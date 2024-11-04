Casey DeSantis worries abortion, recreational pot amendments could help Democrats ‘regain ground’

Even a legislative supermajority that is aided and abetted by Democrats on many key issues is a fragile thing.

That’s the proposition posited by First Lady Casey DeSantis, who is fretting that the passage of the Adult Personal Use of Marijuana and the Amendment to Limit Government Interference with Abortion could bring political undesirables into the “Free State of Florida” if they pass, allowing Democrats to “regain ground” after losing the registration advantage to Republicans in recent years.

“There are over a million more registered Republicans than Democrats. And so when they use this constitutional system to bypass the legislature where (Republicans) have supermajorities, they’re trying to pass an agenda,” DeSantis said on Monday’s edition of the “Dana Show.”

DeSantis then focused her attention on the recreational pot amendment.

“When you look at something like Amendment 3, which again is funded by one megaweed corporation, you look at what this would mean and some of the folks that it would import into the state of Florida,” the First Lady fretted.

“There are no current amendments or recreational laws on the books in the Southeast, so people would be coming here and they might not be sympathetic to parental rights in education, and that might not be where, you know, their heart lies as far as where they vote. And so if you’re importing some of this, how does that change the state of Florida going forward?”

Both Amendment 3 and Amendment 4 require 60% support in order to pass on Tuesday.