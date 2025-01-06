AFP Action FL puts its influence behind Jimmy Patronis in race to replace Matt Gaetz

Americans for Prosperity’s political arm in Florida is endorsing Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis for Congress.

AFP Action Florida announced its support of the candidate in a crowded Republican field.

“In the aftermath of Bidenomics, Washington needs fiscally conservative leaders like Jimmy who have the experience and knowledge to oversee our economic growth and help get our economy back on track,” said AFP Action FL Senior Advisor Skylar Zander.

“Just as he helped manage Florida’s economy as CFO, AFP Action is confident that Jimmy will stand for pro-growth policies in Congress while protecting the prosperity of Americans through lower personal and business taxes, opposing the overreach of Environmental, Social, and Governance standards, and expanding health care among other top issues. We’re thrilled to support Jimmy and look forward to deploying our grassroots team on his behalf.”

Patronis is one of 10 Republicans running in a Jan. 28 Primary ahead of an April 1 Special General Election to replace former U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz. He also boasts the endorsement of President-elect Donald Trump, something recounted heavily in ads hitting the district on radio and video formats.

The support from AFP has often loomed large in Republican Primaries. In Florida’s 1st Congressional District, the GOP contest in January will likely determine who ultimately replaces Gaetz.

Located in the Panhandle and anchored by Pensacola, CD 1 is one of the most conservative districts in the state. Gaetz was elected to the seat in 2016, winning more than 69% of the vote. This year, he won with 66% of the vote. More than 53% of the electorate is registered as a Republican, according to the most recent L2 voter data. Only 22% of the district’s voters are registered as Democrats.

Patronis in order to run for Congress has already submitted his resignation from his Cabinet post, effective March 31. Gov. Ron DeSantis will appoint his replacement, who will serve until the position is up for re-election in 2026.