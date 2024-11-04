November 4, 2024
Rick Scott says low-propensity voters trust him as a change agent

A.G. Gancarski November 4, 2024

Rick Scott Jax image by Gancarski
The Senator has won every election he's had since 2010 and is favored to win this year as well.

Why does U.S. Sen. Rick Scott keep winning elections?

According to new comments from Scott, it’s because voters who don’t vote often trust him to bring change to government.

“I won my elections because those low-propensity voters came out and said, ‘We wanted Florida to change. So we’ve got to make sure it happens,'” Scott said Monday, predicting the state would “probably have 3 million-plus voters tomorrow.”

Scott said he was “optimistic only because I’m talking to people every day.”

“I mean, we have unbelievable rallies. I was all around the state yesterday and it’s exciting. People want Donald Trump to win, they want me to win, they want people up and down the Republican ballot in Florida to win,” the Senator said on “Mornings with Maria.”

Republicans have a more than 800,000 raw vote advantage over Democrats as of Monday morning, suggesting that at least among those who have cast ballots, the GOP has the advantage.

Polls tell a similar story.

Scott has never trailed Democrat Debbie Mucarsel-Powell in a single public poll, and RealClearPolitics shows him up by 4.6 points on average.

Trump is up by 8 points over Kamala Harris in the polling average, meanwhile, suggesting that while many states are in play Tuesday, the Sunshine State is not one of them, unless the surveys all missed.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. He writes for the New York Post and National Review also, with previous work in the American Conservative and Washington Times and a 15+ year run as a columnist in Folio Weekly. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

