Ron DeSantis says Florida college football teams are winning ‘war on woke’

Gov. Ron DeSantis isn’t holding back when it comes to college football, saying that despite the divergent fortunes of the University of Miami and Florida State University programs, they both share one accomplishment.

“The one thing I can say, Florida State, you know, unfortunately they’ve only won one game and they beat Cal Berkeley. Miami also beat Cal Berkeley. So whatever they say about the state of Florida, we say we are still winning the war on woke,” Florida’s Governor said at Coral Gables‘ Comber Hall, where he was with doctors for an anti-Amendment 4 rally.

Miami is in position to make the College Football Playoff, per the latest national rankings. The Seminoles were flying high last year, but have descended to the doldrums this season. That’s causing a problem in the DeSantis household with son Mason, who is unhappy with the Seminoles’ soggy performance this year.

“I have a diehard 6-year-old son who’s a Florida State fan and he’s really struggling with the 1-6 season,” the Governor relayed. “I said, ‘Son, I don’t know if it’s going to get any better this Saturday when we have to go play at Miami. We’ll see what happens.'”

DeSantis has weighed in on the mixed performance of college football teams in the state many times, though this may be the first where he has tied his hopes to a private university’s performance. He has said he believes that, had the College Football Playoff existed in the 20th century, in-state teams would have been competitive routinely.