Casey DeSantis worries abortion, recreational pot amendments could help Democrats ‘regain ground’

Even a legislative supermajority that is aided and abetted by Democrats on many key issues is a fragile thing.
That’s the proposition posited by First Lady Casey DeSantis, who is fretting that the passage of the Adult Personal Use of Marijuana and the Amendment to Limit Government Interference with Abortion could bring political undesirables into the “Free State of Florida” if they pass, allowing Democrats to “regain ground” after losing the registration advantage to Republicans in recent years.
“There are over a million more registered Republicans than Democrats. And so when they use this constitutional system to bypass the legislature where (Republicans) have supermajorities, they’re trying to pass an agenda,” DeSantis said on Monday’s edition of the “Dana Show.”
DeSantis then focused her attention on the recreational pot amendment.
“When you look at something like Amendment 3, which again is funded by one megaweed corporation, you look at what this would mean and some of the folks that it would import into the state of Florida,” the First Lady fretted.
“There are no current amendments or recreational laws on the books in the Southeast, so people would be coming here and they might not be sympathetic to parental rights in education, and that might not be where, you know, their heart lies as far as where they vote. And so if you’re importing some of this, how does that change the state of Florida going forward?”
Both Amendment 3 and Amendment 4 require 60% support in order to pass on Tuesday.
5 comments
Ron Ogden
November 4, 2024 at 1:45 pm
I see she has anonymously participated in an anti-pot commercial. Good for her! Hmmm. A candidacy in the making? She would make a real difference on the campaign trail and quickly take over the role of female leader in the coming Republican gubernatorial primary. She would command a lot of support from early days on.
Rita Joseph
November 4, 2024 at 2:04 pm
Florida must hp;d to the principle that unborn children need protection from deliberate harm. .In the United States today.there are two world views representing two conflicting valuations of children in their mothers’ womb. They are logically and legally irreconcilable: they can’t both be right. This is why we can’t allow for the continuation in some states of “legal” killing of children chosen to be aborted, while other states honor laws protecting all children, “wanted” or “unwanted,” from such arbitrary killing.
In any truly “united” states of America, such radical and irrational disunity over legal protection for the “unwanted” is indefensible. Under the rule of law set out in the Constitution, the same equal and unalienable right to life must be secured for “our Posterity” as we claim for “ourselves.”
Contrarily, in the brash new utilitarian world of abortion rights, unborn children are disparaged as only generic fetuses; their worth and dignity is subjectively assigned or dismissed as a private matter, a choice. The majority Supreme Court justices at the time, like Pontius Pilate nearly 2000 years before, washed their hands of the rule of law and gave the noisiest sector of the people what they wanted.
But in the more altruistic and civilized world of natural law principles recognized by the Founders at the nation’s beginning in the American Declaration of Independence, unborn children are accorded, under the rule of law, the same inherent and unalienable dignity and an equal worthiness of rights protection as every other human being.
Yes On 3
November 4, 2024 at 2:05 pm
Vote Yes on 3 Florida, this is not a red or blue issue this is a GREEN issue about FREEDOM. Communists historically have favored prohibition, let’s not let Florida go that direction – if we are going to really be the FREE STATE of Florida let’s stop arresting people for a plant. This will create tens of thousands of new jobs and bring in hundreds of millions in tax revenue to further strengthen the economy of Florida. Make sure you get out and VOTE #YESON3 no matter which party you favor. Kamala and Trump both are in support of Legalization. #LegalizeIt
PeterH
November 4, 2024 at 2:11 pm
TAKE A LONG HARD LOOK AT LOOK AT FOREVER GOVERNED LOW GDP, LOW EDUCATION RED STATES:
Alabama
Mississippi
South Carolina
Missouri
Arkansas
West Virginia
Tennessee
Nebraska
Kansas
Oklahoma
Louisiana
Wyoming
North Dakota
South Dakota
Montana
Idaho
Is this the direction for Florida too? Which of the above States do YOU hold as a model for fiscal repetition?
Frankie M.
November 4, 2024 at 2:12 pm
Why wouldn’t a woman’s right to choose also extend to education & weed? I thought people like Casey would be in favor of less governmental regulation not more? I guess whatever can keep her in the news cycle. So much for the party of personal responsibility.