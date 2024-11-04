November 4, 2024
Ron DeSantis reveals that Miami Hurricanes battled weed smoke in California road game
Image via AP.

A.G. GancarskiNovember 4, 20242min4

Ron DeSantis
'The whole stadium just reeks of marijuana.'

Apparently the 12th Man for the University of California-Berkeley’s football team is a plume of pot terpenes.

Gov. Ron DeSantis revealed that University of Miami football players struggled with an unnatural olfactory element during a recent road game.

“Some of these guys are telling me like they practically got high just from being in the stadium, that literally the whole stadium just reeks of marijuana,” DeSantis said during a roundtable against Amendment 3, which would legalize recreational pot.

Miami won the game 39-38 with a touchdown with just 26 seconds remaining, suggesting that perhaps the California football fans were smoking energizing sativas rather than sedative indicas, given that both teams stayed awake for a game that went down to the wire.

DeSantis had given Miami and Florida State credit for beating the Golden State gridiron squad previously, saying the Florida teams were winning the “war on woke.”

However, even warriors must deal with chemical weapons from time to time, and congrats to the Hurricanes for overcoming the elements.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. He writes for the New York Post and National Review also, with previous work in the American Conservative and Washington Times and a 15+ year run as a columnist in Folio Weekly. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

4 comments

  • Citizen

    November 4, 2024 at 12:58 pm

    Our Governor is a square-shaped douchebag.

    Reply

  • Michael

    November 4, 2024 at 1:01 pm

    Well, hopefully, Miami can return the favor next year if there is a game played at Hard Rock.

    Reply

  • Linwood Wright

    November 4, 2024 at 1:19 pm

    Who cares.

    Reply

  • Frankie M.

    November 4, 2024 at 2:08 pm

    I got a newsflash for Ronnie. Most stadiums smell of the reefer.

    Reply

Categories