November 2, 2024
Republicans stretch early in-person vote advantage past 1 million votes
Image via Fresh Take Florida.

A.G. Gancarski November 2, 2024

102524 Early Voting ET 01
Democrats still lead in mail ballots, meanwhile.

More than 7 million Floridians have voted already, and trends are crystal clear.

Democrats are going to need the most monumental Souls to the Polls push in history to erase Republican margins in the early vote.

That’s because the GOP has gotten more than a million more supporters to show up to vote than the opposition party, and though Democrats lead with the mail vote, it’s not enough to make up for massive underperformance in person.

Of the 4,591,078 early in-person voters, Republicans make up nearly half of them: 2,275,794.

Meanwhile, 1,259,330 Democrats have voted, along with 112,192 minor party members and 943,762 no-party voters.

Saturday is the last day to vote early in many parts of the state, but some counties do allow Sunday voting, giving Democrats two chances to close the gap.

As mentioned, Democrats have a plurality advantage when it comes to the 2,710,002 mail ballots received already, with 1,131,087 total, compared to 955,312 Republican votes, 565,571 no-party voters, and 58,032 minor party members.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. He writes for the New York Post and National Review also, with previous work in the American Conservative and Washington Times and a 15+ year run as a columnist in Folio Weekly. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

3 comments

  • Dont Say FLA

    November 2, 2024 at 9:04 am

    If there were a registered MAGA party, we’d get a better picture than the false narrative implied by 1 million “Republicans” early voting implying Trump got 1 millions votes, LOL.

    I figure at least 30% the registered Repbulicans who were motivated enough to vote early were voting with an empty spot at the top of their ballot or possibly even a pick for sanity, a pick for VP Harris.

    Reply

  • Home Boy

    November 2, 2024 at 9:08 am

    The Democrats basically stayed home two years ago, and there may be evidence that they are doing it again this year.

    Reply

    • MH/Duuuval

      November 2, 2024 at 10:25 am

      Some would argue that Democratic turnout in the 2022 election was related to Dee’s not very subtle attempts at voter suppression.

      Reply

Categories