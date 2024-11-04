GOP takes 800,000 raw vote advantage over Democrats into Election Day

More than 8 million Floridians have cast ballots already, according to the Florida Secretary of State.

And the trend is clear.

Democrats are starting off Tuesday staring up at Republicans, at least when it comes to voter participation during early voting through Sunday.

Of the 5,353,093 in-person ballots cast, the GOP has a seven-figure buffer over Democrats: 2,549,139 to 1,510,943. An additional 1,157,838 no-party voters have already made their preferences known, along with 135,173 people who belong to minor parties.

Democrats make up ground with the 2,834,299 mail ballots that have been cast, with 1,182,835 on their side, compared to 989,738 from GOP voters, 600,485 from no-party voters, and 61,241 from third-party members.

But overall, Republicans have banked more than 3.5 million votes already in Florida, with Democrats just shy of 2.7 million votes.

Republicans typically win Election Day voting historically, and the question this year is whether they have cannibalized their vote share Tuesday by reeducating voters to cast ballots early.