Political engagement among Floridians is pretty mediocre, new study finds

Florida has been at the center of U.S. politics often in recent decades. But in general, Floridians are not especially politically active.

That’s according to a new study by WalletHub, a personal financial management website. Researchers ranked all 50 states in terms of their political engagement among residents, and Florida is just about middle of the pack. According to the analysis, Florida was ranked 28th.

That’s surprising for a state that saw the 2000 Presidential Election come down to Palm Beach County, and the same county now being the adopted home of former President and current Republican nominee Donald Trump.

The WalletHub study used 10 key metrics to compile a political engagement score for each state, including the number of registered voters, percentage of residents who actually vote, civic engagement, voter accessibility policies and other factors. Florida’s general political activity score came in at 46.65, well short of the most politically engaged state in the country. Maryland topped the list with a political engagement score of 73.35.

“Maryland is the most politically engaged state, in large part because it requires civic education in schools and makes it very easy to register to vote,” said the WalletHub study. “Maryland has all four key provisions that bring down barriers to voting: early voting, no-excuse absentee voting, online voter registration and same-day voter registration. The state also allows young people to preregister to vote as early as age 16, and their registration goes into effect as soon as they turn 18.”

One might presume that the most politically engaged states would be among the so-called “battleground” states in the Presidential Election, such as Pennsylvania, Michigan or Georgia. But the study concluded that’s not really a driving force for political engagement among residents in most states.

“You might expect the most politically engaged states to be contentious swing states where votes matter most, but in actuality they are states that are solid blue or lean blue — Maryland, Virginia and New Jersey,” said Chip Lupo, WalletHub analyst.

“The only swing states among the top 10 most politically engaged states are Minnesota and Arizona, which shows that plenty of people who could have an impact on the upcoming election are either choosing not to have their voices heard or are meeting some sort of obstacles to vote.”

Age played a key element in political engagement for Florida. Residents between the ages of 18 to 24 are woefully apathetic in the Sunshine State, as the WalletHub score was 46.6 among young people, which came in at No. 34 among all states.

Residents aged 65 years or older scored better, with a political engagement score of 72.1 in Florida. But senior citizens are heavily politically engaged in nearly every state, and Florida’s ranking among the elderly ranked 39th in the country.

The least politically engaged state according to the study was Arkansas, with a general political engagement score of 15.42.