Florida insurance claims from Hurricanes Helene and Milton near $5B

Estimated insurance claims as a result of Hurricanes Helene and Milton, which plowed into Florida within two weeks of each other, have increased more than $400 million in just the past week.
The Office of Insurance Regulation (OIR) reports that as of Nov. 1, the reported insurance claims have now amounted to $4.606 billion in estimated damages.
The OIR has established a Catastrophic Claims Data and Reporting website that tracks the number of insurance claims and estimated dollar amounts in damage that have been filed. The total estimated tab from both storms has increased substantially since the Oct. 25 update, which estimated there were $4.285 billion in insurance claims from both storms in Florida.
Hurricane Milton, which careened into the Gulf Coast on Oct. 9, accounts for the larger portion of the estimated cost of insurance claims. According to the OIR, Milton’s insurance claims amount to $3.003 billion, up from $2.848 billion the previous week.
The number of insurance claims filed in Florida attributed to Milton has jumped nearly 10% in that time, with a total of 269,317 insurance claims compared to 247,432 total claims the previous week. That total figure includes 215,051 residential claims being filed as of Nov. 1, and 9,870 commercial property claims blamed on Milton.
OIR uses the Insurance Regulation Filing System to compile estimates and dollar costs for lost property estimates and other factors.
Hurricane Helene insurance claims went from an estimated $1.44 billion in insurance claims in the last full week of October to $1.603 billion on Nov. 1. There have been 130,859 insurance claims filed in the state attributed to Hurricane Helene, which pounded the Gulf Coast and Big Bend area on Sept. 26.
Helene residential property insurance claims now number 58,834, up from 57,415 the previous week. Commercial property insurance claims filed amount to 3,762 as of Nov. 1, up from 3,310 the previous week.
4 comments
I Am Garbage
November 4, 2024 at 11:02 am
Those of you that routinely blame DeSantis for high insurance costs, I wouldn’t expect a reduction this year.
Carpetbagger
November 4, 2024 at 11:20 am
No reduction for us this year; our insurance bill stayed exactly the same!
You know who’s feeling the bite the worst? The MAGA Muffin kleptocrats who put all their perfectly good furniture out on the curb.
Dont Say FLA
November 4, 2024 at 11:13 am
Claims of $5 billion but sorry folks, payouts of NADA.
The sweet stock market of the Trump Presidency was the sugar called deregulation.
It’s quite a high, but then the piper gets paid. Enjoy your pile of garbage where your home used to be.
Hope y’all scored bigly on the stock market back when Trump poured his sugar all over it!
KathrynA
November 4, 2024 at 11:33 am
Do these losses also include all the uninsured loss?