‘Love affair’: Donald Trump makes play for Latinos in Doral

In what may be one of the last Florida campaign stops of his presidential bid, former President Donald Trump spotlighted his “love affair” with Hispanic voters on Tuesday in South Florida, in an event that included “fight, fight, fight” chants and a prayer where hands were laid on Trump at the end.

With some polls showing Trump ahead of Democratic nominee Kamala Harris with Latinos nationally (and others showing the opposite), the third-time Republican candidate seeks yet again to target a potentially movable demographic that will be key when votes are counted in two weeks.

“We’re actually leading with Hispanics. That’s never happened before,” Trump said, adding that “initial numbers” in swing states such as North Carolina are outstripping internal expectations and 2016 and 2020 performance levels even in areas hardest hit by Hurricane Helene.

The former President took supporter questions on a variety of subjects, including blaming Harris, once billed as the “border czar,” for not having called the Border Patrol once to deal with the porous U.S.-Mexican border, and facilitating “human trafficking” of women and little girls in “trunks of cars,” in response to comments from “Sound of Freedom” actor Eduardo Verástegui.

Trump said that “325,000 children are missing, sex slaves, slaves or dead,” urging supporters to “think of what 325,000 is.”

“How many times can you fill a nice big stadium with 325,000?”

He alleged that 13,099 murderers have been “released into the United States” along with “drug lords,” “gang members” and human traffickers, and said the other side isn’t focusing enough on the issue.

“All they think about is transgender operations,” Trump claimed of Democrats.

Many of the comments were not Latino-centric: Trump accused the “lazy as hell” Harris of “sleeping” and “taking the day off” from the campaign trail, in what seemed to be a counter to Harris’ claims that Trump is too exhausted to campaign.

“Who the hell takes off? You have 14 days left,” Trump asked.

Trump also complained about “lying” in ads by the other side, suggesting that could be “election interference.” (The Harris camp asserts the claim is about Project 2025 connections drawn in ads, which Trump has denied.)

And he also weighed in against electric vehicle mandates and how they would affect the trucking industry.

Prominent supporters made their own cases for their preferred candidate.

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott called Harris a “complete socialist” who is devoted to Nicolás Maduro-style “price controls,” and said Trump is the “only person” who can “stop” the lurch toward collectivism from Democrats.

Scott, recently in a Dollar General to “use the restroom,” noted that he saw people “struggling to pay” for their merchandise, and said Trump is the only candidate to turn around those economic pressures.

Scott noted Hispanics are the growth demographic in American politics, and predicted Trump would carry them in the end.

U.S. Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar noted the former President spoke that Hispanics constitute the “largest minority” in America and that a “realignment of historical proportions” is in play among “20% or more of the population.”

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, a former presidential candidate, blasted “Latinx” constructions from Democrats as pandering, saying Trump has “delivered” on lowering Hispanic unemployment and increasing Hispanic home ownership to record levels.