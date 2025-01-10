Jaguars will only play 1 game in London in 2025

The NFL announced on Friday the three teams that will give up home games to play in London during the 2025 season. The Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Jets and Cleveland Browns will all play “home” games in the United Kingdom.

For the Jaguars, it’s the 14th time the team will play in London as they return to Wembley Stadium. However, after playing back-to-back London games the past two seasons, one as the home team and one as the away team, the Jaguars will have only one London game during 2025.

“We are once again delighted that we will be back in London later this year for our 14th game in the capital and are grateful for our extended partnership with the Football Association that makes it possible to play another home game at Wembley Stadium, one of the world’s most iconic stadiums and the Jaguars’ home away from home,” said Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan.

“The game is the pinnacle of the amazing work we do every day at a grassroots level and I’m proud that our JagTag flag football program reached over 100,000 young people in 2024, helping to grow the sport of American football outside the U.S.”

How will the change impact the team?

While it is difficult to predict how the team will be impacted on the field, particularly without knowing which roster moves will be made by then and who the head coach will be, some other impacts are expected.

For instance, many Jaguars fans, Jacksonville business leaders and politicians have made the trip to London, utilizing the week between the games as a time to develop business relationships, promote the city as a destination for industrial relocation and further ties between London and Jacksonville. Those efforts will continue, but some will pivot to traveling in advance of the game while others will stay after the game.

There is also a potential impact on the Jaguars’ coaching search. As Jacksonville seeks a replacement for Doug Pederson, some candidates may have opinions about how challenging international games could be for a first-year head coach.

The Jaguars have publicly said that “home” games played in London generate about twice as much revenue for the club as in Jacksonville.

In addition to the London games, two more international games are planned, with games scheduled for Madrid and Berlin. Home teams for those games have not been named, but with the AFC having nine regular season home games scheduled in 2025, AFC teams are expected to be the home teams for all of the games in Europe.