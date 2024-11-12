November 12, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Florida insurance claims from Hurricanes Helene and Milton climb by $169M in past week
Anna Maria Island home after Hurricane Milton.

Drew DixonNovember 12, 20243min1

Related Articles

HeadlinesJax

Donna Deegan adjusts to reality of Republican-controlled Washington

2024 - ResultsHeadlines

Elon Musk’s PAC spent an estimated $200 million to help elect Donald Trump

HeadlinesNE Florida

Rory Diamond considers run to replace Mike Waltz in CD 6

download - 2024-10-10T171107.314
Insurance claims for damage from Hurricanes Helene and Milton in Florida now total $4.775B.

Insurance claims filed seeking help to recover from Hurricanes Helene and Milton rose by $169 million in the past week in Florida.

The Office of Insurance Regulation (OIR) reports there has been $4.775 billion in insurance claims filed by Florida residents who were victims of the storms. That’s up from the Nov. 1 figure of $4.606 billion.

Helene slammed the Big Bend area on Sept. 26, and Milton plowed into the Gulf Coast on Oct. 9 before crossing the peninsula and exiting into the Atlantic Ocean on Sept. 10.

Milton, which caused more extensive damage statewide, is now estimated to have a total insured loss of $3.038 billion dollars as of Nov. 8. That’s up by $35 million over the Nov. 1 report from the OIR, which had $3.003 billion for Hurricane Milton insurance claims filed.

The OIR has established a Catastrophic Claims Data and Reporting website that tracks the number of insurance claims and estimated dollar amounts in damage that have been filed. The OIR uses the Insurance Regulation Filing System to compile estimates and dollar costs for lost property estimates and other factors.

There have been 283,298 insurance claims filed in Florida attributed to Milton. That’s up from the 269,317 filed the week before. Out of that, some 225,477 insurance claims as of Nov. 8 have been for residential property damage caused by the storm. Another 10,750 commercial property damage claims have been filed in the state due to Milton.

For Hurricane Helene, which careened into the Big Bend area before moving north and wreaking havoc on Georgia, the Carolinas and Tennessee, now has a total of $1.737 billion in damage from estimated insurance claims. That’s an increase from the $1.603 billion the week before.

Some 133,099 insurance claims have been filed by victims of Helene in the Sunshine State. That’s up from the Nov. 1 report, which noted there were 130,859 claims filed.

Out of those claims, 59,921 are residential property damage claims and 3,917 are commercial property damage claims.

Post Views: 0

Drew Dixon

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousRory Diamond considers run to replace Mike Waltz in CD 6

nextElon Musk’s PAC spent an estimated $200 million to help elect Donald Trump

One comment

  • George Greenfield

    November 12, 2024 at 9:31 am

    Remote work isn’t just a trend, it’s the future of work. qs Work Remotely from your own house. We just want your typing skills, You can make more than 120USD/Hr. No matter where you are. Let’s Grow together and do great things, even if we’re far apart…
    Take a Look………

    Begin here>>>>>>>>> Payathome9.Com

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, William March, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories

Winners and losers emerging from Florida’s 2024 General Election

This is default text for notification bar
Learn more