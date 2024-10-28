Rick Scott does damage control after Trump rally comic’s Puerto Rico rip

A bad joke couldn’t have come at a worse time in a Senate race most public polls have said is competitive, as a comedian who goes by “Kill Tony” didn’t do the Trump campaign any favors.

Sen. Rick Scott was compelled to respond to a joke told by an undercard speaker at Donald Trump’s rally in New York City Sunday, stressing his affinity for Puerto Ricans after a comedian disparaged the “island of garbage.”

“This joke bombed for a reason. It’s not funny and it’s not true. Puerto Ricans are amazing people and amazing Americans! I’ve been to the island many times. It’s a beautiful place. Everyone should visit! I will always do whatever I can to help any Puerto Rican in Florida or on the island,” Scott posted to social media.

“There’s a lot going on. Like, I don’t know if you know this but there’s literally a floating island of garbage in the middle of the ocean right now. I think it’s called Puerto Rico,” comedian Tony Hinchcliffe said.

Per The Hill, Hinchcliffe also said Hispanics “love making babies” with “no pulling out.”

“They don’t do that. They come inside. Just like they did to our country,” he said.

It remains to be seen how adverse the comic’s routine will be for the Trump campaign’s outreach to Hispanics, but expect Democrats to exploit the unforced error through the election.