Sheriffs of CD 1 unanimously support Jimmy Patronis

Every Sheriff in Florida’s 1st Congressional District wants Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis as their next Congressman.

Patronis’ campaign announced endorsements from Okaloosa County Sheriff Eric Aden, Walton County Sheriff Michael Adkinson Jr., Santa Rosa County Sheriff Bob Johnson and Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons.

“The Sheriffs in CD 1 are unmatched and they do a tremendous job serving our amazing Panhandle communities,” Patronis said. “It is an honor to have their support and I also count them all as my friends.”

Patronis is one of 10 Republicans running in a Jan. 28 Primary ahead of an April 1 Special General Election to choose a successor for former U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz.

Sheriffs said Patronis’ work over almost eight years on the Florida Cabinet showed him to be a friend of those in uniform.

“Jimmy has a long track record of supporting not only law enforcement but all first responders around the state and that is why he has my endorsement to represent District 1 in Congress,” Aden said. “He has fought to protect us and is someone that is always ready to be the boots on the ground to help the men and women that sacrifice so much to protect our communities.”

Simmons said that support will be appreciated in Congress.

“We need a steadfast supporter of law enforcement and public safety in Washington,” he said. “Jimmy Patronis has spent countless hours advocating for our communities’ heroes, and that’s why I have chosen to endorse him for Congress. His unwavering commitment to public safety and to those that wear the badge is exactly what we need. We look forward to working with him as he takes on a new role as Congressman for District 1.”

While Patronis hails from Panama City, Johnson said he has been a friend to the whole region.

“He has already proven himself to be a strong leader for the state of Florida and as a Panhandle native, he has already made great investments in our community,” Johnson said. “I know he will continue to go to bat for us and I am looking forward to working together as we serve the wonderful people of Santa Rosa County.”

Adkinson said Patronis stood out in the field of candidates.

“We need elected officials that know how valuable the Panhandle communities are to the state of Florida and the investment that our officers diligently put into being reliable resources for the people here,” Adkinson said. “Jimmy has a deep knowledge and personal understanding of the importance of community investment and love of where you come from and that is why he has my endorsement for Congress for District 1.”

Located in the Panhandle and anchored by Pensacola, the district is one of the state’s most conservative. Gaetz was elected to the seat in 2016, winning more than 69% of the vote. This year, he secured re-election with 66% of the vote. CD 1 is overwhelmingly conservative, with more than 53% of the electorate registered as Republican, according to the most recent L2 voter data. Only 22% of the district’s voters are registered as Democrats.