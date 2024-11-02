Marco Rubio alleges media ‘disinformation campaign’ against Donald Trump

Sen. Marco Rubio, a potential Secretary of State if Donald Trump is elected President, says the “media” is delivering “disinformation” to get Kamala Harris elected instead, and that’s why they talk about “fascists, garbage, Nazi supporters” of the Republican Presidential candidate rather than the Biden-Harris economic record.
“I don’t think there’s any doubt that in the last week we have seen a disinformation campaign by major media outlets in this country to influence this election that has no precedent and arranges from everything to saying that Trump called for Liz Cheney’s execution, which is a lie. That’s not what he was saying, all the way to trying to cover up what Biden said the other night calling all of Trump supporters garbage,” Rubio said on Fox Business’ “Kudlow” Friday.
Rubio went on to accuse “the media and all these Democratic activists” of a “public temper tantrum” because they can’t believe the race is competitive, with the party agreeing with the Joe Biden gaffe where he likened Trump supporters to “garbage”
“They absolutely despise people who vote for Trump, and they absolutely despise these people that are supporting them, they can’t understand why half the country or more supports Donald Trump, and they have terrible feelings with it. They’re not going to say that openly and repeatedly until now at the end, when they’re realizing their mind is like this, how could this possibly be a close race, the only way it can be a close race is because half the country are really either dumb or even evil people,” Rubio said.
“And when you’re angry and you’re having a temper tantrum cause you can’t believe you’re about to lose this thing, you say out loud what you deeply believe inside and say to each other in private, that’s what we’re hearing. And I think that that’s the final insight people need to see how condescending and these people truly are,” he added.
9 comments
Dont Say FLA
November 2, 2024 at 8:59 am
What’s the yard sign information campaign have to say?
Everywhere I go, I see about one third as many Trump signs as I saw when he lost 4 years ago.
Believe the yard signs. The signs in peoples’ own yards, not on the corner, not along the thoroughfare, but by the freeway on ramp or off ramp.
Believe it when somebody puts a sign in their own yard.
Believe it when somebody put a sign in their own yard last time but are not putting that guy’s sign in their yard this time.
Pay attention to the signs. The tsunami of lies and nonsense are coming. Remember how many fewer signs you saw in person in yards of real people / real voters.
Chuck Anziulewicz
November 2, 2024 at 9:10 am
All this bellyaching about “THE MEDIA” as if it was just one politically monolithic thing, with no conservative alternatives. And the people complaining are sure that “THE MEDIA” is brainwashing everyone but THEMSELVES. Give me a break. There are countless media platforms, websites and social networks geared toward Trump cultists: Fox News, Breitbart, Rumble, OAN, WorldNetDaily, Newsmax, Telegram …. plenty of places to put yourself in an echo chamber and confirm your own biases.
KathrynA
November 2, 2024 at 9:27 am
I think Trump pretty much says the crazy things himself–there is no need to embellish anything. If we could even begin to count the lies, the demeaning of people and institutions since he came on the political scene–it would be overwhelming. He says the stuff himself! He is the sexual abuser, the felon, the scammer, the grifter. What he says is very public!
Michael K
November 2, 2024 at 9:36 am
Well said.
So the blame game begins. It’s always someone else’s fault.
Perhaps if a candidate did not spread hateful lies and conspiracy theories, use profane language, denigrate women and immigrants, and threaten his opponents with military force if elected, he would not have to worry about the free press covering what he says. And if a candidate denies saying things that he clearly said – over and over – that should be pointed out.
It is also the job of the free press to fact-check claims that turn out to be lies. There’s a reason why authoritarians always crack down on the media first.
ScienceBLVR
November 2, 2024 at 9:34 am
Wow, little Marco, as Trump likes to refer to you, your words below perfectly sum up your poor picked on snowflake guy.. I especially like the “temper tantrum” description. That could actually apply to either of you.
Just shut up and dribble as your media folks like to say.. dribbling Marco…thirsty lately?
And when you’re angry and you’re having a temper tantrum cause you can’t believe you’re about to lose this thing, you say out loud what you deeply believe inside and say to each other in private, that’s what we’re hearing.
Frankie M.
November 2, 2024 at 10:10 am
Maybe they just don’t understand how you can complain about Biden’s gaffe or Deegan’s gaffe while ignoring the fact that 90% of what comes out of Trump’s mouth is garbage? He has been normalized by catering o the lowest common denominator looking to blame their troubles on others.
MH/Duuuval
November 2, 2024 at 10:28 am
Is this about MAGAs?