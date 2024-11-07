Daniel Perez names leadership team in House

House Speaker-designate Daniel Perez has announced his leadership team for the coming legislative term.

The Miami Republican said Rep. Wyman Duggan will be Speaker Pro Tempore and will chair the powerful House Ways & Means Committee.

“It’s a tremendous honor to be entrusted with these roles,” said Duggan, a Jacksonville Republican. “Public money doesn’t belong to the government; it belongs to the taxpayers. I look forward to using the Ways & Means Committee to ensure our tax system at the state and local levels works for the people of Florida. As Speaker pro tempore my goal is to ensure that our Chamber always conducts itself with the integrity that the people of Florida expect and deserve.”

Duggan just won re-election to a fourth and final House term before term limits prohibit another consecutive run. The Speaker Pro Tempore fills in as the House presiding officer in the absence of the Speaker. The Ways & Means Committee oversees tax-related bills and creates the annual tax package.

Perez also named several other House committees heads, including Reps. Chuck Brannan for Judiciary; James Buchanan for Commerce; Jennifer Canady for Education & Employment; Sam Garrison for Rules & Ethics; Lawrence McClure for Budget; Will Robinson for State Affairs; Tyler Sirois for Security & Threat Assessment; and Josie Tomkow for Health & Human Services.

“This leadership team will drive our state forward by focusing on solving the problems facing our families, businesses and communities,” Perez wrote in a memo to Representatives. “I’ve chosen these Members because of their character, dedication and willingness to put the people of Florida first.”

Sirois will also serve as House Majority Leader, providing support for Republican members.

“It is the utmost privilege to be selected to lead a group of my peers, championing the conservative values we all hold dear for the good of our state,” said Sirois, a Merritt Island Republican.

“Together, we will build on our principles, solve real problems for Floridians and ensure Florida is the best place to work, learn and raise a family. I am particularly honored that the Speaker-designate has created the Security & Threat Assessment Committee, a forum to bring other Members into the conversation about the dangers facing the state of Florida.”

Brannan, a Macclenny Republican, has a background in law enforcement. “Spending the majority of my life on the courthouse block in law enforcement with the sheriff’s office and the U.S. Marshals Service has given me invaluable insight into how the justice system in Florida can serve our citizens,” he said.

Buchanan, a Venice Republican, is a Realtor in Sarasota County. “As a small business owner who grew up in Florida, I understand the issues that are most important not only to folks in our state that run businesses but also to the people who work hard every day,” he said. “Our state’s prosperity depends on maintaining a robust economy.”

Canady, a Lakeland Republican, was the only second-term lawmaker named to chair a committee. She is in line to be House Speaker in 2028, presuming Republicans maintain a majority. “Education will shape Florida’s future for decades to come. As a lifelong educator, I look forward to leading a team of dedicated Members who will focus on the issues that matter to the next generation,” Canady said.

Garrison, a Fleming Island Republican, was the only other lawmaker not in his fourth term to make the leadership team. So long as Republicans keep a majority, he is set to succeed Perez as Speaker. “I cherish the Florida House and all that makes it special — our rich history and the collaboration among 120 leaders from across Florida,” he said. “My hope is that over the next two years, we can strengthen the institution and have a greater appreciation of just how special it is to serve here.”

McClure, a Dover Republican, was always expected to step into a Budget role.

“What we do best in Florida is passing a balanced budget year after year that meets the needs and priorities of our state — it’s the cornerstone for everything else we do in the legislature,” he said. “However, I think we can do an even better job to ensure Florida’s tax dollars are being put to good use. I look forward to opening up the budget to discover where we make better, smarter choices.”

Robinson, a Bradenton Republican, had run against Perez for Speaker in both lawmakers’ freshman term.

“I look forward to exploring the wide range of critical issues in this jurisdiction,” he said of the State Affairs role. “From finding ways to make government more efficient to providing appropriate oversight to local governments and special districts to establishing policies regarding the management of our natural resources, State Affairs addresses topics that matter most to Floridians.”

Tomkow, a Polk City Republican, also embraced her committee Chair position. “From our aging populations to young families, healthcare is at the center of the lives of all Floridians. I’m excited to have an open, robust and in-depth conversation about how to improve our healthcare system.”