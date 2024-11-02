Takeaways from Tallahassee — A full count

The U.S. Census won’t be counted again until 2030, but researchers at Florida TaxWatch encouraged leaders across the state to start preparing now.

At the organization’s meeting in Palm Beach, Senior Research Analyst Meg Cannan spoke about the wide ramifications of Florida’s failure to organize behind ensuring a full count in the 2020 Census. By the organization’s estimate, the state had only a 67% response rate to the last Census, something that will have ramifications throughout the decade.

Part of that can be blamed on a lack of organization.

“Our state made our task force for the ’20 Census in the year 2020, so there was no planning,” she said. “We were building a plane as we were going, and because we were so late on getting the investment for grassroots initiatives, national funders turned an eye away from us. They thought, Florida, they don’t know what they’re doing.”

At the event, TaxWatch officials handed out small papers with the Census response rate per county, with many of those below 30%. Seminole County, incidentally, had the best performance at 72%. However, many in the Panhandle and Southwest Florida areas, including some populous regions, saw low response rates.

That meant during the reapportionment of congressional seats, Florida picked up just one U.S. House Representative; some were hoping for as many as three new seats. For the presidential-minded, Cannan noted that the count also denied Florida electoral votes. Polls show the state will likely go for Republican Donald Trump, and it’s likely an accurate count would have given more weight to that vote, she said, presumably at the expense of a blue state.

The Census results also impact federal programs, including hurricane relief. That seemed especially notable for many Gulf Coast regions recovering from storms and with low response rates in the last Census.

“That’s why Florida Tax Watch has been talking about the 2030 Census since 2021,” she said. “If we are able to get statewide coordination earlier, and even by 2028, that would be amazing.”

Red wave: While it’s possible people could be crossing party lines in their electoral choices, the more likely outcome is that they are voting consistent with their registration. And if that’s the case, Democrats are in a deeper hole every day as Republicans continue to press an in-person turnout advantage that Democrats are counteracting to a limited degree with superior mail ballot performance. All figures here run through the end of October and are collated by the Florida Secretary of State Office. A total of 2,072,374 Republicans have voted in person, along with 923,497 who have voted by mail. In contrast, only 1,126,301 Democrats have shown up to vote thus far. Another 1,091,810 have sent in mail ballots.

Stop right there: Chief U.S. District Judge Mark Walker extended a temporary restraining order barring the state from threatening criminal charges for local TV stations that play pro-abortion rights political ads. Walker ruled the restraining order will expire 5 p.m. Nov. 12, a week after Florida voters will decide on whether to Amendment 4 and enshrine abortion rights in the state constitution. “While this case isn’t over, this second ruling is once again a critical victory for every Floridian who believes in democracy and the sanctity of the First Amendment,” said Lauren Brenzel, Campaign Director of Yes on 4. Floridians Protecting Freedom, the political committee backing Amendment 4, sued Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo and accused the state of violating the group’s First Amendment rights after DOH sent cease and desist letters to TV stations threatening them with criminal prosecution for playing an Amendment 4 advertisement called “Caroline.”

‘Island of garbage’: A comedian’s off-color joke about Puerto Rico drew condemnations from all corners of the country, including several Florida politicians. After Tony Hinchcliffe referred to the island as a “floating island of garbage” while performing at a Trump rally, multiple Florida politicians — including Republicans aligned with Trump — bashed the bit. “This joke bombed for a reason. It’s not funny, and it’s not true,” said Republican U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, who is up for re-election this year.

Halloween horror: Two people were killed and six others were wounded in two shootings that took place among crowds during Halloween celebrations in Orlando early Friday, authorities said. Officers responded to a report of shots fired in the city’s downtown shortly after 1 a.m. A second shooting minutes later happened within a short distance of officers; they quickly made an arrest, Orlando Police Chief Eric Smith said during a briefing Friday morning. The six wounded, who ranged in age from 19 to 39, were transported to a hospital for treatment and were in stable condition.

To the wire: Multiple polls this week showed the two most-watched amendments on the ballot are coin flips heading into Election Day. A St. Pete Polls survey released early in the week found Amendment 4, which would expand abortion access, polling at 54%-38%, which is short of the 60% constitutional amendments must earn to pass. Amendment 3 is faring better, but the margin is still thin — according to a new FAU poll, precisely 60% of voters in the state are for the measure, which would allow adults 21 and older to possess, purchase and use recreational cannabis products in the state. Gov. Ron DeSantis, whose administration has fought against Amendments 3 and 4, predicted that most Floridians will support both, but not at the level necessary to pass.

