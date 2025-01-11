January 11, 2025
Cory Mills has eyes on Rubio’s Senate seat in 2026 — no matter who DeSantis picks
U.S. Rep. Cory Mills. Screenshot via CNN.

Cory Mills
The New Smyrna Beach Republican hasn't talked to Ron DeSantis about the job.

U.S. Rep. Cory Mills intends to run for U.S. Senate in 2026 — even if he is not named to the post by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The New Smyrna Beach Republican told the press on Saturday he doesn’t know when DeSantis will appoint a successor to U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee for Secretary of State. Mills said he would certainly enjoy the chance to serve.

But regardless of who DeSantis chooses, Mills has his eye on Rubio’s seat the next time it is on the ballot.

“You can probably guarantee my hat is going to be thrown in the ring for 2026,” Mills said.

Rubio appears on track for confirmation by the U.S. Senate. DeSantis will appoint a replacement for the next two years of Rubio’s term. However, an election must be held in 2026 to serve out the remainder of the term, which will again appear on the ballot in 2028.

DeSantis has publicly offered few signals about who he may choose besides ruling himself out as a candidate. The Governor said he intends to have an appointment ready when Trump’s new term begins on Jan. 20.

Mills said he has not spoken to DeSantis about the Senate seat but is interested in the job.

“My whole purpose is being (as) effective as possible,” he said. “If you can’t do that in the house, obviously, knowing what the majority looks like, then I think that you have to go somewhere where you can actually deliver on the promises that you made.”

It is unlikely DeSantis will choose a Florida member of the U.S. House to fill the seat in this Congress.

Republicans retained a House majority, but a slim one, with 219 Republicans currently seated in the House compared to 215. That’s before Republican U.S. Reps. Michael Waltz and Elise Stefanik leave for positions in Trump’s administration.

But DeSantis almost certainly will appoint a Republican to the seat.

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

