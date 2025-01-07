Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 1.7.25

Good Tuesday morning.

Capital City Consulting is expanding its already strong South Florida presence with a new office in Palm Beach. Dave Aronberg, the county’s former top prosecutor, and longtime lobbyist Tom DeRita Jr. will lead the office.

Aronberg, a former state Senator and Assistant Attorney General who served as Palm Beach State Attorney from 2012 to 2024, will focus on business consulting issues.

DeRita, who has more than 50 years of experience in government relations, public affairs, political fundraising, and business development — including as the founder and CEO of Resource Group of North America — will focus on local government lobbying.

The new CCC office is in addition to others in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Tampa, and Tallahassee.

CCC cofounder Nick Iarossi described Palm Beach as one of America’s “fastest growing and most influential counties.”

“Our new office will help those looking to expand or move to Palm Beach County by navigating the county and city governments to maximize opportunities,” he said.

CCC cofounder Ron LaFace added that the new office will further solidify the firm’s footprint in a county with “long-standing relationships with many clients” while strengthening its ability to work for them at the state level.

Aronberg’s addition to the CCC team follows news that the outspoken lawyer and frequent TV guest speaker is opening a boutique law firm in West Palm Beach called Dave Aronberg Law P.A. He confirmed this week that there will be some synergy between the two ventures.

“CCC has earned its stellar statewide reputation as a leader in providing governmental relations with the highest ethical standards and the best results,” Aronberg said in a prepared statement. “That’s why I’m excited for me and my new law firm to partner with Capital City in its new Palm Beach County office. The future is bright for our growing community.”

___

Ballard Partners is setting up shop in Chicago with Michael Alvarez, who is set to lead the firm’s new office as managing partner.

The expansion to Chicago marks a significant milestone for Ballard Partners, strengthening its presence in the Midwest and further solidifying its position as a top U.S.-based international lobbying firm. The Chicago office will provide various services, including government relations, public affairs, and strategic communications to clients across multiple sectors.

“We are thrilled to welcome Michael Alvarez to the Ballard Partners team,” said Brian Ballard, President and founder of Ballard Partners. “His deep understanding of the Chicago market, coupled with his extensive experience and network, makes him the ideal leader for our new office. We are confident that Michael’s expertise will be invaluable to our clients as we continue to grow our presence in the Midwest.”

Alvarez is the founder of Michael Alvarez & Associates, a full-service public and government affairs firm that provides strategic advice and tactical assistance to companies, organizations, and coalitions. Alvarez is well respected in Chicago and known for unparalleled professionalism, integrity and effectiveness.

In addition to running the Chicago office, Alvarez is joining the firm as a partner in its Washington, D.C., practice.

“I am honored to join Ballard Partners and lead the firm’s expansion into Chicago,” said Alvarez. “Ballard Partners has a stellar reputation for providing exceptional client service and achieving outstanding results. I look forward to working with the talented team at Ballard Partners to build a strong presence in Chicago and serve our clients’ needs effectively.”

___

Christine Ashburn has joined the Delegal | Aubuchon Consulting team as Senior Policy and Business Strategy Adviser.

For nearly 20 years, Ashburn served as the Chief of Communications, Legislative and External Affairs for Citizens Property Insurance Corporation, the state’s insurer of last resort. In that role, Christine led programs supporting Citizens’ communications and brand identity and advanced the corporations’ legislatively mandated mission.

“Christine is an exceptional addition to our lobbying and government relations team. With her extensive background in insurance and legislative advocacy, she will provide invaluable expertise and insights to our clients. Delegal Aubuchon Consulting has a strong track record of providing exemplary results, and with Christine on board, our team is even stronger,” said Mark Delegal, Partner at Delegal | Aubuchon Consulting.

“We are very excited to add Christine to our team. The enthusiasm and expertise she brings to the firm will be a tremendous asset to our existing clients and new clients eager to utilize her wealth of experience,” added Josh Aubuchon, Partner at Delegal | Aubuchon Consulting.

Before 2005, Ashburn provided government consulting and legislative advocacy for a wide array of clients before the Florida Legislature and Cabinet. She also led and served on grassroots and political campaigns and organized political fundraising events. In 2022, she was named the Mary B. Fernandez Insurance Woman of the Year by the Latin American Association of Insurance Agencies.

“I am excited to work with Mark, Josh and Scott (Jenkins), sharing their client-focused vision of advocacy. Delegal Aubuchon Consulting is known for its exceptional work ethic and in-depth expertise, both of which are important to me,” Ashburn said.

___

FSA podcast dives into Rosie Cordero-Stutz’s historic swearing-in — Cordero-Stutz will make history later today when she is sworn in as the first elected and independent Sheriff of Miami-Dade County in almost 60 years. The swearing-in is the culmination of an amendment that voters passed in 2018, reestablishing Miami-Dade Sheriff as an elected position. How did this all happen? The Florida Sheriffs Association’s podcast has released a multipart oral history of Amendment 10 that’s chock full of details. The podcast begins with the failed 2017 state legislation filed by disgraced former Sen. Frank Artiles, followed by the winding road of working with the once-every-20-years Constitution Revision Commission, the mad dash of getting Amendment 10 passed. The entire series can be found on the FSAcast website, Apple podcasts, and Spotify. The oral history series will conclude on Jan. 15 with an interview with Cordero-Stutz.