— Evil Twin hack —

In old German folklore, seeing your doppelgänger (ghostly double, evil twin, double walker) could mean bad luck, bad health, famine, or even death.

And then there’s the case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, the same person hosting two personalities, one good and one evil. All fun things to think about during this fall’s spooky season.

However, Attorney General Ashley Moody issued a consumer alert warning about the “Evil Twin cyber scam” (it’s not a joke; that is what they call it).

“Cybercriminals can use this scam to target victims both through fake Wi-Fi networks and impostor mobile applications to steal personal information. To avoid this scheme, verify the Wi-Fi network is legitimate with the provider before connecting and check reviews of apps before downloading them to your phone,” said Moody.

The scam works by hackers creating a fake free Wi-Fi hot spot that mimics or looks like a safe one or mimicking popular mobile apps and hoping unsuspecting consumers click the wrong one. From there, these hackers can get all the information they need.

Some tips to make sure you don’t get doppelgängered by the evil twin hack are to double-check the Wi-Fi with an actual person or see if it’s written down somewhere; ensure the URL is “https://” with an “s” in it; download apps only from official websites; turn off file sharing; and avoid financial transactions on public Wi-Fi.

— Cryptocurrency crying —

Cryptocurrency may seem creepy to some investors and others who haven’t engaged in commerce with that tender type. Still, Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis is encouraging Floridians to get with the program.

In a letter to the State Board of Administration, Patronis urged Florida to shake off any shivers over cryptocurrency and realize the financial world is changing.

“When managing state pensions for firefighters, teachers, and police officers, it’s also essential to prioritize the bottom line and ensure the best return on investment for Floridians. This is where the potential of investing in a cryptocurrency, like Bitcoin, becomes particularly compelling,” Patronis said in his letter.

“The State Board of Administration maintains a Florida Growth Fund that allows for more innovative and emerging investments, and a Digital Currency Investment Pilot Program could be a perfect fit, offering potential benefits we cannot afford to overlook.”

Patronis advised state money managers to begin investing or implementing assistance programs using cryptocurrency. He said Florida is already behind the curve in that currency, noting that Michigan, Wisconsin, and other states are already starting to experiment with it.

— Bad joke, Bad Bunny —

Election Day is a few days away, and millions of undecided voters are still out there.

Every comment and every moment for both campaigns can make or break their chances in an extremely close election in nearly every poll. Harris and Trump have been trying to get their fair share of celebrity endorsements in such a tight race.

Hispanic voters could be the ultimate deciders in states like Pennsylvania, Georgia, Arizona and Nevada. And last weekend, commode … err, comedian … Hinchcliffe spoke at a Trump rally held in Madison Square Garden and made a joke that went over like a lead balloon.

“I don’t know if you guys know this, but there’s literally a floating island of garbage in the middle of the ocean right now. I think it’s called Puerto Rico,” he said of the island home to 3.2 million American citizens.

The internet and news pundits had plenty to say, and the Harris campaign released a video denouncing the comments from the self-identified “Comedian in Texas.”

“Puerto Ricans deserve better, as president I will always fight for you and your families,” said Harris in the video.

A few hours after posting the video, the global sensation Bad Bunny, who has over 45.6 million followers on Instagram and over 62.4 million monthly listeners on Spotify, posted the “Kamala HQ” video to his Instagram account—the first official endorsement the artist has made.

It’s well-known that the Harris campaign was over the moon when Taylor Swift endorsed after the Trump-Harris debate, so one can imagine how they feel about this.

This endorsement could be the “October surprise” of 2024 (remember, people said the same of the “Access Hollywood” tape eight years ago).

The Trump campaign has been distancing themselves from the comedian since Sunday, claiming they don’t even know who he is. But even a few weeks ago, on ESPN’s Pat McAfee show, Hinchcliffe referenced a Trump campaign talking point when calling for the University of Georgia vs. the University of Texas football game.

“Georgia is a great team, but Texas is wild … They’re eating the pets, they’re eating the cats, and tomorrow they’re eating the dogs,” he said.

— Art goes to infinity and beyond —

Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez is announcing two grand prize winners and the 12 finalists of the 2024 Florida Space Art Contest.

