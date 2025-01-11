January 11, 2025
Evan Power re-elected as Florida GOP Chair by resounding vote

Jacob OglesJanuary 11, 20254min2

evan power
He defeated a protest challenge from David Kalin, the Charlotte County Republican Executive Committee chair

Republican Party of Florida Chair Evan Power won election to a full two-year term heading the state party.

And the final vote wasn’t close.

At a quarterly meeting at the Rosen Plaza Hotel in Orlando, Power fended off a challenge by freshly-elected Charlotte County GOP Chair Dave Kalin in a 183-19 vote.

Power argued that in the year since he took over as state Chair following former Chair Christian Ziegler’s sex scandal, the party had seen unprecedented electoral success in November.

“When I took over the party, we all didn’t work together as well as we could have,” Power said in a Chair speech. “Now we’ve had a complete partnership with the Senate and the House, our members of Congress, our statewide elected officials, and I think it’s been great to have us all working together.”

Power ahead of the meeting appeared on track to win the seat. Still, he had dissenters, with members of the Florida Republican Assembly and other allied groups protesting outside the convention. Many carried signs promoting Kalin, a former Charlotte County Supervisor of Elections candidate, as an alternative.

In a speech, Kalin said it was time for “a new day for the RPOF.”

“I stand here not to oppose a person, but an ideology,” Kalin said, “an ideology of division versus unity, an ideology that puts party before putting our constitution first.”

Protesters outside the event complained Power had removed numerous conservative activists. The protesters mostly were members of the Florida Republican Assembly from local Republican Executive Committees around the state.

“I’m not a divider. I am a unifier,” Kalin said. “I will lobby for the people, not for a private consulting firm. I am not compromised. My morals are not for sale.”

Power wanted greater unity within the party, saying he provided that over the last year.

“We’ve turned the Republican Party into the model for the nation. But I’m here to tell you, this isn’t the time to slow down,” he said. “The stakes are too high. The opportunities before us are too great.”

While Power retained his office, there was a shakeup in the race for Vice Chair.

Jovante Teague defeated incumbent Vice Chair Jesse Phillips, 130-70.

Meanwhile, all other incumbents were re-elected without opposition.

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

2 comments

  • JD

    January 11, 2025 at 11:34 am

    Don’t forget this guy getting filmed getting a DUI.

    And he was a step up from the last guy that would hunt for 3-ways with his wife that had ties to the start of a national conservative Education organization.

    ONLY THE BEST PEOPLE!

    HOW DOES THIS SH!T GET A PASS? People have no morals. Where are my cheap eggs and gas? Still $3.99 at Aldi’s and $5.99 at Publix a dozen and gas is $3.09 a gallon.

    More BS.

    Reply

    • JD

      January 11, 2025 at 1:26 pm

      The crickets are deafening. Because the Republican law makers have zero morals. And the people that voted them in apparently likewise. So why should anyone else?

      Reply