— SITUATIONAL AWARENESS —

—@RealDonaldTrump: Many people in Canada LOVE being the 51st State. The United States can no longer suffer the massive Trade Deficits and Subsidies that Canada needs to stay afloat. Justin Trudeau knew this, and resigned. If Canada merged with the U.S., there would be no Tariffs, taxes would go way down, and they would be TOTALLY SECURE from the threat of the Russian and Chinese Ships that are constantly surrounding them. Together, what a great Nation it would be!!!

Tweet, tweet:

—@ComChrisLatvala: Looks like a long road trip to start the ’26 season is in order. Also — sell the team, Stu.

Tweet, tweet:

Tweet, tweet:

— DAYS UNTIL —

House single bill drafting submission deadline for 2025 Session — 10; ‘Severance’ season two debuts – 10; AFC and NFC championship games — 19; Special GOP Primary to replace Matt Gaetz in Florida’s 1st Congressional District — 21; DNC Chair election — 25; Grammy Awards — 26; Super Bowl LIX — 33; Florida Chamber’s 2025 Legislative Fly-In — 34; ‘Cobra Kai’ final episodes premiere — 37; ‘The White Lotus’ season three premieres — 40; ‘Captain America: Brave New World’ premieres – 45; ‘1923’ season two premieres — 47; 2025 Session single bill filing deadline — 52; the 2025 Oscars – 54; Florida’s 2025 Legislative Session begins – 56; Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Florida Cabinet will meet — 58; 10th annual Red Dog Blue Dog charity event — 71; Tampa Bay Rays season opener — 80; Special Election for CD 1 — 84; ‘Andor’ season two premieres — 105; 2025 Session ends – 115; ‘Thunderbolts’ premieres – 115; Epic Universe grand opening — 135; ‘Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning’ premieres — 136; ‘Karate Kid: Legends’ premieres — 143; DeSantis and the Florida Cabinet will meet — 155; James Gunn’s ‘Superman’ premieres — 185; ‘Fantastic Four – First Steps’ premieres – 199; ‘Eyes of Wakanda’ premieres on Disney+ — 211; DeSantis and the Cabinet will meet — 253; ‘Wicked: Part 2’ premieres — 318; DeSantis and the Cabinet will meet — 344; ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’ premieres – 346; ‘Avengers 5’ premieres – 483; Untitled ‘Star Wars’ movie premieres – 500; FIFA World Cup 26™ final – 521; FIFA World Cup 26™ final match – 559; Another untitled ‘Star Wars’ movie premieres – 711; ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’ premieres – 851; ‘The Batman 2’ premieres – 997; 2028 Los Angeles Olympics Opening Ceremony — 1,284; 2028 U.S. Presidential Election — 1,400; ‘Avatar 4’ premieres – 1,800; ‘Avatar 5’ premieres – 2,531.

— REST IN PEACE —

Former Gov. Buddy MacKay will be honored with a celebration of life on Wednesday, Jan. 15, at 1 p.m. at the church he helped build, Fort King Presbyterian Church in Ocala.

The church is located at 13 NE 36th Ave. All are welcome to attend. Following the service, a reception will be held.

In lieu of flowers, MacKay’s family asks that donations be made in the late Governor’s honor to the Florida Wildflower Foundation, Interfaith Emergency Services, or Fort King Presbyterian Church.

MacKay passed away peacefully in his sleep last Tuesday, on New Year’s Eve, surrounded by his adult sons and wife, Anne. He was 91 years old.

MacKay was the last Democrat to serve as Florida Governor. He served briefly after Lawton Chiles passed away in late 1998. MacKay lost his bid that year to Jeb Bush, and no Democrat has won the office since.

While MacKay’s tenure in the Governor’s mansion was short — less than one month — his political career was not. In addition to serving as Chiles’ Lt. Governor, MacKay also served as a state Representative, in the Senate and the U.S. House. He also ran unsuccessfully for U.S. Senate.

— LEGISLATIVE —

“Protecting tourism development, cleaning Lake Toho top Kristen Arrington’s 2025 priorities” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — Protecting the ever-important tourism development (TDT) dollars, cleaning up Lake Toho, and regulating homeowners associations are some of Sen. Arrington’s priorities this Session. The Democrat rookie Senator from Kissimmee will be Vice Chair of the Commerce and Tourism Committee. Arrington said she is already familiar with some issues she’ll face. She served on the House Commerce Committee for two years before being elected to the Senate this November. With Disney World in her backyard and many of her constituents working in Central Florida’s tourism industry, Arrington says she is excited to be on the Committee.

“Florida Democrat wants to protect public employees from positive marijuana tests if they have a medical prescription” via Jay Waagmeester of Florida Phoenix — A newly elected Democrat filed a bill Friday to protect public employees from positive marijuana tests – if they have a medical prescription. Rep. Mitch Rosenwald, who represents part of Broward County, filed HB 83 in an attempt to shield state, county, and local government employees and job applicants with a prescription for marijuana from negative repercussions for using the drug offsite. In this area, Florida statute is currently silent. The bill would prevent government employers from refusing to hire or from suspending, demoting, or discharging “qualified patients” for using medical marijuana. However, it would not protect an employee who is impaired at work.