Space Florida, a state agency that promotes aerospace economic development, and Nuñez launched the art competition for students in grades K-5. All that was required to enter was an original 2D artwork based on the theme: “Suit Up! Florida’s Space Suit of the Future.” The competition had over 2,600 submissions.

“I am pleased to announce the finalists of the Third Annual Florida Space Art Contest. Since the creation of the contest, we have received nearly 6,600 submissions, with a record-breaking number of submissions this year alone. I want to thank all the students who participated, and I look forward to recognizing the finalists,” Nuñez said.

The 12 finalists for the 2024 competition were Paris McTaw, a kindergartener at Wauchula Elementary School; Michelle He, a kindergartener of Academy at the Lakes; Jason Ritnour, a first grader at Kenwood Elementary School; Vanessa Wesbur, a first grader at Wright Elementary School; Gabriel Angeli, a second grader at Lowry Elementary School; Penelope Wong, a second grader at Calusa Elementary School; Isabella Wesbur, a third grader at Northwest Florida Ballet Academy; Sharon Gao, a third grader at Mitchell Elementary School; Natalie Kimtia, a fourth-grader at Christ’s Church Academy; Ethan Jimenez-Almesiga, a fourth grader at Florida Christian School; Annabelle Domingo, a fifth grader at John I. Smith K-8 Center; and last (but not least) Laiona Lai, a fifth grader at Water Spring Elementary School.

The winners were Gabriel Angeli, a second grader at Lowry Elementary School, and Natalie Kimtia, a fourth grader at Christ’s Church Academy. In the upcoming year, both winners will have their original art flown into space on a SpaceX mission.

“Seeing the creativity and imagination displayed by these young artists in designing Florida’s future spacesuits is truly inspiring,” said Rob Long, president and CEO of Space Florida.

—The week in appointments—

Flagler County School Board — DeSantis has appointed Derek Barrs to the Flagler County School Board. Barrs is the associate vice president for HNTB Corporation. Active in his community, he currently serves as a member of the American Trucking Association Law Enforcement Advisory Board, the Florida Trucking Association, and the Flagler Sheriffs Employee Trust Board of Directors. Barrs earned his associate degree in criminal justice from North Florida College and his bachelor’s degree in public administration from Flagler College.

Hernando County Tax Collector — The Governor has appointed Amy Blackburn as Hernando County Tax Collector. Blackburn is the Hernando County Tax Collector-Elect. Previously, she served as the Chief Deputy of Finance Administration for the Hernando County Tax Collector. Blackburn earned her bachelor’s degree in business administration and marketing from the University of Florida.

Jefferson County Clerk of the Circuit Court — DeSantis appointed Cecil “Trey” Hightower as Jefferson County Clerk. Hightower is the Jefferson County Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller-Elect. Previously, he was an administrative specialist for the City of Tallahassee Treasurer-Clerk’s Treasury Management Office. Hightower has a background in account balancing, account reconciliation, budgeting, and fraud monitoring.

Okaloosa County Clerk of the Circuit Court — DeSantis appointed Brad Embry as Okaloosa County Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller, effective Jan. 1. Embry is the Okaloosa County Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller-Elect. Previously, he served as Chief of Staff for the Okaloosa County Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller, a Special Agent for the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, and an Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office investigator. Embry earned his bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Troy University and his master’s in public administration from the University of West Florida.

Santa Rosa County Clerk of the Circuit Court — The Governor appointed Jason English as Santa Rosa County Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller, effective Jan. 1. English is the Santa Rosa County Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller-Elect. Previously, he served as Chief Deputy Clerk and General Counsel for the Santa Rosa County Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller. Active in his community, he serves as a member of the Santa Rosa Kids House Child Advocacy Center Board of Directors. English earned his bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Troy University and his law degree from Loyola University.

