November 4, 2024
New poll shows Donald Trump, Rick Scott winning in Florida, with pot, abortion amendments falling short
Rick Scott with Donald Trump. Image via AP.

Jacob Ogles November 4, 2024

Donald Trump Rick Scott
Victory Insights shows the Republican statewide candidates with greater than majority support.

A Florida-based survey finds GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump and U.S. Sen. Rick Scott winning statewide with 51% support. The same survey predicts defeat for ballot measures on marijuana and abortion.

Victory Insights released polling ahead of the election that shows Trump leading Democrat Kamala Harris 51% to 47%. That’s not shocking at a time when Republicans are dominating the early voting period and when most pundits no longer consider Florida a swing state. But results still put Trump’s lead within the survey’s 4.4-percentage-point margin of error.

The poll similarly puts Scott ahead of Democrat Debbie Mucarsel-Powell 51% to 47%.

“In Florida, Republican candidates like Donald Trump and Rick Scott are poised for victory on Tuesday,” said Victory Insights senior pollster Ben Galbraith. “Though it’s impossible to anticipate Election Day turnout in a year with unprecedented early voting turnout on the Republican side, both the poll numbers and the fundamentals point toward a GOP victory.”

Of note, most polling this cycle until now has shown Scott leading but winning a much smaller percentage of the vote than his Democratic challenger. But Victory Insights has Scott and Trump with one-tenth of a percentage point, and Mucarsel-Powell three-tenths of a point behind Harris.

But the biggest surprise may be the low support the poll finds for both Amendment 3, which would legalize recreational marijuana, and Amendment 4, which would restore voting rights to protections levels before the overturn of Roe v. Wade.

The poll finds support for Amendment 3 at 56% and for Amendment 4 at 55%. Florida law requires ballot amendments to reach 60% support to be enshrined in the state constitution.

“Our best guess is that they will both narrowly fail,” Galbraith said, “but it’s important to acknowledge that support for both amendments is within the margin of error of the 60% threshold. For that reason, our best guess is just that: a best guess — we cannot conclude with sufficient statistical confidence that either amendment will pass or fail.”

Pollsters surveyed 400 likely General Election voters on Nov. 1 and 2.

For all four statewide elections polled, the results show a definite rightward swing from a poll Victory Insights conducted in September. At that point, Trump led by 2 points and Scott by less than 1 point. Polling then showed both amendments under 60% but with many voters undecided and with a path to 60% available, and with pollsters at the time heavily favoring both measures for passage.

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

7 comments

  • kathy

    November 4, 2024 at 9:00 am

    If Florida continues to push and support Fascism ..they need to secede from the union. The plan includes cutting medicare, social security and veterans benefits… what will you do then? No more federal money to bail the hurricane destruction. Keep voting against your interests.. Vote for Fascism and vote for your demise.

    Reply

    • I Am Garbage

      November 4, 2024 at 9:06 am

      What source do you use to post this kind of BS? There is no fascism. We have a democratic election that you might not like the results of. The people will decide.

      Reply

    • Fred S

      November 4, 2024 at 9:21 am

      You are a low intelligence, over-opinionated twit. You don’t even know what fascism entails. Besides, the only fascists I see in the US are the social fascist left with their Orwellian right-think, brain dead propaganda and Brownshirt thugs. Try to think for yourself before posting again.

      Reply

      • I Am Garbage

        November 4, 2024 at 9:23 am

        There is no fascism here you twit. Stop with the elitist arrogance

        Reply

        • Dont Say FLA

          November 4, 2024 at 9:32 am

          What would you call it when you demand everybody here falls in line with your nonsense and when you attack everybody who voices their own nonsense that’s contrary to your nonsense? Do you call that “building bridges?” Is that what you call it? LOL @ UUUUUUUUUUUU, FOOOOOOO’

          Reply

  • Dont Say FLA

    November 4, 2024 at 9:30 am

    Given a reasonable fear of retribution and vengeance from the one side, what is somebody going to tell a stranger asking them nosy questions about their own private voting choices?

    You tell nosy folks whatever keeps you safe from them and their kind.

    And then go vote however you want, and hint: “want” is for the future. Voting is for the future. The past is for pining.

    Reply

  • Taylors Boyfriend

    November 4, 2024 at 9:43 am

    Given all the whining about VP Harris appearing on SNL, how many GOP heads are going to explode tonight after they finally put it together that the Chiefs just so happened to play on Monday Night Football tonight, the night before Election Day?

    Taylor’s Boyfriend will certainly endorse Harris Walz (obviously) tonight, mere hours before the polls open in the morning.

    There won’t be enough time for Team Turnip J Truck to dig Herschel Walker up for making a Trump endorsement that would totally be equal to a Taylor’s Boyfriend endorsement
    LOL and FALALALALALALALALA

    I can already hear Cucker Tarlson whining tomorrow after he catches on. And boy do I wish I couldn’t.

    Reply

Categories