— ELECTIONS —

“AFP Action FL puts its influence behind Jimmy Patronis in race to replace Matt Gaetz” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Americans for Prosperity’s political arm in Florida is endorsing Chief Financial Officer Patronis for Congress. “In the aftermath of Bidenomics, Washington needs fiscally conservative leaders like Jimmy who have the experience and knowledge to oversee our economic growth and help get our economy back on track,” said AFP Action FL Senior Adviser Skylar Zander. “Just as he helped manage Florida’s economy as CFO, AFP Action is confident that Jimmy will stand for pro-growth policies in Congress while protecting the prosperity of Americans through lower personal and business taxes, opposing the overreach of Environmental, Social, and Governance standards, and expanding health care among other top issues. We’re thrilled to support Jimmy and look forward to deploying our grassroots team on his behalf.”

“Sheriffs of CD 1 unanimously support Patronis” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Every Sheriff in Florida’s 1st Congressional District wants Chief Financial Officer Patronis as their next Congressman. Patronis’ campaign announced endorsements from Okaloosa County Sheriff Eric Aden, Walton County Sheriff Michael Adkinson Jr., Santa Rosa County Sheriff Bob Johnson and Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons. “The Sheriffs in CD 1 are unmatched, and they do a tremendous job serving our amazing Panhandle communities,” Patronis said. “It is an honor to have their support, and I also count them all as my friends.” Patronis is one of 10 Republicans running in a Jan. 28 Primary ahead of an April 1 Special General Election to choose a successor for former U.S. Rep. Gaetz.

“Candidates muscle over residency, party rules in CD 6 race” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — An opening for the seat in Florida’s 6th Congressional District has candidates clamoring for voter attention. And on the Democratic side, a dispute over legal qualifications has already resulted in one candidate dropping out. A Special Election to replace U.S. Rep. Michael Waltz, President-elect Donald Trump’s pick for National Security Adviser, hasn’t drawn the same number of candidates as a similar contest in the Panhandle. Three Republicans qualified for a Jan. 28 Primary in the right-leaning seat. The most prominent among those is state Sen. Randy Fine, a Palm Bay Republican who boasts Trump’s endorsement for the open seat. He said the reception to his candidacy by voters so far has been warm. “It’s been incredibly positive,” Fine said.

“CD 6 hopeful Josh Weil talks about incident of student discipline that went horribly wrong” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — “God forbid I was ever in a (situation) where I needed to restrain a student, but I was not trained and I didn’t do it right,” acknowledged Weil, a 35-year-old teacher and a single father of two who talked with Florida Politics about a time he struggled to handle a middle school student in an Orange County Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) facility. Weil, who calls himself the “leading Democrat in the race to fill the vacant congressional seat in Florida’s 6th District,” was written up in 2015 for what an Orange County internal reporting form says was an incident of having “grabbed student by neck, threw to ground, left bruise on student’s head” at the Orange Youth Academy. The student accused Weil of “choking” and slamming him to the ground. Weil was suspended for three days, but the settlement agreement returned two days of pay to him.

“Campaign behind Florida’s abortion rights amendment disbands after measure fails” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — The political committee behind an abortion rights amendment on this year’s statewide ballot will disband at the end of the year. Floridians Protecting Freedom submitted a disbandment letter dated Dec. 27 to the Division of Elections. The letter, from Floridians Protecting Freedom Chair Sara Latshaw, said the committee would formally disband on Dec. 31 and submit its final financial report by Jan. 10. The committee launched in April 2023 and successfully gathered enough petitions to earn a spot on the ballot for Amendment 4. The organization submitted over 1.4 million signatures, far above the 892,523 required. In April, the Florida Supreme Court approved the ballot language submitted by Floridians Protecting Freedom to appear on the ballot over the objections of Attorney General Ashley Moody.

— TRANSITION —

“Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’ agonized, ironic roles in certifying Donald Trump’s win” via Matt Viser and Paul Kane of The Washington Post — Then-Vice President Biden was standing in the well of the House on Jan. 6, 2017, overseeing the certification of an election that brought Trump to power for the first time, when U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal, a Washington Democrat, objected to certifying the results. “There’s no debate. There’s no debate,” Biden said, slamming down the gavel and shutting down a member of his own party. “It is over,” Biden added eventually. Exactly eight years later, Vice President Harris stood in the same spot to certify the election of the same man.

“Ron DeSantis looks forward to Trump ‘righting the ship’ on Jan. 20” via Eric Daugherty of Florida’s Voice — DeSantis expressed optimism that Trump can “right the ship” of the United States on Jan. 20 after being sworn in as President. Speaking on Fox News’ “Life, Liberty and Levin,” DeSantis said the first day for Trump could be consequential. “I know you’re gonna see on Jan. 20 President Trump issue a series of executive orders that are going to be really strong on the border,” DeSantis said. DeSantis also scathed Democratic leaders for focusing more on those who were involved in the Jan. 6, 2021, protests and riots while “downplay[ing] the threat that militant Islamic terrorism poses.” The comments were made in the context of a New Year’s terror attack in New Orleans where the perpetrator reportedly voiced his inspiration arising from ISIS, an Islamic terror group.

