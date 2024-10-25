Amendment 4 hits $100 million milestone in abortion rights fight

The Amendment 4 political committee’s fundraising has crossed the $100 million mark in the final weeks before the Nov. 5 election.

Floridians Protecting Freedom (FPF), the PC backing the abortion rights initiative, raised about $14 million from Oct. 12-18, according to the latest campaign finance report. It’s the third straight week the campaign has brought in more than $10 million, fueling the $100 million total it’s raised since April 2023. FPF also spent nearly $13 million last week.

The fundraising comes as FPF is in the midst of a fierce battle against Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is personally opposed to Amendment 4 and is using his podium and state resources to fight against it. The latest legal war has been over the state threatening TV stations with criminal prosecution for playing pro-Amendment 4 ads.

“Last week alone, we raised $14.34 million, showing that our momentum continues to grow despite increased government interference in this campaign. While the attacks from the opposition and their ability to spread misinformation to try to confuse voters are appalling, it’s clear that people across Florida are determined to take the government out of their healthcare decisions and will not be fooled by these attacks,” said Brice Barnes, National Finance Director, Yes on 4, in a statement Friday. “We are raising the unprecedented and necessary resources to be able to effectively communicate with and mobilize voters so we win on Nov. 5th and end Florida’s extreme abortion ban.”

FPF’s fundraising last week was a combination of a handful of donations in excess of $1 million from progressive organizations paired with grassroots support from the majority of donors giving smaller amounts.

The largest donation was $9 million from Sixteen Thirty Fund, a liberal group from Washington D.C. Meanwhile, more than 8,000 donors also gave $100 or less.

Currently, Florida has a six-week abortion ban in place. Advocates call it a total ban, arguing exceptions for incest and rape require victims to show proof with a police report or medical report, which for various reasons, not all people have. And pro-Amendment 4 physicians say Florida’s abortion laws are creating uncertainty for doctors providing pregnancy care for women who are having medical issues or have non-viable pregnancies with unborn children suffering from severe defects.

DeSantis has attacked FPF and defended the state’s abortion law, arguing the law is clear and protects the mother’s life. He argued the proposed constitutional amendment will deregulate abortion and fears Florida will be required to publicly fund abortions. He also laments the amendment could cause the state to become an abortion haven in the South.