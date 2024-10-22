Nick Westfall: Praise for Gov. DeSantis, team for timely hurricane response

With the back-to-back impact of Hurricanes Helene and Milton, Floridians encountered the turmoil, fear, and destruction that natural disasters bring.

Yet, many of us realize how much worse the damage could have been without our state’s leaders’ thoughtful and coordinated preparation.

For that, we express our deep gratitude to Gov. Ron DeSantis and his team for their foresight in planning for a scenario of this magnitude.

Gov. DeSantis’ proactive multiyear approach to strengthening the power grid after Hurricane Michael helped mitigate the impact of these recent storms. These improvements, including permanent generators and lift station upgrades, among other enhancements, reduced the debilitating effects of power loss, especially for the medically fragile.

Hospice patients and others who are seriously ill are perhaps at the greatest mercy of a reliable electric grid.

Since its founding, VITAS Healthcare has been committed to providing ongoing care and support to patients, families and employees before, during and after natural disasters. The state’s clear communication enabled us to develop effective plans to ensure uninterrupted care services throughout the state.

For example, early evacuation orders allowed many residents to escape the areas of greatest impact sooner. This gave those of us charged with the safety of patients and their families, both in homes and inpatient settings, more time to relocate patients to safer facilities, minimizing disruption.

In fact, VITAS worked with other hospice organizations to take on displaced patients, helping families continue hospice care under already difficult circumstances.

Advanced preparation also helped us protect and support our team members statewide. As a long-standing, mission-driven hospice provider with a statewide footprint, we activate disaster preparedness protocols to ensure the uninterrupted delivery of care services to patients and families.

Wide-area storms like Milton require broader responses and resources.

While securing their families’ safety, our dedicated employees continued caring for medically vulnerable patients. We do all we can to support them as they offer their best efforts on behalf of our patients, even during times of crisis. We are undoubtedly grateful for the timeliness and coordination of local leaders who helped us to enact our plans more efficiently.

State leadership worked alongside federal partners, and we greatly appreciate our fellow organizations’ focus and diligence in supporting hospice companies. In response to the public health emergency declaration, the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services (CMS) issued 1135 waivers to modify requirements during this critical time, allowing us flexibility to focus on the safe evacuation of patients and families and then shift to restoration of full capabilities as the storm passes.

Similarly, the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA) offered essential services like fuel for employees, maintaining a best-in-class communication channel with real-time updates that kept medical professionals and others informed throughout the crises. Their timely emergency management planning provided specific resources for those working in home health agencies, home medical equipment, hospice and nurse registry providers, among others.

When a disaster looms, clear and effective communication is all-important, and we are grateful for the professionalism of AHCA.

Having operated in Florida for over 46 years, VITAS understands the value of vigorous emergency preparedness and disaster planning. Several weather emergencies in recent years have left lasting effects on our communities, but through collective efforts, well-executed plans are our best defense.

The comprehensive actions of Gov. DeSantis, state and local leaders, CMS, AHCA, and related agencies enabled us to protect patients, families, and team members more effectively during this double hurricane.

Thanks to Gov. DeSantis’ leadership in preparing for and executing plans for Hurricanes Helene and Milton, we have much to be grateful for as we recover.

___

Nick Westfall is Chair and CEO of VITAS® Healthcare.