“Trump would ‘prefer’ one reconciliation bill but ‘open’ to two” via Brett Samuels of The Hill — Trump said he would prefer Congress pass his agenda on energy, taxes and immigration in one reconciliation bill but would be open to breaking it up over two pieces of legislation, hedging his position as Republicans chart a path forward. “While I favor one bill, I also want to get everything passed. And there are some people that don’t necessarily agree with it, so I’m open to that also,” Trump told conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt on his show. “My preference is one big — as I say, one big, beautiful bill. Now, to do that takes longer. To submit it takes longer, actually,” Trump continued.

“Trump transition falling short of hiring goals, sources say” via Jennifer Jacobs and Ed O’Keefe of CBS News — The Trump transition had set a goal of bringing on as many as 2,000 political appointees on Jan. 20, Day One of the administration. Still, it’s falling short of that target, two sources told CBS News. About 4,000 political appointees currently serve across the federal government. Around 1,200 political appointees were in place when Trump assumed the presidency in January 2017, aides estimated. Biden’s transition Chair, Ted Kaufman, said in 2021, his administration had 1,136 political appointees on Inauguration Day. Sources told CBS News that candidates for senior management posts want to give their private sector companies two weeks’ notice before they leave for government service.

“Trump says he’ll replace leader of National Archives” via Maggie Haberman, Michael Gold and Devlin Barrett of The New York Times — Trump said he plans to replace the head of the National Archives, the agency whose leaders’ concerns about Trump’s decision to hang on to boxes of documents after he left office ultimately led to a federal indictment. Trump made the comments in a brief phone interview with the radio host Hewitt, hours before his Electoral College win was set to be certified in a Joint Session of Congress. Hewitt told Trump that his “problems” with the so-called documents case happened, in Hewitt’s assertion, because the archivist at the time “hated you.” The case eventually led to Trump being charged by Special Counsel Jack Smith for mishandling classified documents and obstructing the Justice Department investigation.

“Fed’s top bank cop to step down, averting potential clash with Trump” via Michael Stratford of POLITICO — The Federal Reserve’s top regulatory official, Michael Barr, announced that he will step down in the coming weeks, clearing the way for Trump to reshape federal banking regulation. Barr, who has served as the Fed’s Vice Chair for Supervision since 2022, said he would resign by Feb. 28 or earlier if his successor is confirmed. He said he will continue to serve as a member of the Federal Reserve Board. His resignation will avert what could have been a major legal fight if Trump had sought to fire or demote him. Barr had been discussing his options with outside legal counsel. Barr’s term as Vice Chair for Supervision had been set to run until 2026.

“The fate of nearly 1,600 Jan. 6 defendants depends on Trump” via Robert Klemko, Spencer S. Hsu, Tom Jackman, Sarah Cahlan, Clara Ence Morse and Hannah Dormido of The Washington Post — Trump has pledged to pardon many Jan. 6 defendants during his first hour in office on Jan. 20, wiping away their punishment with the stroke of a pen and erasing much of the legal system’s effort to address an unprecedented assault on the seat of American democracy. Two-thirds of Americans oppose pardons for people convicted of crimes in the riot, although strong majorities of Republicans (60%) and Trump voters (69%) approve of them. As of Monday, the fourth anniversary of the attack, about 1,580 people had been charged with federal crimes stemming from the riot.

“Lawyer for ex-Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio asks Trump for pardon” via Ella Lee of The Hill — A lawyer for the former leader of the Proud Boys has asked Trump to consider issuing him a “full and complete” pardon for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack. Nayib Hassan, who represents Tarrio, wrote in a Jan. 6 letter to Trump that the Biden administration targeted the ex-Proud Boys national Chair for his political views. Tarrio is currently serving a 22-year sentence after he was convicted of seditious conspiracy for his role in a plot to subvert the 2020 Presidential Election results by force. “Henry ‘Enrique’ Tarrio was portrayed throughout the government’s case as a right-wing extremist that promoted a neo-fascist militant organization,” Hassan wrote in the Jan. 6 letter obtained by The Hill.

“Pam Bondi, Brooke Rollins, Lee Zeldin set for confirmation hearings next week” via Hailey Fuchs, Meredith Lee Hill and Nico Portuondo of POLITICO — Senators could have a high-stakes doubleheader on Jan. 14, with potential back-to-back hearings for Trump’s picks for Defense Secretary and Attorney General, two of the President-elect’s most critical Cabinet nominees. The Senate Armed Services Committee previously announced it would host Pete Hegseth that day, Trump’s Pentagon pick whose nomination has been dogged by misconduct allegations. And incoming Senate Judiciary Chair Chuck Grassley confirmed he hopes to schedule Attorney General pick Bondi the same day. That day — next Tuesday — will likely be the first possible day most Senate panels can hold hearings. The Senate is expected to vote today on a resolution setting up its Committees, which typically have a one-week notice requirement for hearings.

Police union endorses Bondi” via Alex Gangitano of The Hill — The nation’s largest police union endorsed Bondi, President-elect Trump’s pick for Attorney General, ahead of her confirmation hearings in the Senate. In a letter to the Trump transition team first shared with The Hill, Patrick Yoes, National President of the Fraternal Order of Police (FOP), expressed “strong support” for Bondi and said she was “a longtime ally of the FOP” from when she served as Florida’s Attorney General. Yoes, in the letter to Trump, said the FOP would work with Bondi on Department of Justice programs to support state and local law enforcement and promote partnerships between state and local agencies and federal counterparts.

