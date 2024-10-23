Emerson poll of Florida: Donald Trump leads Kamala Harris by 8, carries women voters

Yet another late poll of the Sunshine State, this one released as early voting is underway in many counties, suggests it’s too late for Kamala Harris to make a play for Florida’s electoral votes.
The Emerson College survey finds Donald Trump up 52% to 44%, with 3% undecided and 1% voting for someone else.
When undecided voters are compelled to pick one, the numbers change but the story doesn’t; Trump’s lead there is 54% to 46%.
The former President is more than holding his own across the gender gap that has been a primary narrative in many polls of this race, explaining his overall lead.
“Female voters in Florida break for Trump, 49% to 47%, making Florida the second competitive state, after Arizona, to find Trump with an edge among women,” said Spencer Kimball, Executive Director of Emerson College Polling.
Democrats have messaged heavily around reproductive rights and have charged Trump with picking Supreme Court Justices who ended Roe v. Wade and laid the groundwork for laws like Florida’s Heartbeat Protection Act, but seemingly to no avail against Teflon Don.
The former President’s outreach to Latino communities, such as during this week’s roundtable event in Doral, also works in his favor, as he maintains functional parity with voters Republicans have faced challenges with in past cycles.
“Other key groups in Florida such as Hispanic voters, who — like women, broke for Biden in 2020, are split: 48% support Harris and 47% Trump.”
The poll of 860 likely voters, conducted Oct. 18 through Oct. 20, assumes a strong Republican advantage, with 39% of respondents being Republicans, 31% Democrats, and 30% unaligned with the major parties. It is in line with the average poll of the Trump-Harris contest, which shows Trump up also by 8 points.
10 comments
Shame
October 23, 2024 at 8:00 am
Shame on every single one of you voting for Trump.
Bobble head Kammy
October 23, 2024 at 8:06 am
Kammy getting exposed for the phony that she is. No wonder she was the first to drop out of the Demo primary four years ago. The coup by Pelosi and the Demo leadership is failing right before our eyes. The last four years have been a complete failure. The border, the economy, world affairs and on. People simply want change. Trump might actually win this thing.
Jojo
October 23, 2024 at 8:05 am
Never in my long life have I listened to a person in which every single hateful juvenile attack on another is a mirror reflection of who he is.
Shame on you indeed for casting a vote for this wanna be fascist dictator.
And in case you’re not paying attention to history , fascists eventually come after what is dear to you.
Bobble head Kammy
October 23, 2024 at 8:09 am
Stop with the Fascism BS. That is a nothing more than a zombie media sound bite. Ask yourself this, why has Kammy had a 90% turnover on her staff? We are all seeing why right before our eyes. Word salad and just plain ol stupidity.
Michael K
October 23, 2024 at 8:09 am
John Kelly, a retired Marine general, and the longest serving chief of staff in the Trump administration, and head of Homeland Security uder Trunp:
“He said that, in his opinion, Mr. Trump met the definition of a fascist, would govern like a dictator if allowed, and had no understanding of the Constitution or the concept of rule of law.”
He discussed and confirmed previous reports that Mr. Trump had made admiring statements about Hitler, had expressed contempt for disabled veterans and had characterized those who died on the battlefield for the United States as “losers” and “suckers” — comments first reported in 2020 by The Atlantic.
Michael K
October 23, 2024 at 8:13 am
From the NYT interview:
Kelly said that based on his experience, Trump met the definition of a “fascist.”
In response to a question about whether he thought Mr. Trump was a fascist, Mr. Kelly first read aloud a definition of fascism that he had found online.
“Well, looking at the definition of fascism: It’s a far-right authoritarian, ultranationalist political ideology and movement characterized by a dictatorial leader, centralized autocracy, militarism, forcible suppression of opposition, belief in a natural social hierarchy,” he said.
Mr. Trump’s recent comments about using the military against what he called the “enemy within” were so dangerous, he said, that he felt he had to speak out.
“And I think this issue of using the military on — to go after — American citizens is one of those things I think is a very, very bad thing — even to say it for political purposes to get elected — I think it’s a very, very bad thing, let alone actually doing it,” Mr. Kelly said.
Mr. Kelly said that Mr. Trump was repeatedly told dating back to his first year in office why he should not use the U.S. military against Americans and the limits on his authority to do so. Mr. Trump nevertheless continued while in office to push the issue and claim that he did have the authority to take such actions, Mr. Kelly said.
Bobblehead Kammy
October 23, 2024 at 8:24 am
When was the last Fascist Government? As Jrral says, google it. It won’t happen here. This is the new Demo buzz word after abortion. It is all you have with a rapidly fading Kammy. Looks like the giggling party girl is running out of gas and the old man is running circles around her.
Michael K
October 23, 2024 at 8:31 am
A distinguished Marine general and high-ranking administration member is publicly speaking the truth about the the former president he served under. Just like half of the former president’s cabinet members.
Bobblehead Kammy
October 23, 2024 at 8:41 am
There are two sides to every story. You probably aren’t interested in Trump’s.
Bobblehead Kammy
October 23, 2024 at 9:01 am
Yes he is but he still got fired or resigned. For comparison purposes how many generals were fired for that piss poor performance on the Afghanistan withdrawal debacle?