GOP takes 800,000 raw vote advantage over Democrats into Election Day

More than 8 million Floridians have cast ballots already, according to the Florida Secretary of State.
And the trend is clear.
Democrats are starting off Tuesday staring up at Republicans, at least when it comes to voter participation during early voting through Sunday.
Of the 5,353,093 in-person ballots cast, the GOP has a seven-figure buffer over Democrats: 2,549,139 to 1,510,943. An additional 1,157,838 no-party voters have already made their preferences known, along with 135,173 people who belong to minor parties.
Democrats make up ground with the 2,834,299 mail ballots that have been cast, with 1,182,835 on their side, compared to 989,738 from GOP voters, 600,485 from no-party voters, and 61,241 from third-party members.
But overall, Republicans have banked more than 3.5 million votes already in Florida, with Democrats just shy of 2.7 million votes.
Republicans typically win Election Day voting historically, and the question this year is whether they have cannibalized their vote share Tuesday by reeducating voters to cast ballots early.
I Am Garbage
November 4, 2024 at 9:17 am
Ask yourself this, “Are you better off now than you were four years ago?” The majority of people would say no. Kammy is attempting to separate herself from Joe and re write history. She should be fired for the Southern Border alone.
forsaken
November 4, 2024 at 9:28 am
Cheesy Floridian
November 4, 2024 at 9:31 am
Get out and vote! Don’t hand the state over to DeSantis and Scott again.
I Am Garbage
November 4, 2024 at 9:41 am
DeSantis is not running for re election. I hope you know that. Trump and Scott will both win in Florida. Easy money.
Dont Say FLA
November 4, 2024 at 9:37 am
C’mon now, 800,000 registered Repubicans going and voting absolutely does not equal 800,000 votes for Trump or Scott or Little Marco or any of the Luna Tic MAGA crowd.
Gonna be an awful lot of blanks on the ballots cast by registered Republicans, I’m betting.
But if you won’t vote for Trump, why leave it open for the taking by Trump? Just hold your nose and vote for VP Harris if you’re one of the many Republicans who realized Trump is the extremely wrong person for President of the USA. I doubt the man could do the garbage truck or McDonalds fry cook jobs either. He’s totally useless for anything but riling up rubes like he did that one January 6th.
Vote like it’s January 7th, PLEASE.
I Am Garbage
November 4, 2024 at 9:42 am
Wishful thinking on your part. Maybe the Dems should leave their Presidential pick blank as well since there is no one at home in Kammy’s head.
MH/Duuuval
November 4, 2024 at 9:44 am
I, and the nation as a whole, are better off than four years ago because we have had rational actors in the White House in this period. The MAGA House of Representatives, in contrast, has rivaled the infamous Do-Nothing House that put Harry Truman back into office in 1948.
The economy has gradually improved and inflation has fallen off although clearly we have some folks who continue to gouge consumers. The Biden economic plan, passed with little assistance from MAGAs — who now want to take credit for infrastructure improvements in their districts or states — has disproportionately improved ailing Red State economies.
The immigration situation could have been fixed 6 months ago by MAGA worshippers in the Congress listened to Dumb Donald Trump. Instead, they bent over backwards to give DJT his favorite fetish, which is asylum seekers today are not good for the economy or society — as if the Trumps came over during the last Ice Age.
(BTW: Is Mar-a-Lago still bringing in seasonal workers from the Caribbean?)
One major source of humor over the last four years has been the supine behavior of MAGA adherents in public life. Lots of verbal bravado — “I served” — but when DJT coughs, they run for cover. (Trump never served — he was a draft dodger who took advantage of the system as so many rich and connected young men did in the Vietnam era.)
Floridians have a good idea of what life would be like if Trump is elected again: Look at DeSantis Florida where a new nanny state has risen, complete with propaganda apparatus to broadcast denials, law fare in packed state course, and pay-to-play access to government agencies.
The MAGA assault on the human rights of US women and the disinformation underpinning it is rank, and hopefully women and their male allies in this struggle will vote to kick MAGAs to the curb everywhere.