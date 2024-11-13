November 13, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Donald Trump picks ex-Rep. Tulsi Gabbard as Director of National Intelligence
Image via AP.

Associated PressNovember 13, 20242min2

Related Articles

Culture WarsHeadlines

Birth control and abortion pill requests have surged since Donald Trump won the election

HeadlinesTransition

Marco Rubio officially selected as Secretary of State

HeadlinesTransition

Donald Trump makes a victor’s return to Washington and pledges a ‘smooth’ transition of power from Joe Biden

Tulsi Gabbard
Gabbard hasn’t worked directly in the intelligence community, outside of House committees.

President-elect Donald Trump has chosen Tulsi Gabbard, a former Democratic member of Congress and presidential candidate, to serve as Director of National Intelligence, continuing to stock his Cabinet with loyal personalities complimentary to his own, rather than long-term professionals in their requisite fields.

“As a former Candidate for the Democrat Presidential Nomination, she has broad support in both Parties — She is now a proud Republican!” Trump said in a statement. “I know Tulsi will bring the fearless spirit that has defined her illustrious career to our Intelligence Community, championing our Constitutional Rights, and securing Peace through Strength. Tulsi will make us all proud!”

Gabbard, who has served in the Army National Guard for more than two decades, deploying to Iraq and Kuwait, would come to the role as somewhat of an outsider, compared to her predecessor. The current Director, Avril Haines, was confirmed by the Senate in 2021 following several years in a number of top national security and intelligence positions.

Gabbard hasn’t worked directly in the intelligence community, outside of House committees, including two years on the Homeland Security Committee. Like others Trump has selected for his agency leadership, she has been among his most popular political surrogates, often drawing thunderous responses from crowds as she stumped for him in the campaign’s closing months.

___

Republished with permission of The Associated Press.

Post Views: 0

Associated Press

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousMarco Rubio officially selected as Secretary of State

nextBirth control and abortion pill requests have surged since Donald Trump won the election

2 comments

  • Cat 5 Sara

    November 13, 2024 at 3:36 pm

    Only people benefits is Russia

    Reply

    • KathrynA

      November 13, 2024 at 3:49 pm

      So true!

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, William March, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories