New poll shows Donald Trump, Rick Scott winning in Florida, with pot, abortion amendments falling short

A Florida-based survey finds GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump and U.S. Sen. Rick Scott winning statewide with 51% support. The same survey predicts defeat for ballot measures on marijuana and abortion.

Victory Insights released polling ahead of the election that shows Trump leading Democrat Kamala Harris 51% to 47%. That’s not shocking at a time when Republicans are dominating the early voting period and when most pundits no longer consider Florida a swing state. But results still put Trump’s lead within the survey’s 4.4-percentage-point margin of error.

The poll similarly puts Scott ahead of Democrat Debbie Mucarsel-Powell 51% to 47%.

“In Florida, Republican candidates like Donald Trump and Rick Scott are poised for victory on Tuesday,” said Victory Insights senior pollster Ben Galbraith. “Though it’s impossible to anticipate Election Day turnout in a year with unprecedented early voting turnout on the Republican side, both the poll numbers and the fundamentals point toward a GOP victory.”

Of note, most polling this cycle until now has shown Scott leading but winning a much smaller percentage of the vote than his Democratic challenger. But Victory Insights has Scott and Trump with one-tenth of a percentage point, and Mucarsel-Powell three-tenths of a point behind Harris.

But the biggest surprise may be the low support the poll finds for both Amendment 3, which would legalize recreational marijuana, and Amendment 4, which would restore voting rights to protections levels before the overturn of Roe v. Wade.

The poll finds support for Amendment 3 at 56% and for Amendment 4 at 55%. Florida law requires ballot amendments to reach 60% support to be enshrined in the state constitution.

“Our best guess is that they will both narrowly fail,” Galbraith said, “but it’s important to acknowledge that support for both amendments is within the margin of error of the 60% threshold. For that reason, our best guess is just that: a best guess — we cannot conclude with sufficient statistical confidence that either amendment will pass or fail.”

Pollsters surveyed 400 likely General Election voters on Nov. 1 and 2.

For all four statewide elections polled, the results show a definite rightward swing from a poll Victory Insights conducted in September. At that point, Trump led by 2 points and Scott by less than 1 point. Polling then showed both amendments under 60% but with many voters undecided and with a path to 60% available, and with pollsters at the time heavily favoring both measures for passage.