December 21, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Lara Trump withdraws from Senate appointment consideration
Lara Trump at CPAC. Photo via. AP.

A.G. GancarskiDecember 21, 20242min0

Related Articles

FederalHeadlines

Mike Waltz urges Joe Biden to go to bat for Jackie Robinson

HeadlinesTransition

Donald Trump backs Joe Gruters for RNC Treasurer

Headlines

Senate passes Social Security benefits boost for many public service retirees

Lara Trump.
Gov. DeSantis has many options. But the President-elect's daughter-in-law is no longer one of them.

Gov. Ron DeSantis never had to say whether or not he wanted to endorse former Republican National Committee co-chair Lara Trump for Senate.

On Saturday, she said she no longer was interested in the appointment to replace Secretary of State nominee Marco Rubio.

“After an incredible amount of thought, contemplation, and encouragement from so many, I have decided to remove my name from consideration for the United States Senate,” Trump posted to X, going on to “wish Governor DeSantis the best of luck with this appointment.”

Lara Trump’s disavowal of previous interest in the job, which DeSantis is expected to fill in the coming weeks, comes after President-elect Donald Trump downplayed the possibility of her appointment.

“I probably don’t (expect it), but I don’t know. Ron’s doing a good job and it’s his choice. Nothing to do with me,” President-elect Trump told reporters in Palm Beach on Monday.

She previously insisted she would be “honored” to serve and would “love” to be Senator, noting that she’d lived in Florida for the last three and a half years as proof that she knows the state, and crediting DeSantis with her being in Florida to begin with.

With the President-elect’s daughter-in-law no longer an option, speculation returns to familiar quantities in Florida. These include First Lady Casey DeSantis, Attorney General Ashley Moody, DeSantis’ Chief of Staff James Uthmeier, former House Speaker Jose Oliva, and Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nunez, among others.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. His work also can be seen in the Washington Post, the New York Post, the Washington Times, and National Review, among other publications. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousMike Waltz urges Joe Biden to go to bat for Jackie Robinson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories