January 7, 2025
Ballard Partners expands to Chicago with Michael Alvarez as managing partner
Chicago Downtown at Night

Drew Wilson January 7, 2025

Ballard Partners is opening up shop in Chicago with Michael Alvarez set to lead the firm’s new office as managing partner.

The expansion to Chicago marks a significant milestone for Ballard Partners, strengthening its presence in the Midwest and further solidifying its position as a top U.S.-based international lobbying firm. The Chicago office will provide a wide range of services, including government relations, public affairs and strategic communications to clients across various sectors.

“We are thrilled to welcome Michael Alvarez to the Ballard Partners team,” said Brian Ballard, President and founder of Ballard Partners. “His deep understanding of the Chicago market, coupled with his extensive experience and network, makes him the ideal leader for our new office. We are confident that Michael’s expertise will be invaluable to our clients as we continue to grow our presence in the Midwest.”

Alvarez is the founder of Michael Alvarez & Associates, a full-service public and government affairs firm, providing strategic advice and tactical assistance to companies, organizations and coalitions. Alvarez is well respected in Chicago and known for unparalleled levels of professionalism, integrity and effectiveness.

In addition to running the Chicago office, Alvarez is joining the firm as a partner in its Washington, D.C., practice.

“I am honored to join Ballard Partners and lead the firm’s expansion into Chicago,” said Alvarez. “Ballard Partners has a stellar reputation for providing exceptional client service and achieving outstanding results. I look forward to working with the talented team at Ballard Partners to build a strong presence in Chicago and serve our clients’ needs effectively.”

Drew Wilson

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

