Tim Walz wants David Hogg as DNC Vice Chair

One of the leading political activists to emerge from the aftermath of 2018’s Parkland school shooting has his biggest endorsement yet for a leadership role in the Democratic Party.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, the party’s most recent nominee for Vice President, wants David Hogg to be the Democratic National Committee’s (DNC) next Vice Chair.

Walz believes Hogg has a “unique ability to connect with the American people and to speak to the strengths of our party.”

“This is exactly what we need right now: experienced, thoughtful and energized leadership that meets people where they are and takes bold action to win. I couldn’t be happier to throw my support behind him and his vision for the party, and I look forward to working with him every step of the way,” Walz told POLITICO Playbook.

The March For Our Lives co-founder already got an endorsement from a fellow member of Generation Z who represents Florida in Congress: U.S. Rep. Maxwell Frost.

Earlier this week, Frost argued Hogg’s “experience of building one of the largest youth-movements in the history of our country will be invaluable to the DNC.”

Hogg was a survivor of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High mass shooting in 2018, and one of several students who used the national tragedy to launch March For Our Lives and demand reforms in gun laws.

He has become increasingly involved in politics, including launching the Leaders We Serve national organization recruiting young progressives to run for office. Hogg has also remained involved in Florida politics with Frost and has supported candidates for the Florida Legislature and other offices.

Hogg announced in December that we would run for the Vice Chair position with the DNC.

His candidacy is especially interesting in the wake of underperformance from the Democratic ticket among young voters in Florida and elsewhere, one of the contributing factors to Kamala Harris and Walz losing in every swing state and by a historically lopsided margin in Florida.

___

Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics contributed to this report.