Donald Trump backs Randy Fine as replacement for Mike Waltz in CD 6

A just elected state Senator appears to have the all-important backing of President-elect Donald Trump in the 6th Congressional District.

“I am hearing that America First Patriot Randy Fine is considering launching his Campaign for Congress in Florida’s 6th Congressional District,” Trump posted to Truth Social on Saturday.

“A Harvard Educated, Successful Businessman, and Highly Respected State Legislator, Randy has been an incredible Voice for MAGA, and the Great People of Florida. In Congress, Randy will be an INCREDIBLE Fighter who will work tirelessly with me to Stop Inflation, Grow our Economy, Secure the Border, Champion our Military/Vets, Restore American Energy DOMINANCE, Protect our always under siege Second Amendment, and Restore PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH,” Trump added.

Fine is currently mourning the recent death of his mother, and acknowledged her in his response to Trump’s endorsement.

“Clearly Mom wasted no time once she made it upstairs. Mr. President, G-d saved you on that day in Butler so that you could save the world. It would be the honor of my life to be one of your footsoldiers. Your confidence is overwhelming and I will have news to share soon,” Fine promised.

Fine endorsed Trump for President over Gov. Ron DeSantis at a time when most legislators were backing DeSantis, and that loyalty to Trump is clearly appreciated and reciprocated.

Other candidates are eyeing the race, including 2024 presidential candidate Randall Terry, former Rep. Anthony Sabatini, former Marion County School Board member Don Browning and Jacksonville City Councilman Rory Diamond.

However, the Trump endorsement likely clears the field of some of these candidates.

This race likely will be decided in the Republican Primary for all practical purposes.

Waltz won CD 6 with 66% of the vote this year, and in 2022 did even better, winning with more than 75% of the vote. Nearly 46% of the electorate is registered to the Republican Party. Meanwhile, less than 27% of voters are Democrats, according to the most recent L2 voter data.

The Senator would enter this race after a very successful election cycle.

Fine won the general election in SD 19 with 60% of the vote, after getting 73% in the primary election.