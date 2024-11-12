Donald Trump taps Marco Rubio for State, gives Ron DeSantis a Senate seat to fill.

The incoming Donald Trump administration is reportedly selecting Sen. Marco Rubio as the incoming Secretary of State.

Rubio, in his third term in the U.S. Senate, has been steeped in intelligence matters and promises a pro-active posture regarding threats from China, Russia, Iran, and their allies. He was short listed for Vice President, but ultimately the hurdle of having two members of the ticket from the same state seemed to be a deal breaker for Trump.

The reported appointment comes after days of speculation about whether Rubio would take an administration role.

During an interview on “The World Over with Raymond Arroyo,” Rubio said “if there’s a better place, if that’s God’s will and plan for my life and then opportunity presents itself, I wouldn’t close the door to it.”

He contended he hadn’t talked to the President-elect seriously about the role.

Speculation is swirling about whom Gov. Ron DeSantis will appoint to the Senate to replace Rubio, as the second-term Republican gets a potent political prize ahead of the upcoming Legislative Session.

Names are already floating around the ether, including of Cabinet members who are termed out in 2026, and that conversation will ramp up if Rubio indeed leaves the Senate. That appointment could create an opportunity for DeSantis to elevate someone to high office as well.

Kudos are coming in, including from Senate colleague Rick Scott.

“I’m thrilled for my friend, Florida colleague, and our next Secretary of State! He will restore American leadership around the world, especially in Latin America, as he represents the United States with dignity and courage! It’s been an honor to serve the people of Florida alongside him and look forward to continuing our work together,” Scott posted to X.

“Congrats,” tweeted Republican Party of Florida Chairman Evan Power. “Seems like just the other day I was interning for him in the Florida House!”