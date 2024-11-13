Marco Rubio officially selected as Secretary of State

Timing is everything. And Donald Trump waited until after the Senate leadership vote to select U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio as Secretary of State.

“Marco is a Highly Respected Leader, and a very powerful Voice for Freedom. He will be a strong Advocate for our Nation, a true friend to our Allies, and a fearless Warrior who will never back down to our adversaries. I look forward to working with Marco to Make America, and the World, Safe and Great Again,” Trump said.

Rubio, a third-term Senator from South Florida, was reportedly Trump’s selection days ago.

The delayed announcement led some to question whether he would be the pick at all.

Yet those skeptics are quieted by the press release from the President-elect.

Rubio has been steeped in intelligence matters and promises a proactive posture regarding threats from China, Russia, Iran and their allies. He was short listed for Vice President, but the hurdle of having two members of the ticket from the same state seemed to be a deal breaker for Trump.

The appointment comes after days of speculation about whether Rubio would take an administration role.

During an interview on “The World Over with Raymond Arroyo,” Rubio said “if there’s a better place, if that’s God’s will and plan for my life and then opportunity presents itself, I wouldn’t close the door to it.”

Rubio will be the first Hispanic Secretary of State, and his history on issues impacting Florida could hint significantly at his approach to the role. He serves as the top Republican on the Senate Western Hemisphere Subcommittee, and brings a high level of focus on foreign relations in the Caribbean and South America.

Of course, joining the administration will also create a vacancy in one of Florida’s U.S. Senate seats. Unlike with U.S. House seats, where a Special Election is needed, Florida’s Governor would choose who fills Rubio’s post.

Speculation is swirling about whom Gov. Ron DeSantis will appoint to the Senate to replace Rubio ahead of an election in 2026, as the second-term Republican gets a potent political prize ahead of the upcoming Legislative Session.

Names are already floating around the ether, including of Cabinet members who are termed out in 2026, including Attorney General Ashley Moody and Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis. The list could also include First Lady Casey DeSantis, who has long harbored her own political interests, or DeSantis Chief of Staff James Uthmeier, who just chaired two successful campaigns against statewide ballot initiatives.

Republican National Committee Chair Lara Trump has also been rumored to be in the mix.

DeSantis is in Italy this week for a trade mission, and his office said there was no need to float a Senate pick until after the Rubio pick was made official.

It’s official now, and it’s decision time for the Governor.