Gov. DeSantis picks Alexis A. Lambert as Department of Environmental Protection Secretary

Gov. Ron DeSantis’ new point person for environmental issues is a known quantity in Florida Politics and a native of Tallahassee.

The Governor’s Office is announcing that Alexis Lambert will helm the state’s Department of Environmental Protection.

Lambert, an alumna of Mercer University, will move over from the Division of Bond Finance, where she has been Chief of Staff since 2018, and has been key support for the state’s debt reduction strategy, which has cut more than 25% of the state’s debt during the DeSantis administration.

Lambert has a deep résumé, which includes serving as Chief of Staff of the Department of Health, Director of Communications for Chief Financial Officer Jeff Atwater and in significant positions at the Departments of Children and Families, Business and Professional Regulation, and Community Affairs.

A Tallahassee native, Lambert also serves as a board member of Space Florida and the State Emergency Response Commission.