— D.C. MATTERS —

“Susie Wiles praises Biden counterpart for transition work” via Alex Gangitano of The Hill — Wiles, President-elect Trump’s incoming White House Chief of Staff, praised Biden’s Chief of Staff, Jeff Zients, for his help during the presidential transition. Zients “has been very helpful. He has made great suggestions, helped make sure we stay on time with required functions, helped us navigate the labyrinth that is the Executive Office of the President, and been very professional,” Wiles said in an interview with Axios. She added that Zients introduced her to what she called the “former Chief of Staff club,” adding that he hosted a dinner for her with former Chiefs at his “beautiful home.”

“Florida environmental leaders cheer Biden’s offshore oil drilling ban” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — The Democratic President, weeks ahead of the end of his term, issued an order withdrawing areas of the Outer Continental Shelf, including all areas off the coast of Florida, from housing new leases for offshore oil and gas exploration. No leases exist there now. U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor applauded the decision. She had previously sponsored the Gulf of Mexico Economic and Environmental Restoration Act, legislation to ban drilling in the eastern Gulf, but that has never passed Congress and reached a friendly President. She said Biden’s order would preserve the state’s coast for years. “Clean water and clean beaches are central to Florida’s healthy environment, economy and way of life,” she said.

ADL hires Ballard Partners — Ballard Partners has inked a lobbying deal with the Anti-Defamation League. The firm will help the New York organization develop practices to combat domestic antisemitism. The contract comes amid a rise in antisemitic incidents across the country. The organization’s most recent report found nearly 9,000 cases in 2023, the highest recorded since 1979. The contract names Ballard Partners’ founder Ballard as the chief lobbyist, with Hunter Morgen also listed.

— STATEWIDE —

“Tuesday is the last day Floridians can apply for FEMA assistance” via Rachel Tucker of WFLA — Tuesday marks the final day for Floridians to apply for FEMA aid after back-to-back hurricanes. Residents who suffered damage in hurricanes Helene or Milton face a Jan. 7 deadline to apply for assistance. Visit any Disaster Recovery Center to register for assistance. Lines are open every day, and help is available in most languages. Homeowners and renters who FEMA denied have 60 days from the date of the decision letter to dispute it.

“Florida will not participate in the 2025 federal Summer food program” via Gabriella Paul of WFSU — Florida had one more chance to opt into a federal Summer food benefits program for 2025 after missing the first deadline last August. The program, known as Sun Bucks, is designed to work with other food-based benefits like SNAP and WIC. In states that participate, parents can receive pre-loaded cards with $120 per eligible child in grocery assistance over the Summer when school-provided and reduced-cost meals are less available. But on Jan. 1, state officials missed the final deadline to draw Sun Bucks funds this year. Opting into the program would not have been binding; according to the Food Research and Action Center, states that don’t ultimately administer the program aren’t penalized.

“Florida gas prices in 2024 averaged 12 cents cheaper than in 2023” via Florida Politics — A new year brings a new annual retrospective on pump prices, and 2024 was generally better for the pocketbooks of Sunshine State motorists than the year prior. On average, Florida drivers paid slightly less in 2024 than in 2023. The price of gas averaged $3.39 per gallon last year. In 2023, the average per-gallon price was $3.41. Gas prices in Florida didn’t reach as high a peak in 2024 as in 2023. Last year, the highest daily average price was $3.64 per gallon in May. In 2023, the highest daily average was $3.85 per gallon in August. But 2024 prices also didn’t go as low. The cheapest daily average last year was $2.99 in December. In 2023, the lowest price point was $2.85 per gallon, and in December.

“Civilian police oversight in Florida crumbles after new law kicks in” via FreshTake Florida — At least 15 Civilian Review Boards across Florida, which review investigations of potential law enforcement misconduct after they’re completed, have dissolved or temporarily ceased operations after a new law targeting the panels took effect. The law assures that only law enforcement agencies will investigate reports of misconduct by law enforcement officers. It blocks outside Civilian Review Boards from performing oversight in such investigations, moves civilian panels under the control of Florida police chiefs and sheriffs, and requires at least one panelist to be a retired law enforcement officer. The move by Florida’s GOP-controlled Legislature, which took effect July 1, was the latest effort to show its support for law enforcement.

— LOCAL: S. FL —

“Feds drop long-running straw man campaign case against David Rivera” via Jay Weaver of the Miami Herald — For eight years, federal election lawyers have been pursuing former Republican U.S. Rep. Rivera in court, claiming he funneled illegal political contributions to a candidate running against the Congressman’s main Democratic rival in a 2012 Miami-Dade Primary campaign. On Monday, the Federal Election Commission stopped chasing Rivera, who at one point had been on the hook for a court-ordered $456,000 penalty. Lawyers for both sides agreed in a joint filing to dismiss the long-running case, leaving U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon with the formality of accepting the terms that each party bear its legal fees and expenses.