Board of Architecture and Interior Design — The Governor appointed Ivette A. Arango, Charles Clary, Beverly Frank and Peter Jones to the Board of Architecture and Interior Design. Arango owns and is the principal interior designer of Ivette Arango Interiors and has received the 2019 Coral Gables Chamber of Commerce Outstanding Renovation and Restoration Project Award. Arango earned her bachelor’s degree in design and her master’s degree in architecture from the University of Florida. Clary is the former owner and President of DAG Architects. He was previously elected as a state Senator and served in the U.S. Navy. He is the recipient of the Florida Association of the American Institute of Architects President’s Award and is a Fellow of the American Institute of Architects. Clary earned his bachelor’s degrees in architecture and arts in environmental design from Auburn University. Frank is the principal and architect at BFRANK Studios. Active in her community, she serves on the Florida Council on Arts and Culture and previously served as the President of the American Institute of Architects of Florida. Frank earned her bachelor’s degree in art education and her master’s degree in architecture from the University of South Florida. Jones is the former Director of Architecture & Design at Atlantic Fields Club. He was previously appointed to the Florida Building Code Administrators and Inspectors Board. Jones earned his bachelor’s degree in architecture from the University of Florida and a master’s degree in architecture from Rice University.

— Helping hand —

Harris and Trump may dominate the news, but Hurricane Helene remains front and center for many Floridians.

Even though the media coverage has mostly come and gone, there are still individual people whose lives have not returned to normal, especially those who worked at businesses knocked out by the storm.

This week, FloridaCommerce announced that Disaster Unemployment is available to businesses and those whose jobs or self-employment were directly lost or impacted by Helene and who aren’t eligible for federal reemployment assistance benefits.

Individuals and businesses in Alachua, Baker, Bradford, Charlotte, Citrus, Collier, Columbia, Dixie, DeSoto, Duval, Franklin, Gilchrist, Gulf, Hamilton, Hernando, Hillsborough, Jefferson, Lafayette, Lee, Leon, Levy, Madison, Manatee, Pasco, Pinellas, Putnam, Sarasota, Suwanee, Taylor, Union and Wakulla counties are eligible to apply.

To receive the DUA, individuals must not be eligible for state or federal reemployment assistance claims and must meet one of the following requirements: unemployed as a direct result of the major disaster; scheduled to start employment but unable to as a direct result of the major disaster; unable to reach their job or self-employment location because the individual has to travel through an affected area and is prevented from doing so as a direct result of the major disaster; Has become the primary source of income because the head of the household died as a direct result of the major disaster; or unable to work because of an injury that was a direct result of the major disaster.

The deadline to sign up for DUA is early December.

— Art and essays —

Florida, like the rest of the United States, has a deep-rooted history with Native Americans — primarily bad, but some good.

Native American history is still evident throughout Florida, whether in the names of cities and counties, in art and reservations that still stand, or even in Florida State University’s mascot.

Learning and celebrating Native American history is essential, and why not engage the students of Florida while doing so? The Department of Education and Volunteer Florida encourages students to participate in a Native American History Month contest—an art competition for K-3 students and an essay contest for grades 4-12.

The contest asks for a two-dimensional original artwork based on this year’s theme: “Honoring Native American Contributions to Florida’s Success.”

The essay contest will have six winners — two from grades 4-5, 6-8, and 9-12. The prompt asks contestants to write about a Native American with an impactful story that needs to be heard.

Winners will get a $100 gift card for school supplies and a one-year pass to Florida State Parks. The essay contest winners will receive a two-year Florida College plan sponsored by Florida PrePaid and a $100 gift card for school supplies.

“Florida has a rich history that celebrates Native Americans. We are proud to provide students with opportunities to learn about the many Native American Floridians who contributed to our state’s success. The influence of Native American culture is evident throughout Florida. I look forward to seeing the inspiration our students gain from the many excellent examples of Native American achievement in our state,” said Education Commissioner Manny Diaz Jr.

Students are also encouraged to submit their teachers for the Excellence in Education award, which can see their favorite educator receive a $2,500 prize.

— Sustain greatness —

Hey Alexa, play The Script’s “Hall of Fame.”

Since the 1980s, the Florida Agricultural Hall of Fame has recognized Floridians who have made a lasting impact on agriculture.

Manatee County rancher Jim Strickland has been announced as a 2025 Florida Agricultural Hall of Fame inductee for his dedication to sustainable ranching practice and advocacy for protecting Florida agriculture.

“I was blessed to have some really good mentors along the way. If it hadn’t been for people helping me after my dad died, I would not be able to do what I do today,” said Strickland.

Serving as the co-Chair of the Florida Climate Smart Agriculture Work Group, an organization addressing climate change, Strickland was also recognized with Audubon Florida’s Sustainable Rancher in 2019 and named one of Florida’s most influential business leaders from 2018 to 2023.

