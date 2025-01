Venezuela opposition disappointed after Nicolas Maduro sworn in

The inauguration of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro left his opponents to grapple with with conflicting feelings of hope and disappointment on Saturday, pondering why the self-described socialist leader could not be stopped despite credible evidence that he had lost the election last year.

Some described their mood after Friday’s ceremony at the legislative palace in Caracas, Venezuela’s capital, like an emotional hangover while others said they feel abandoned.

Many expressed cautious optimism, finding a measure of comfort in the social media videos released by two opposition leaders — popular former lawmaker María Corina Machado and Edmundo González, the opposition’s candidate in the vote — who had promised to topple Maduro.

González and Machado sent messages on social media while Maduro placed his hand on Venezuela’s constitution and took the oath of office, defying overwhelming evidence contradicting his victory claim in the July presidential election.

Maduro compared himself to a biblical David fighting Goliath and accused his opponents and their supporters in the United States of trying to turn his inauguration into a “world war.” He said his enemies’ failure to block his inauguration to a third six-year term was “a great victory” for Venezuela’s peace and national sovereignty.

“I have not been made president by the government of the United States, nor by the pro-imperialist governments of Latin America,” he said after being draped with a sash in the red, yellow and blue of Venezuela’s flag. “I come from the people, I am of the people, and my power emanates from history and from the people.”

Venezuela’s National Electoral Council, stacked with government loyalists, had declared Maduro the winner of the July 28 election. But unlike in previous contests, electoral authorities did not provide detailed vote counts to back the announced result.

The opposition, however, collected tally sheets from 85% of electronic voting machines and posted them online — showing its candidate, González, had won by a more than a two-to-one margin. U.N. experts and the U.S.-based Carter Center, both invited by Maduro’s government to observe the election, said the tally sheets published by the opposition are legitimate.

Machado, in a message on social media Friday, said Maduro was guilty of a coup by not leaving office by Jan. 10, when by law, Venezuela’s presidential term begins. She also said she was confident that the country’s “freedom is near” but stopped short of saying anything about future steps the opposition could take to end Maduro’s presidency.

“Today, Maduro didn’t put the sash on his chest. He put a shackle on his ankle, which will tighten every day,” she said.

A day earlier, Machado — who was banned from running for office but remains the driving force behind Venezuela’s beleaguered opposition — had emerged from months of hiding to join an anti-Maduro protest in Caracas. She said security forces had briefly detained her after leaving the rally, an allegation the government promptly denied.

Thursday’s rally drew far smaller crowds than the massive demonstrations Machado and González had led during the election campaign, primarily because of fears over the government’s brutal crackdown on dissent. More than 2,000 people were arrested during and after the civil unrest that followed the election.

Underscoring Maduro’s growing isolation, the U.S., Canada, Britain and the European Union announced new sanctions Friday on more than 20 Venezuelan officials, accusing them of gutting the country’s democracy. Those sanctioned included Supreme Court justices, electoral authorities, the head of Venezuela’s state oil company and Cabinet ministers.

Republished with permission of the Associated Press.