“Miami-Dade Mayor hires ex-challenger as economic opportunity adviser, drawing rebuke from another foe” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — This week, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava reached across the political aisle to hire former Miami Lakes Mayor Manny Cid, an outspoken critic who unsuccessfully ran to unseat her last year. Levine Cava is a Democrat. Cid is a Republican. And while the county Mayor’s position is technically nonpartisan, the move is notable amid ample political polarization. Many will view it as a positive step, a decision to prioritize policy over politics. At least one of Levine Cava and Cid’s former opponents in the Mayor’s race, conservative social media influencer Alex Otaola, disapproves. He called it a “mockery of democracy.” More on that later.

“At least four Treasure Coast residents charged in U.S. Capitol violence. What’s next?” via Will Greenlee of Treasure Coast Newspapers — At least four Treasure Coast residents were arrested after their reported participation four years ago on Jan. 6 in various aspects of the violent and deadly events at the U.S. Capitol. On that day in 2021, more than 1,000 people stormed the U.S. Capitol to halt the electoral vote certification after Trump’s unsuccessful 2020 re-election bid. Now Trump, in an NBC “Meet the Press” interview that aired in December, said he will begin pardoning those in the attack when his second term commences. “I’m going to look at everything. We’re going to look at individual cases,” Trump told host Kristen Welker.

“South Florida housing sales end 2024 up from 2023 numbers, but some recent downward trends continue” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — The South Florida housing market ended 2024 stronger than the year prior. Still, there remain some warning signs heading into 2025. All three major South Florida counties saw increased signed closings in home sales in December in terms of year-over-year figures. It’s the first time this year that all three coastal counties saw annual increases in home sales in the monthly report. Broward County witnessed the most dramatic change in housing sales in December. There were 669 single-family homes closed in December. That’s a whopping 155.3% increase over the December 2023 figure of 262 homes sold. It’s also a massive jump over November’s homes sold total, which came in at 195.

— LOCAL: C. FL —

“Embattled Glen Gilzean ends tenure as Orange elections chief” via Ryan Gillespie of the Orlando Sentinel — Embattled Supervisor of Elections Gilzean left office, handing to his successor the challenges of tackling payroll issues, running upcoming municipal elections and managing the fallout from what county officials say was his misspending of millions in taxpayer dollars. Karen Castor Dentel, a former School Board member, was elected to the post in November and formally takes over on Tuesday. A swearing-in ceremony is scheduled for Wednesday. Dentel, who didn’t respond to an interview request Monday, is set to address reporters Tuesday afternoon. Gilzean said he’s given Castor Dentel a tour of the office. He pitched for her to continue his controversial, million-dollar-plus voter outreach and education grant program, OCVotes, saying it is needed to bolster the county’s underfunded efforts to boost participation.

“Orange County hotel tax revenue hits highest amount on record for November” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — There’s good news for Orlando’s tourism industry. November’s tourist development tax (TDT) generated the highest revenue for the month ever, Orange County Comptroller Phil Diamond said. The 6% surcharge on short-term stays and hotel rooms brought in $31.8 million for November, when the theme parks shift gears to Christmas and the holiday season kicks off. “Strong travel demand was driven by Orlando’s extensive holiday offerings, sports events, concerts and festivals, including Electric Daisy Carnival,” Visit Orlando President and CEO Casandra Matej said in a prepared statement. Metro Orlando’s hotel occupancy jumped nearly five percentage points to about 73% occupancy for the month.

“Orlando looks to knock down lawsuit filed by downtown bar owners” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — A group of downtown Orlando bars sued over DeSantis’ COVID-19 executive order that banned them from selling alcohol to patrons on the premises at the height of the pandemic. The bars lost in court. Now, Orlando is trying to use that ruling to its advantage as it defends itself from a federal lawsuit filed by other downtown bar owners angered over the city’s new late-night policies. Local businesses don’t have a constitutional right to serve alcohol after midnight — late at night when the crime rate goes up — the city argued in court as it seeks to dismiss the lawsuit.

“Developers sue Ormond Beach over failed Tomoka Reserve project” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — The developers seeking to turn the former Tomoka Oaks golf course into a 300-house gated community are suing Ormond Beach after the city rejected its plans earlier this year. The federal lawsuit was filed the day after Christmas in the U.S. District Court’s Orlando division. “The City Commission’s final order reflects an attempt to ‘strong-arm’ Triumph Oaks into relinquishing its constitutional and statutory rights,” the lawsuit said, which is asking for “actual, compensatory and consequential damages” for the failed development. “The City’s determination that the Property of Triumph Oaks has no zoning entitlements or development rights has eliminated all economic and beneficial use of the Property.”

— LOCAL: TB —

“Rays now want Tropicana Field repairs in time for 2026 opening day” via Colleen Wright of the Tampa Bay Times — The Tampa Bay Rays’ leadership has changed its position on repairing Tropicana Field, which suffered at least $56 million worth of damage during Hurricane Milton. In a Dec. 30 letter to St. Petersburg City Administrator Rob Gerdes, Rays President Matt Silverman said that the team had been open to considering a settlement to buy the city from its obligation to repair the ballpark. In the letter, he said the Rays now “support and expect” St. Petersburg to rebuild the Trop according to its current use agreement. Absent in the letter is any mention of the Rays’ intentions to follow through with a massive deal to build a $1.3 billion stadium by opening day 2028.