“Cary and Marcia Lightsey, Madeline Mellinger, and Jim Strickland have each made remarkable contributions that extend well beyond their own operations, driving progress in conservation, sustainability and leadership. Their impact will be felt across our state for years to come,” said Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson.

The ceremony will be held at the Florida State Fair in February.

— AI in the Sunshine State —

AI dominates so many of today’s discussions. You can’t get away from it in ethical, economic, political, educational, or business matters.

But what isn’t talked about much is that AI uses a massive amount of energy and space. The actual discussions should be about the issues or opportunities this storage and energy problem creates.

During the monthly Florida Public Service Commission (PSC) internal affairs meeting, Chair Mike La Rosa continued his push to boost energy’s role in the Florida economy.

“Economic development is essential for any thriving community. As our discussion today demonstrated, energy plays an important role in driving economic development; it’s the foundation for Florida’s economic future. Fostering the right environment to attract economic growth includes planning for and having the necessary infrastructure,” La Rosa said.

Speaking on Chair La Rosa’s behalf were Lynda Powers, the policy director of software company Resource Innovations; Christopher J. Maier, Senior Vice President of Cielo Digital Infrastructure, a real estate company with a focus on areas with potential data center development; and Jack Houck, the policy director of an energy storage company named Form Energy.

They asserted that Florida could see an economic boom because the backbone for data centers and the landscape for this to take off economically are already in place—Florida just needs to align its energy policy with its economic goals. What does this mean, though?

It probably means tearing down some natural, untouched areas to build centers that can store AI information and the energy sources to run it. These centers would create jobs, which is great for the Florida economy, but for those who want to go five minutes without talking about AI? Maybe not so much.

— Baby … asbestos? —

Have a nasty rash? A sensitive baby behind? Or looking for last-minute hair dye for a Halloween costume?

Well, you may not want to use Dynacare Baby Powder.

Earlier this week, the Dynarex Corporation expanded a September recall of their baby powder because it was potentially contaminated with (of all things) asbestos. This expansion includes an additional 373 cases of baby powder. It is as if the baby powder of the past few years hasn’t already been in the limelight for the wrong reasons.

If you didn’t have the nightmare in your head already, just imagine squeezing the container of baby powder, and all the particles from the baby powder (which is such an underrated clean-smelling smell) fly in the air everywhere — and I mean everywhere. And you accidentally just breathed in the shards of asbestos or even put it near your … uh … ”no-no square.”

Stay safe with your personal care products and little ones.

— Rep repping past in memoir —

A memoir — the thing your extremely self-centered friend claims they want to write (or even worse, start a podcast).

Memoirs are no stranger to the political world either. Current vice-presidential nominee JD Vance was put on the map with his memoir “Hillbilly Elegy.” Now, former state Representative and property insurance agent Don Brown is putting his hat in the ring with “The 9 Guideline Principles To Enact Change: A Legislator’s Memoir From Outhouse To State House.”

The memoir focuses on Brown growing up in Florida, becoming a representative, and all of life’s lessons in between. Read about the behind-the-scenes actions and get a feel for the “room where it happens.”

Former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush said this about the book: “For six of my eight years as Governor, I had the opportunity to serve with Don Brown. He was always prepared, served with collegiality and good humor, and was principled-centered. Don’s book is a primer for current legislators to do the right thing.”

The book is currently No. 1 on Amazon’s philosophy criticism and property insurance category (there are sure to be some riveting reads in that hyper-niche section) and No. 10 in Business & Investing Hot New Releases.

— A little less scary —

If you ever went trick-or-treating as a child, you may have been told to check your candy before eating it, travel with a buddy, and maybe even avoid certain houses.

While you probably never saw a razor blade in your candy, that doesn’t mean there isn’t really scary stuff happening on the 31st.

On Halloween, The Florida Department of Corrections partnered with state and local law enforcement agencies to ensure that Florida sex offenders and predators didn’t pull any tricks.

FDC conducted approximately 5,600 home visits, 2,800 walkthroughs, 1,100 identification checks, 230 searches, and 90 on-site drug tests. Most offenders followed court-ordered conditions, though 10 were booked on Halloween for probation violations.

“I am immensely proud of our staff for the vital role they play in public safety, especially on a night like Halloween. Under Gov. DeSantis’ leadership, children and their families around the state (could) safely trick-or-treat within their local communities without fearing those who may wish them harm. We want to thank our dedicated staff and our law enforcement partners for their efforts in upholding time-honored traditions here in Florida,” said FDC Secretary Ricky Dixon.

