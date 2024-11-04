November 4, 2024
FAU poll: Kamala Harris holds edge in key swing states, but it’s neck-and-neck
Kamala Harris, Donald Trump. Image via AP.

Gabrielle RussonNovember 4, 2024

It's going down to the wire with polls closing tomorrow.

A new Florida Atlantic University (FAU) poll shows Vice President Kamala Harris with a slight edge in the key battleground states of Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin, although researchers warn it’s too close to call.

“U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and Democratic Senate candidates hold slight edges, but with numbers within the margin of error, these races could swing either way in the final stretch,” according to the findings from a new poll by FAU Political Communication and Public Opinion Research Lab released a day before Election Day.

“The FAU poll highlights the potential impact of split voting in these closely watched states, where undecided voters and ticket-splitting independents could ultimately determine the election outcomes.”

Harris leads Trump with 49% to 47% in Pennsylvania, while 1% choose another candidate, and 2% remain undecided, the poll said.

“Pennsylvania’s gender and education divides are significant, reflecting the challenges candidates have faced in building broad coalitions,” said FAU political science assistant professor Luzmarina Garcia in prepared a statement.

In Wisconsin, Harris is ahead with 49% to Trump’s 48%, with 2% undecided, according to the FAU poll done with MainStreet Research.

And in Michigan, Harris is also polling at 49% compared to Trump’s 47%, with 2% choosing another candidate and 3% undecided, the FAU poll found.

“Our data show party loyalty remains a powerful force, but with margins this close, split-ticket voting could be pivotal,” said Kevin Wagner, a political science professor and Co-Director of the PolCom Lab.

The majority of voters say they plan to vote straight ticket.

The survey was conducted from Oct. 25 to Nov. 2 with 798 respondents in Wisconsin, 733 in Michigan and 798 in Pennsylvania. The margin of error is estimated at +/ 3.5 percentage points for Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, and +/ 3.6 percentage points for Michigan

Both Harris and Trump are making their final pitches to voters as Election Day polls open Tuesday, although millions have already voted early.

Gabrielle Russon

Gabrielle Russon is an award-winning journalist based in Orlando. She covered the business of theme parks for the Orlando Sentinel. Her previous newspaper stops include the Sarasota Herald-Tribune, Toledo Blade, Kalamazoo Gazette and Elkhart Truth as well as an internship covering the nation’s capital for the Chicago Tribune. For fun, she runs marathons. She gets her training from chasing a toddler around. Contact her at [email protected] or on Twitter @GabrielleRusson .

One comment

  • I Am Garbage

    November 4, 2024 at 1:38 pm

    I ask the activist polling influencers at FAU, do these polls even matter at this point?

