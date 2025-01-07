Personnel note: Christine Ashburn Joins Delegal | Aubuchon Consulting

Christine Ashburn has joined the Delegal | Aubuchon Consulting team as Senior Policy and Business Strategy Advisor.

For nearly 20 years, Ashburn served as the Chief of Communications, Legislative and External Affairs for Citizens Property Insurance Corporation, the state’s insurer of last resort. In that role, Christine led programs supporting Citizens’ communications and brand identity and advanced the corporations’ legislatively mandated mission.

“Christine is an exceptional addition to our lobbying and government relations team. With her extensive background in insurance and legislative advocacy, she will provide invaluable expertise and insights to our clients. Delegal Aubuchon Consulting has a strong track record of providing exemplary results, and with Christine on board, our team is even stronger,” said Mark Delegal, Partner at Delegal | Aubuchon Consulting.

“We are very excited to add Christine to our team. The enthusiasm and expertise she brings to the firm will be a tremendous asset to our existing clients and new clients eager to utilize her wealth of experience,” added Josh Aubuchon, Partner at Delegal | Aubuchon Consulting.

Before 2005, Ashburn provided government consulting and legislative advocacy for a wide array of clients before the Florida Legislature and Cabinet. She also led and served on grassroots and political campaigns and organized political fundraising events. In 2022, she was named the Mary B. Fernandez Insurance Woman of the Year by the Latin American Association of Insurance Agencies.

“I am excited to work with Mark, Josh and Scott, sharing their client-focused vision of advocacy. Delegal Aubuchon Consulting is known for its exceptional work ethic and in-depth expertise, both of which are important to me,” said Christine Ashburn.

Vice President of Government Affairs at the Florida Chamber of Commerce Carolyn Johnson added, “Christine Ashburn is an esteemed lobbyist, a great partner, and well respected among Florida’s top property insurance experts. She is an excellent addition to the already stellar talent at Delegal Aubuchon Consulting and will provide meaningful insights on property insurance reforms and regulations to Delegal | Aubuchon Consulting’s clients.”

Delegal | Aubuchon Consulting is a public policy and government relations firm based in Tallahassee that advocates for clients before all branches of state government.