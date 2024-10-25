October 25, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Amendment 4 hits $100 million milestone in abortion rights fight

Gabrielle RussonOctober 25, 20245min3

Related Articles

HeadlinesOrlando

Contract postal worker accused of tossing political mail in Orange County

HeadlinesOrlando

Florida Dems make six figure investment to mobilize voters in Orange County

HeadlinesSt. Pete

Charlie Justice lands business, realtor support as campaign enters final stretch

amendment 4
'We are raising the unprecedented and necessary resources' to win Nov. 5.

The Amendment 4 political committee’s fundraising has crossed the $100 million mark in the final weeks before the Nov. 5 election.

Floridians Protecting Freedom (FPF), the PC backing the abortion rights initiative, raised about $14 million from Oct. 12-18, according to the latest campaign finance report. It’s the third straight week the campaign has brought in more than $10 million, fueling the $100 million total it’s raised since April 2023. FPF also spent nearly $13 million last week.

The fundraising comes as FPF is in the midst of a fierce battle against Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is personally opposed to Amendment 4 and is using his podium and state resources to fight against it. The latest legal war has been over the state threatening TV stations with criminal prosecution for playing pro-Amendment 4 ads.

“Last week alone, we raised $14.34 million, showing that our momentum continues to grow despite increased government interference in this campaign. While the attacks from the opposition and their ability to spread misinformation to try to confuse voters are appalling, it’s clear that people across Florida are determined to take the government out of their healthcare decisions and will not be fooled by these attacks,” said Brice Barnes, National Finance Director, Yes on 4, in a statement Friday. “We are raising the unprecedented and necessary resources to be able to effectively communicate with and mobilize voters so we win on Nov. 5th and end Florida’s extreme abortion ban.” 

FPF’s fundraising last week was a combination of a handful of donations in excess of $1 million from progressive organizations paired with grassroots support from the majority of donors giving smaller amounts.

The largest donation was $9 million from Sixteen Thirty Fund, a liberal group from Washington D.C. Meanwhile, more than 8,000 donors also gave $100 or less.

Currently, Florida has a six-week abortion ban in place. Advocates call it a total ban, arguing exceptions for incest and rape require victims to show proof with a police report or medical report, which for various reasons, not all people have. And pro-Amendment 4 physicians say Florida’s abortion laws are creating uncertainty for doctors providing pregnancy care for women who are having medical issues or have non-viable pregnancies with unborn children suffering from severe defects.

DeSantis has attacked FPF and defended the state’s abortion law, arguing the law is clear and protects the mother’s life. He argued the proposed constitutional amendment will deregulate abortion and fears Florida will be required to publicly fund abortions. He also laments the amendment could cause the state to become an abortion haven in the South.

Post Views: 0

Gabrielle Russon

Gabrielle Russon is an award-winning journalist based in Orlando. She covered the business of theme parks for the Orlando Sentinel. Her previous newspaper stops include the Sarasota Herald-Tribune, Toledo Blade, Kalamazoo Gazette and Elkhart Truth as well as an internship covering the nation’s capital for the Chicago Tribune. For fun, she runs marathons. She gets her training from chasing a toddler around. Contact her at [email protected] or on Twitter @GabrielleRusson .

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousContract postal worker accused of tossing political mail in Orange County

3 comments

  • Cheesy Floridian

    October 25, 2024 at 3:03 pm

    Support choice and freedom! Vote yes on 4!

    Reply

  • Jason

    October 25, 2024 at 3:15 pm

    All this for 11 minutes of intensities
    And break ups

    Reply

  • I Am Speaking

    October 25, 2024 at 3:24 pm

    In this day and age of modern contraception why is this even an issue? Flame away ladies.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, William March, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories