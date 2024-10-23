Timing is everything.

Just days before the 107th anniversary of the October Revolution, which toppled the Czar, Florida is seeking collective input into developing the state’s Museum of the History of Communism.

Through the end of October, stakeholders are urged to respond to a series of questions regarding “the creation of a museum of the history of communism.”

“Input from Floridians is needed to develop recommendations on the creation of a museum of the history of Communism,” said Secretary of State Cord Byrd. “I encourage all interested parties to take the time to complete and share the short online survey.”

The agency will ask respondents if they favor such a museum and encourage them to explain why in essay form.

Usage suggestions are also sought, with respondents weighing in on whether they prioritize a “research” facility or a more convention-focused space and how important gift shops, cafes, sculpture gardens, and age-appropriate exhibits are to them.

Additionally, stakeholders are urged to rank sentiments in order of priority on themes ranging from “histories and tactics” and “atrocities committed in foreign countries” to comparative analyses of Cuban and Chinese versions of the lethal ideology.

Finally, they are encouraged to say if they see themselves as a “victim of communism.”

SB 1264, the authorizing legislation, passed with bipartisan support earlier this year. In addition to laying the groundwork for the museum, it will begin teaching the history of communism classes in the 2026-27 academic year in what is billed as an age-appropriate and developmentally appropriate way.

If you want to weigh in, waiting for the great leap forward is not an option.

You have until close of business on Halloween to make your voice heard.