“City of Tampa reopens its Rental Assistance Portal” via Jada Williams of WFTS — The City of Tampa has reopened its Rental and Move-In Assistance Program. The program was launched in 2022 to help renters struggling with rising rents in the city. Known as RMAP, the program provides help paying security deposits, first and last month’s rent, past due rent, and/or a limited monthly subsidy. More than 900 households received a portion of the $4.5 million in rental assistance in 2024. But getting approval isn’t exactly straightforward. The application opens at 9 a.m. every Tuesday and Thursday. The city will accept 40 people per day when it is open.

“Tampa’s first free bus service starts this week. Here’s what to know” via Shauna Muckle of the Tampa Bay Times — Riders on Hillsborough County’s Route 1 bus won’t have to pay fares for one year as the City of Tampa began a pilot program to increase ridership and speed up service this week. From downtown Tampa to the University of South Florida, Route 1 is the first bus route to go fare-free in Hillsborough County. The southern end of the route connects to the TECO Line Streetcar, which is also fare-free — for now. Since the streetcar eliminated fares in 2018, ridership exploded from around 300,000 riders to more than 1.3 million yearly. Removing fares helps make riders’ experience on the bus “frictionless,” said Christine Acosta, a Board member of Walk Bike Tampa, a nonprofit that advocates for safer walking routes to transit stops in Tampa.

“Breeze Airways increases investment in Tampa Bay in 2024” via Breanne Williams of the Tampa Bay Business Journal — Breeze Airways has become a noteworthy method of travel for those coming in and out of Tampa Bay. The airline announced that in 2024, it operated 5,250 flights out of Tampa International Airport and provided service to 28 destinations. Out of TPA, Breeze flew approximately 550,000 guests. Though Breeze only makes up approximately 2.3% of the market share at TPA — according to the airport’s November 2024 passenger activity report — it has seen a steady increase in business since its launch in 2021. In November 2023, Breeze accounted for approximately 2.2% of TPA’s total market share. Breeze Airways launched on May 27, 2021, and within its first three years of operations, it has grown to roughly 45 aircraft. It has a mixed fleet, including A220s and Embraer airplanes.







— LOCAL: N. FL —

“DeSantis names conservative think tank members to University of West Florida Board” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — The University of West Florida (UWF) may soon lurch rightward following new appointments by DeSantis. DeSantis just named five new members to the school’s Board of Trustees. All are conservatives. Several have drawn attention for their political views or activities. A couple donated to DeSantis’ 2022 campaign for Governor. Two of them, Adam Kissel and Scott Yenor, live outside of Florida and have associations with The Heritage Foundation, whose Project 2025 vision for Trump’s incoming administration attracted national headlines and ample consternation among progressives.

“Governor appoints outgoing Alachua Sheriff to FAMU Board of Trustees, reappoints former member” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Outgoing Alachua County Sheriff Emery Gainey is the newest member of the Florida A&M University (FAMU) Board of Trustees, courtesy of an appointment by DeSantis. The Governor named Gainey, who also chairs the Santa Fe College District Board of Trustees, to the 13-member FAMU Board. The move is a year and four months after DeSantis appointed Gainey as Alachua Sheriff. Gainey, a Gainesville Republican, previously served in high-ranking roles at the Attorney General’s Office under Pam Bondi, Bill McCollum and Ashley Moody, and as the appointed Interim Sheriff of Marion County under ex-Gov. Rick Scott. Gainey failed to keep his most recently appointed Sheriff job last month, losing a close contest to Democrat Chad Scott.

“A Florida jury will decide if CNN defamed security contractor” via Jeremy Barr of The Washington Post — In November 2021, CNN ran a five-minute-long segment about private contractors who were charging large sums of money to evacuate Afghans desperate to flee the country in the wake of the American withdrawal. “As CNN’s Alexander Marquardt has discovered, Afghans trying to get out of the country face a black market full of promises, demands of exorbitant fees, and no guarantee of safety or success,” anchor Jake Tapper said when introducing the piece. The only security contractor mentioned by name in Marquardt’s report was Navy veteran Zachary Young, whose operation had been paid by several large companies — including Audible and Bloomberg LP — to extract dozens of Afghans.

— LOCAL: SW FL —

“DeSantis reappoints two New College trustees on anniversary of conservative Board overhaul” via Heather Bushman of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — Two of DeSantis’ appointees to New College of Florida’s Board of Trustees will retain their seats, his office announced. DeSantis reappointed Joseph Jacquot and Charles Kesler — two of his picks that were part of his conservative overhaul of the college — to the Board. The reappointments come two years after DeSantis shook up the 13-member Board with six new trustees as part of the college’s transformation to the “Hillsdale of the South.” Jacquot, a Jacksonville lawyer, is a former General Counsel to the Governor’s Office and a U.S. Navy veteran. He received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Virginia and his law degree from the University of Florida, and he’s currently a shareholder with the Jacksonville-based Gunster law firm.

“Muting the noise of Naples Airport, or trying to, will continue into 2025” via J. Kyle Foster of the Naples Daily News — The Naples Airport was a hot topic in 2024 ― and will continue to be in 2025 for residents, City Council members, Airport Commissioners and the airport authority tasked with running it. The public airport is located smack in the middle of one of the wealthiest cities in the U.S. Is it too loud? And for whom: Everyone or just the privileged few who live along Fifth Avenue South, Gordon Drive or Gulf Shore Boulevard? Can something be done to reduce the noise, like reducing the number of airplanes? Raising prices for gas and hangar rentals? Move the training schools? Banning loud planes? Closing the airport? Moving the airport would mean new construction in the future.

