Trump appointment question, despite multiple requests for comment. If we hear anything, we will update the piece accordingly.

DeSantis was in Italy for a trade mission through Friday, but with that wrapped up, expectations are he will advance a name to replace Rubio sooner than later. But Trump World sees the answer as obvious.

Additionally, Sen. Rick Scott is a fan of Trump being picked. But the former Governor and the current one have not had the strongest of relationships over the last six years.