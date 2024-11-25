Special Election set to replace Mike Waltz

State officials have scheduled a Special Election in Florida’s 6th Congressional District to replace U.S. Rep. Mike Waltz.

The CD 6 race will run on a similar timeline to the contest in Florida’s 1st Congressional District to replace former U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, with some small changes.

For one, qualifying in the CD 6 contest is a day later than in CD 1. CD 6 qualifying runs from Dec. 6-7, while qualifying in CD 1 runs from Dec. 5-6.

Otherwise, the CD 6 timeline looks largely the same as CD 1. Mail ballots for the Primary will be sent out on Dec. 14 for military members and overseas voters and on Dec. 19 for other voters. Early voting will run from Jan. 18-25, with Election Day for the Primary on Jan. 28.

For the General Election, overseas mail ballots will go out on Feb. 15, followed by domestic ballots on Feb. 20. Early voting will be available March 22-29. Election Day will take place on April 1.

Waltz’s district is safe for Republicans.

He won the district with 66% of the vote this year, and in 2022 did even better, winning with more than 75% of the vote. Nearly 46% of the electorate registered to the Republican Party. Meanwhile, less than 27% of voters are Democrats, according to the most recent L2 voter data.

President-elect Donald Trump has made his preference known in the CD 6 race, endorsing state Sen. Randy Fine.

“A Harvard Educated, Successful Businessman, and Highly Respected State Legislator, Randy has been an incredible Voice for MAGA, and the Great People of Florida,” Trump said.

“In Congress, Randy will be an INCREDIBLE Fighter who will work tirelessly with me to Stop Inflation, Grow our Economy, Secure the Border, Champion our Military/Vets, Restore American Energy DOMINANCE, Protect our always under siege Second Amendment, and Restore PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH.”

The last two competitive primaries in CD 6, the boundaries of which have shifted south over the years amid population growth in the region, saw DeSantis and Waltz winning with plurality support in 2012 and 2018, respectively, due to crowded fields.