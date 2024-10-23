October 23, 2024
October revolution? Florida seeks Communism Museum input

A.G. GancarskiOctober 23, 20243min2

a group of rising hand, abstract, idea, conceptual image
From Soviet atrocities to sculpture gardens, options abound for this socialist space.

Timing is everything.

Just days before the 107th anniversary of the October Revolution, which toppled the Czar, Florida is seeking collective input into developing the state’s Museum of the History of Communism.

Through the end of October, stakeholders are urged to respond to a series of questions regarding “the creation of a museum of the history of communism.”

“Input from Floridians is needed to develop recommendations on the creation of a museum of the history of Communism,” said Secretary of State Cord Byrd. “I encourage all interested parties to take the time to complete and share the short online survey.”

The agency will ask respondents if they favor such a museum and encourage them to explain why in essay form.

Usage suggestions are also sought, with respondents weighing in on whether they prioritize a “research” facility or a more convention-focused space and how important gift shops, cafes, sculpture gardens, and age-appropriate exhibits are to them.

Additionally, stakeholders are urged to rank sentiments in order of priority on themes ranging from “histories and tactics” and “atrocities committed in foreign countries” to comparative analyses of Cuban and Chinese versions of the lethal ideology.

Finally, they are encouraged to say if they see themselves as a “victim of communism.”

SB 1264, the authorizing legislation, passed with bipartisan support earlier this year. In addition to laying the groundwork for the museum, it will begin teaching the history of communism classes in the 2026-27 academic year in what is billed as an age-appropriate and developmentally appropriate way.

If you want to weigh in, waiting for the great leap forward is not an option.

You have until close of business on Halloween to make your voice heard.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. He writes for the New York Post and National Review also, with previous work in the American Conservative and Washington Times and a 15+ year run as a columnist in Folio Weekly. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

previousFlorida Chamber, Children’s Movement team up to help hurricane-damaged child care centers

2 comments

  • A Day without Facist

    October 23, 2024 at 6:31 am

    Only museum for Communist, should be built by Communist, when you have a bunch of fascist really promoting fascism in guise of communism

    Reply

  • A Day without Being Ignorant

    October 23, 2024 at 6:33 am

    Why do not Florida create a hurricane museum,for all the lives that have been impacted by hurricane

    Reply

Categories