— Where there’s Smoak, there’s a champion —

Sometimes, you do what you can, and there are other times when some people do so much for others that they become champions.

Such is the case for Kim Smoak, the Deputy Secretary for the Florida Health Care Association. For her efforts in the state, the agency granted Smoak the “2024 Champion for the Elderly Award” during a training event in Tallahassee.

The award is designed to honor individuals who advocate and enhance long-term care at centers in Florida.

“Deputy Secretary Smoak is the epitome of a Champion for the Elderly and more than deserving of this honor,” said Emmett Reed, CEO of FHCA.

“She has dedicated her career to ensuring Florida’s aging population receives the highest quality of care. Her expertise and institutional knowledge in long-term care are invaluable. When we face emergencies like the recent Hurricanes Helene and Milton, Deputy Secretary Smoak works around the clock to make available all state resources to our health care partners, as well as our residents and caregivers.”

Smoak has been with the association since 1995.

— Good golf —

Golf (no, not Tyler the Creator’s clothing brand, although he does have a new album out) is one of those sports where, depending on who one asks, they will hear a wide variety of descriptions: relaxing, fun, competitive, booze-ridden, but always a sport.

While maybe not the most enjoyable to watch, those who play it always defend the concentration and dedication the sport instills — traits that could help anyone of any age, especially the future generation.

On Nov. 4, First Tee-Tallahassee, which is one of 150 First Tee Chapters in the U.S., will have its third annual golf fundraiser at the Seminole Legacy Golf Course with the community and Florida-born golfer Hudson Swafford, a three-time PGA tournament winner and current LIV Golfer.

First Tee’s goal is to develop youth through the sport of golf. It has partnered with FAMU, the city of Tallahassee, and multiple golf courses in Tallahassee to help young, eager golfers.

The upcoming tournament is dedicated to Hudson Swafford’s father, and proceeds will go to First Tee-Tallahassee. If not to help out a good cause, why not see a multiple-time tournament winner and a modern golf great?

— FSU physicist wins prestigious award —

Over the past two decades, Florida State University has been reinventing its education image for the better. It is no longer just a party school but an excellent public institution in the South.

Constantly climbing the U.S. News and World Report University rankings, FSU is known nationally for its incredible arts colleges and football spirit (although not this year).

However, FSU’s STEM programs are also doing heavy lifting for the university, and faculty like this proves why. Laura Reina, who is a research professor in the physics department and who’s been at FSU since 1998, is the recipient of the 2024 Jesse W. Beams Award from the Southeastern Section of the American Physical Society (SESAPS), a renowned scientific organization committed to advancing physics for over the last 80 plus years.

“Earning this award is a wonderful surprise, and I am so honored to receive it. I work with so many colleagues who (deserve) this, and it means so much that they chose to nominate me,” said Reina.

The Jesse W. Beams Research Award was established by SESAPS to recognize especially significant or meritorious research in physics carried out in the southeastern United States. Reina was honored during an awards banquet at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte this past weekend.

“This award is named for an outstanding physicist who helped develop the first electron linear accelerator, which paved the way for new discoveries. Through her work at FSU and with colleagues around the world, Professor Reina is continuing physicists’ long endeavor to better understand our universe,” said Vice President for Research Stacey S. Patterson.

Reina is the fourth FSU physicist to receive this award, following Earle Plyler in 1973, Professor Emeritus Kirby Kemper in 2000, and Professor Jorge Piekarewicz in 2018.

In 1992, Reina earned her doctoral degree in elementary particle physics from the International School for Advanced Studies in Trieste, Italy.

“It is very rewarding to contribute to making FSU an even more vibrant academic home and see our students moving on to so many exciting careers,” said Reina.

—Seminoles in search of second win—

Florida State looks for the second win of the season as the Seminoles host North Carolina on Saturday (3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN).

The Seminoles (1-7, 1-6 ACC) cannot become bowl-eligible just a year after completing an undefeated regular season. It has been one of the worst drop-offs in major college football history. Can FSU turn the season around in the final month? The schedule offers few chances.

After hosting North Carolina, the Seminoles travel to Notre Dame. That will not be an easy matchup. Then it’s a pair of home games to finish the year against Charleston Southern and Florida.

