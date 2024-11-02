Republicans stretch early in-person vote advantage past 1 million votes

More than 7 million Floridians have voted already, and trends are crystal clear.

Democrats are going to need the most monumental Souls to the Polls push in history to erase Republican margins in the early vote.

That’s because the GOP has gotten more than a million more supporters to show up to vote than the opposition party, and though Democrats lead with the mail vote, it’s not enough to make up for massive underperformance in person.

Of the 4,591,078 early in-person voters, Republicans make up nearly half of them: 2,275,794.

Meanwhile, 1,259,330 Democrats have voted, along with 112,192 minor party members and 943,762 no-party voters.

Saturday is the last day to vote early in many parts of the state, but some counties do allow Sunday voting, giving Democrats two chances to close the gap.

As mentioned, Democrats have a plurality advantage when it comes to the 2,710,002 mail ballots received already, with 1,131,087 total, compared to 955,312 Republican votes, 565,571 no-party voters, and 58,032 minor party members.