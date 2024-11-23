November 23, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Donald Trump backs Randy Fine as replacement for Mike Waltz in CD 6

A.G. GancarskiNovember 23, 20244min1

Related Articles

HeadlinesSpecials

JD Vance Senate vacancy sets up scramble in Ohio to fill seat

HeadlinesTransition

Donald Trump took his time picking a Treasury Secretary

HeadlinesSpecials

Gene Valentino announces campaign to succeed Matt Gaetz

RANDY FINE
The President-elect's endorsement could narrow the field considerably.

A just elected state Senator appears to have the all-important backing of President-elect Donald  Trump in the 6th Congressional District.

“I am hearing that America First Patriot Randy Fine is considering launching his Campaign for Congress in Florida’s 6th Congressional District,” Trump posted to Truth Social on Saturday.

“A Harvard Educated, Successful Businessman, and Highly Respected State Legislator, Randy has been an incredible Voice for MAGA, and the Great People of Florida. In Congress, Randy will be an INCREDIBLE Fighter who will work tirelessly with me to Stop Inflation, Grow our Economy, Secure the Border, Champion our Military/Vets, Restore American Energy DOMINANCE, Protect our always under siege Second Amendment, and Restore PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH,” Trump added.

Fine is currently mourning the recent death of his mother, and acknowledged her in his response to Trump’s endorsement.

“Clearly Mom wasted no time once she made it upstairs. Mr. President, G-d saved you on that day in Butler so that you could save the world. It would be the honor of my life to be one of your footsoldiers. Your confidence is overwhelming and I will have news to share soon,” Fine promised.

Fine endorsed Trump for President over Gov. Ron DeSantis at a time when most legislators were backing DeSantis, and that loyalty to Trump is clearly appreciated and reciprocated.

Other candidates are eyeing the race, including 2024 presidential candidate Randall Terry, former Rep. Anthony Sabatini, former Marion County School Board member Don Browning and Jacksonville City Councilman Rory Diamond.

However, the Trump endorsement likely clears the field of some of these candidates.

This race likely will be decided in the Republican Primary for all practical purposes.

Waltz won CD 6 with 66% of the vote this year, and in 2022 did even better, winning with more than 75% of the vote. Nearly 46% of the electorate is registered to the Republican Party. Meanwhile, less than 27% of voters are Democrats, according to the most recent L2 voter data.

The Senator would enter this race after a very successful election cycle.

Fine won the general election in SD 19 with 60% of the vote, after getting 73% in the primary election.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. He writes for the New York Post and National Review also, with previous work in the American Conservative and Washington Times and a 15+ year run as a columnist in Folio Weekly. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousDonald Trump took his time picking a Treasury Secretary

nextJD Vance Senate vacancy sets up scramble in Ohio to fill seat

One comment

  • Tom Palmer

    November 23, 2024 at 5:14 pm

    that would take the oversight away from DeSantis in Fine’s current committee assignment. Maybe.Trump likes DeSantis for reasons that defy logic after all

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, William March, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories