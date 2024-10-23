Emerson poll of Florida: Donald Trump leads Kamala Harris by 8, carries women voters

Yet another late poll of the Sunshine State, this one released as early voting is underway in many counties, suggests it’s too late for Kamala Harris to make a play for Florida’s electoral votes.

The Emerson College survey finds Donald Trump up 52% to 44%, with 3% undecided and 1% voting for someone else.

When undecided voters are compelled to pick one, the numbers change but the story doesn’t; Trump’s lead there is 54% to 46%.

The former President is more than holding his own across the gender gap that has been a primary narrative in many polls of this race, explaining his overall lead.

“Female voters in Florida break for Trump, 49% to 47%, making Florida the second competitive state, after Arizona, to find Trump with an edge among women,” said Spencer Kimball, Executive Director of Emerson College Polling.

Democrats have messaged heavily around reproductive rights and have charged Trump with picking Supreme Court Justices who ended Roe v. Wade and laid the groundwork for laws like Florida’s Heartbeat Protection Act, but seemingly to no avail against Teflon Don.

The former President’s outreach to Latino communities, such as during this week’s roundtable event in Doral, also works in his favor, as he maintains functional parity with voters Republicans have faced challenges with in past cycles.

“Other key groups in Florida such as Hispanic voters, who — like women, broke for Biden in 2020, are split: 48% support Harris and 47% Trump.”

The poll of 860 likely voters, conducted Oct. 18 through Oct. 20, assumes a strong Republican advantage, with 39% of respondents being Republicans, 31% Democrats, and 30% unaligned with the major parties. It is in line with the average poll of the Trump-Harris contest, which shows Trump up also by 8 points.