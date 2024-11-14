November 13, 2024
Lara Trump would ‘love’ to be a Senator from Florida. But she hasn’t talked to Gov. DeSantis yet

A.G. Gancarski
November 13, 2024

lara trump
The Governor may need to make an international call soon.

Lara Trump went on Fox News Wednesday night to say unequivocally she wants the Senate seat being vacated by Secretary of State nominee Marco Rubio.

But she hasn’t talked to the man making the appointment yet.

“If I am able to serve, I would love to serve the people of Florida. This is my home state now and has been for three years. This is where Eric and I live and truly to have that opportunity, I think would be incredible, and no one knows better than I do the America first agenda or the goals of Donald Trump and the coming four years. So, if I am asked, I would love to consider it, but I have yet to have a conversation with Governor DeSantis, so we will have to see,” she said on “Hannity.”

We asked the Governor’s Office about reporting that Lara Trump was the pick earlier.

DeSantis’ spokesperson Bryan Griffin reminded us that the Governor is on a week-long trade mission to Italy, adding that the Governor’s Office will notify Florida Politics when there is something to share on the topic.

“I’d also point out that no official nomination has been confirmed by President Trump, so there would not yet be a need to name a replacement,” Griffin said, in comments before Rubio’s appointment was official.

We reached out to Griffin for comment again after Rubio was selected, but have yet to hear back.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. He writes for the New York Post and National Review also, with previous work in the American Conservative and Washington Times and a 15+ year run as a columnist in Folio Weekly. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

One comment

  • Frankie M.

    November 13, 2024 at 9:43 pm

    A mere formality…what trump wants trump gets. Heil Trump!

    Reply

Categories