Rick Scott does damage control after Trump rally comic’s Puerto Rico rip

A bad joke couldn’t have come at a worse time in a Senate race most public polls have said is competitive, as a comedian who goes by “Kill Tony” didn’t do the Trump campaign any favors.
Sen. Rick Scott was compelled to respond to a joke told by an undercard speaker at Donald Trump’s rally in New York City Sunday, stressing his affinity for Puerto Ricans after a comedian disparaged the “island of garbage.”
“This joke bombed for a reason. It’s not funny and it’s not true. Puerto Ricans are amazing people and amazing Americans! I’ve been to the island many times. It’s a beautiful place. Everyone should visit! I will always do whatever I can to help any Puerto Rican in Florida or on the island,” Scott posted to social media.
“There’s a lot going on. Like, I don’t know if you know this but there’s literally a floating island of garbage in the middle of the ocean right now. I think it’s called Puerto Rico,” comedian Tony Hinchcliffe said.
Per The Hill, Hinchcliffe also said Hispanics “love making babies” with “no pulling out.”
“They don’t do that. They come inside. Just like they did to our country,” he said.
It remains to be seen how adverse the comic’s routine will be for the Trump campaign’s outreach to Hispanics, but expect Democrats to exploit the unforced error through the election.
8 comments
Michael K
October 27, 2024 at 8:37 pm
Not only that. Trump’s rally at Madison Square Garden on Sunday opened with a standup comic who called Puerto Rico an “island of garbage” in a set that also included derogatory remarks about Latinos generally, African Americans, Palestinians and Jews.
This is America’s Republican Party showing its true colors.
I Am Speaking.
October 27, 2024 at 8:46 pm
You are jumping on any train that doesn’t have Trump. I’ve been traveling to Puerto Rico for nearly 35 years. It is a huge welfare state. If you Dems are successful in granting them statehood one day, they will fit right in.
Scott Towels Are the Best to Throw At Storm Victims
October 27, 2024 at 8:37 pm
Trump has said worse and wanted to trade Puerto Rico for Greenland. C’mon Ricky, the comedian was joking, but of course Trump was not.
Didnt the Nazis Hold a Rally in the Same Place Awhile Back?
October 27, 2024 at 8:43 pm
Bob Hope was unavailable.
Can
October 27, 2024 at 9:01 pm
He should not disregard the Spanish -American war. It’s partly the creation of Puerto Rico
When it came to the making of that island
EARL PITTS AMERICAN FAN CLUB
October 27, 2024 at 9:15 pm
Y’all cant try & kill a MoFo, Fail, & have him “Jump The HEll up with a bullit scratch on his Effing Ear and yell Fight, Fight, Fight and think Y’all’s Lame @ss’s are somehow gonna prevail after y’all have “Royally E’ffed” ALL American’s up the @ss as rudely as THE HARRIS ADMINISTRATION has done to “The American People”.
Red or Yellow, Black or White They are ALL Precious in The Donald’s Sight.
THE SAGE EARL PITTS AMERICAN FAN CLUB.
YEW OWEME
October 27, 2024 at 9:54 pm
whatever you crazy fool.
EARL PITTS AMERICAN FAN CLUB
October 27, 2024 at 9:49 pm
Good evening America,
We want Rick to win because he’s a Republucan.
OTHER THAN THAT:
We cant control what he says or thinks. We want his seat to remain Republican.
The Sage EARL PITTS AMERICAN FAN CLUB