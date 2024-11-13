Exclusive: Ron DeSantis has made no decision about potential U.S. Senate vacancy

Rumors that Gov. Ron DeSantis has committed to any potential replacement for U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, in the event his widely-reported selection as Secretary of State is confirmed by President-elect Donald Trump, are premature.

That’s according to DeSantis’ spokesperson Bryan Griffin in comments exclusive to Florida Politics Thursday.

Griffin noted the Governor is part of a week-long trade mission to Italy, adding that the Governor’s Office will notify Florida Politics when there is something to share on the topic.

“I’d also point out that no official nomination has been confirmed by President Trump, so there would not yet be a need to name a replacement,” Griffin added.

The comments may put a cap on speculation swirling in recent days that Republican National Committee Chair Lara Trump has the inside track on the seemingly impending vacancy, with those close to the President-elect’s operation stoking at least some of them.

Other names have been rumored to be in the mix if Rubio leaves the Senate for the Trump administration, including Attorney General Ashley Moody.

“I have my hands full here as Attorney General and I’m incredibly focused on this job working on behalf of Floridians, making sure I’m protecting the autonomy of the state and pushing Washington out of our business and holding them accountable,” Moody said Thursday. “Of course, I have loved being in leadership, working with President Trump, working with Gov. DeSantis, and I hope to continue working on behalf of Floridians.”

Names are already floating around the ether, including of DeSantis’ Cabinet members who are termed out in 2026, including Moody and Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis, and that conversation will ramp up if Rubio indeed leaves the Senate. That appointment could create an opportunity for DeSantis to elevate someone else to the post also, including First Lady Casey DeSantis or Chief of Staff James Uthmeier.