Florida’s abortion ban puts women at risk, say doctors advocating for Amendment 4

One pregnant woman’s membranes ruptured at about 15 weeks — her unborn baby was not going to live.

But because the fetus still had a heartbeat, the woman’s doctor had to consult with the hospital’s legal team to ask permission to treat the mother.

“I’m grateful that she was able to receive care, but she shouldn’t have had to wait and risk infection or be made to feel like she or her doctors were doing something wrong,” Jacksonville emergency physician Dr. Kathleen Dumitru said this week.

Medical doctors are emerging as political advocates in the fierce fight to enshrine abortion rights in the state constitution. Dumitru is one of the 850 Florida physicians publicly endorsing Amendment 4, as several medical doctors shared horror stories about the realities of healthcare for pregnant women under Florida’s new abortion ban.

Floridians Protecting Freedom (FPF), the political committee backing Amendment 4, released the endorsements this week.

Meanwhile, other doctors are lobbying against Amendment 4 alongside Gov. Ron DeSantis this week at press conferences.

“It is very important that our communities know how the doctors feel about the content of this amendment and why we are against it,” Dr. Ana Verdeja-Perez, an obstetrician-gynecologist in Plant City, said Tuesday in Winter Garden. “Don’t fall for the scare tactics. Our present abortion law protects the lives of the vulnerable women.”

Florida bans most abortions at six weeks but the law allows exceptions up to 15 weeks of pregnancy for rape, incest and human trafficking victims if they provide proof of the crimes with a police report, restraining order or medical report. Two physicians can also say in writing that an abortion is necessary to save a pregnant woman’s life, another exemption written into state law.

Abortion rights advocates called the opposition group’s press conferences political theater.

“Some of these doctors don’t even believe that contraception is health care,” said Dr. Samantha Baer, an OB/GYN and abortion provider from Tampa, during Tuesday’s FPF press call.

One of Baer’s patients went to an emergency ER when her water broke early in the pregnancy. The woman was told she had to wait until she was in labor or have an infection to get medical care, Baer said.

“Rather than be able to get care, grieve and physically heal, she had to put her health at risk,” Baer said.

Dr. Chelsea Daniels’ patient was eight weeks pregnant, but the fetus had stopped growing, so the woman was unable to get an abortion immediately. Each day without an abortion put her at risk of infection and bleeding, the Miami family medicine physician and abortion provider said.

“I understand why these four other doctors turned her away,” Daniels said. “They were afraid. The exception criteria are so narrow … so if a doctor gets audited and the state challenges their judgment, they could be fined, lose their license, and sent to jail. This case was medically very clear, but legally murky, and made her doctors afraid.”

Amendment 4 needs at least 60% to pass and is expected to be a tight race in the Nov. 5 election.

The proposed constitutional amendment would limit government interference on abortion before viability — which is considered about 24 weeks — or to save the mother’s life.