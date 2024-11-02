Marco Rubio alleges media ‘disinformation campaign’ against Donald Trump

Sen. Marco Rubio, a potential Secretary of State if Donald Trump is elected President, says the “media” is delivering “disinformation” to get Kamala Harris elected instead, and that’s why they talk about “fascists, garbage, Nazi supporters” of the Republican Presidential candidate rather than the Biden-Harris economic record.

“I don’t think there’s any doubt that in the last week we have seen a disinformation campaign by major media outlets in this country to influence this election that has no precedent and arranges from everything to saying that Trump called for Liz Cheney’s execution, which is a lie. That’s not what he was saying, all the way to trying to cover up what Biden said the other night calling all of Trump supporters garbage,” Rubio said on Fox Business’ “Kudlow” Friday.

Rubio went on to accuse “the media and all these Democratic activists” of a “public temper tantrum” because they can’t believe the race is competitive, with the party agreeing with the Joe Biden gaffe where he likened Trump supporters to “garbage”

“They absolutely despise people who vote for Trump, and they absolutely despise these people that are supporting them, they can’t understand why half the country or more supports Donald Trump, and they have terrible feelings with it. They’re not going to say that openly and repeatedly until now at the end, when they’re realizing their mind is like this, how could this possibly be a close race, the only way it can be a close race is because half the country are really either dumb or even evil people,” Rubio said.

“And when you’re angry and you’re having a temper tantrum cause you can’t believe you’re about to lose this thing, you say out loud what you deeply believe inside and say to each other in private, that’s what we’re hearing. And I think that that’s the final insight people need to see how condescending and these people truly are,” he added.