The Seminoles have not suffered through a one-win season since 1974, when they went 1-0 under Darrell Mudra. Two years later, a new coach was hired: Bobby Bowden.

Since then, the Noles’ worst season came in 2020 when Mike Norvell guided FSU to a 3-6 mark in his first season.

North Carolina (4-4, 1-3 ACC) is coming off a 41-14 win at Virginia last week, the first conference victory of the season for the Tar Heels. In the game, running back Omarion Hampton ran for 105 yards and two touchdowns, while wide receiver JJ Jones caught five passes for 129 yards and two scores.

—FAMU hosts Texas Southern—

After a convincing win over the SWAC West-leading Southern, Florida A&M hosts Texas Southern as the Rattlers try to keep conference title hopes alive.

FAMU (4-3, 2-1 SWAC) must keep winning and get help to catch Jackson State in the SWAC East standings. With three more conference games left after this weekend, the Rattlers will need Jackson State to lose twice since the Tigers hold a tie-breaker advantage over FAMU after a 35-21 win over the Rattlers on Oct. 19.

Last week against Southern, Rattlers’ quarterback Daniel Richardson threw for 274 yards and two touchdowns, and the Florida A&M defense limited the Jaguars to a pair of field goals in a 24-6 win. It was the 22nd straight home win for Florida A&M, the nation’s second-longest home winning streak.

Richardson is among the Top 25 quarterbacks in the nation (FCS) in eight categories, including passing yards, touchdown passes, and completion percentage.

FAMU leads the all-time series with Texas Southern 10-2. The Rattlers have won four straight against the Tigers.

— Capitol Directions —

‘IF TRUMP WINS’ EDITION:

Ron DeSantis — Crossways arrow — He’ll still run in 2028, but it’s still Trump’s party. And Vance is the heir apparent

Susie Wiles — Up arrow — Hail to the (likely) Chief (of Staff)

Joe Gruters — Up arrow — Please, Joe, take us to the track with you. All you do is pick winners!

Joe Gruters, Part 2 — Up arrow — Yes, he’d be much better off if Trump wins, but if DJT doesn’t, he’ll still be a kingmaker in the CFO race.

Randy Fine — Up arrow — An early legislative endorser of Trump, might he be an envoy to Tel Aviv?

Jared and Jason — Up arrow — Trump wins = Gaetz or Donalds for GOP in ‘26 = a winnable race for a moderate Dem.

Shev Jones — Up arrow — Would have been primed for a top position in a Harris admin; now he has to run in a multi-way race for Gov.

Joseph Ladapo — Up arrow — The measles outbreak is going national.

Brian Ballard — Up arrow — Remember how his firm made all that $ during the first Trump term? That will look like small potatoes in the second.

Pam Bondi — Up arrow — Ditto for the former AG.

James Blair — Up arrow — He’s not even our favorite in the Blair family, but he will have helped pull off one of the greatest political comeback stories in American politics

Brian Hughes — Up arrow — From Jacksonville City Hall to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue in just over a year.

Meredith O’Rourke — Up arrow — She was already Florida’s top GOP fundraiser; now she’ll be the nation’s.

Maryann Pistilli — Up arrow — Trump’s State Director in FL, she did an excellent job with really only a skeleton staff.

Evan Power — Up arrow — Consider the mess he inherited at RPOF and contrast that with the stronger position the party is in today.

Alex Pantinakis — Up arrow — He professionalized the RPOF political wing from top to bottom.

James Uthmeier — Up arrow — Trump winning ups the odds of Gaetz vacating CD 1. U.S. Rep. Uthmeier has a nice, frightening ring to it

Nikki Fried — Down arrow — A lot of talk but very little delivery … a bunch of the legislative candidates she recruited look like lambs being led to the slaughter.

Chris Bouzy — Down arrow — He’s how the Dems caught folie à deux.

BEST OF THE REST:

Kevin Guthrie — Up arrow — He’s been so dedicated to Pinellas Co.’s restoration, he’s now a “resident.”

Florida TaxWatch — Up arrow — 45th Annual Mtg brought Dr. Susan MacManus, Barry Goldwater, Grover Norquist and George Will along with a plan for an accurate Census 2030 count. The future is still bright for the eyes and ears of FL taxpayers!

Seminole Tribe — Up arrow — They turned a headache into a win-win.