— TOP OPINION —

“Biden: What Americans should remember about Jan. 6” via The Washington Post — An unrelenting effort has been underway to rewrite — even erase — the history of that day. To tell us we didn’t see what we all saw with our own eyes. To dismiss concerns about it as some kind of partisan obsession. To explain it away as a protest that just got out of hand.

This is not what happened.

In time, there will be Americans who didn’t witness the Jan. 6 riot firsthand but will learn about it from footage and testimony of that day, from what is written in history books, and from the truth we pass on to our children. We cannot allow the truth to be lost.

Four years later, leaving office, I am determined to do everything I can to respect the peaceful transfer of power and restore the traditions we have long respected in America. The election will be certified peacefully. I have invited the incoming President to the White House on the morning of Jan. 20, and I will be present for his inauguration that afternoon.

But on this day, we cannot forget. This is what we owe those who founded this nation, those who have fought for it and died for it.

And we should commit to remembering Jan. 6, 2021, every year. To remember it as a day when our democracy was put to the test and prevailed. To remember that democracy — even in America — is never guaranteed.

We should never forget it is our democracy that makes everything possible — our freedoms, our rights, our liberties, our dreams. And that it falls to every generation of Americans to defend and protect it.

— OPINIONS —

“The meh-ification of Jan. 6” via Aaron Blake of The Washington Post — Politically, the conventional wisdom is that Trump has successfully rewritten the narrative; he’s “retconned” it … to use a popular term. But the more accurate description might be that, with a nudge from Trump, people just stopped caring as much. Polling has regularly shown that, despite Trump’s efforts, Americans have hardly adopted his views on Jan. 6. What’s perhaps most notable regarding how Trump won and how strongly people might object to the looming pardons is how things have shifted beyond his base. The political middle, too, has stopped caring as much. Two-thirds of independents still disapprove of the rioters, but the percentage who strongly disapprove has dropped from 67% to 50%. That suggests that only about half the political middle is truly animated by this topic.

“Trump sentencing: A BS conclusion to a BS case” via Byron York of the Washington Examiner — This Friday, Trump will have to put aside his work to attend, either in person or virtually, his sentencing in the Manhattan criminal prosecution in which he was convicted of falsifying business records. The case, brought by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, was widely viewed as the weakest of the four criminal cases brought against Trump by elected Democratic prosecutors and the Biden administration. For one thing, the charges, questionable as they were, were misdemeanors, past the statute of limitations, which Bragg inflated into felonies by alleging that Trump falsified records in a plot to steal the 2016 Presidential Election, which Bragg did not have the authority to police. Even anti-Trump commentators were baffled by the case.

“Gaetz report shows how ‘justice’ differs for those with power” via Scott Maxwell of the Orlando Sentinel — The most important thing to know about this report is that House investigators concluded that Gaetz repeatedly broke the law. The report mentioned “illicit drug use” a half-dozen times and said there was “substantial evidence that Rep. Gaetz met with women who were paid for sex and/or drugs” on “at least 20 occasions.” Maybe none of this surprises you. What should outrage you, though, is that virtually all of this behavior — including multiple accusations of lawbreaking — was greeted with a collective shrug by Florida law enforcement. I’d encourage you to look at this report regarding how justice is generally doled out in this state and country — with powerful and connected people getting a pass while we throw the book at low-level offenders.

— INSTAGRAM OF THE DAY —

— ALOE —

“PBS stations to show documentary on decline of Florida’s oyster reefs” via Ryan Nicol of Florida Politics — An award-winning documentary digging into the devastation of Florida’s oyster reefs will begin airing this month on PBS stations across the state. “Unfiltered: The Truth About Oysters” will be broadcast on Jan. 15. The film has already earned 11 awards at various film festivals across the globe, including multiple “Best Documentary” honors and a Suncoast Regional EMMY Award. “The film tells a critical, locally rooted story that affects all Floridians and resonates with global audiences as we face the mounting challenges of climate change,” reads a release spotlighting the film. In 2020, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission voted to close the Apalachicola oyster beds completely. The state has since worked to rehabilitate the oyster ecosystem and could decide to reopen the region this year.

“Disney to combine its Hulu+ Live TV with streamer Fubo” via Lillian Rizzo of CNBC — Disney will combine its Hulu+ Live TV service with Fubo, merging two internet TV bundles. Disney will become the majority owner of the resulting company — the publicly traded Fubo company — with a 70% ownership stake. Fubo shareholders will own the remaining 30% of the company. The deal is expected to close in 12 to 18 months. Hulu+ Live TV and Fubo are streaming services that mimic the traditional cable TV bundle, offering linear TV networks. Together, the streaming services have 6.2 million subscribers. Both services will still be available separately to consumers after the deal closes.

— HAPPY BIRTHDAY —

A special shoutout to one of the absolute best people in The Process, Ron Pierce, of RSA Consulting.

___

Sunburn is authored and assembled by Peter Schorsch, Phil Ammann, Daniel Dean, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, and Drew Wilson.