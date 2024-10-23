Florida Chamber, Children’s Movement team up to help hurricane-damaged child care centers

The Florida Chamber Foundation and the Children’s Movement of Florida are combining efforts on an initiative to help early learning programs impacted by Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

The 2024 Florida Early Learning Recovery Fund launches with an initial fundraising goal of $1 million, and money raised will be used to aid early learning programs sidelined by the storms in reopening. The fund is accepting contributions online.

According to the Chamber and Children’s Movement, more than 1,500 child care providers and family child care homes in Florida sustained damage that threatens their operation following Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

“High-quality early learning is the foundation of our education system, and a vital support for our workforce both today and tomorrow,” Children’s Movement CEO Madeleine Thakur said. “This fund will ensure that early learning businesses’ recovery needs are addressed, so they can focus on providing the best education and care for our youngest children impacted by the recent storms.”

In addition to reopening costs, the 2024 Florida Early Learning Recovery Fund will distribute funds to child care providers and family child care homes to replace lost or damaged educational materials and to support their workers.

“Reopening childcare centers is absolutely essential to Florida’s economic recovery,” said Florida Chamber President and CEO Mark Wilson. “Without reliable early learning programs, parents are unable to return to work, and businesses face significant workforce shortages.”

The 2024 Florida Early Learning Recovery Fund will be administered in partnership with Florida’s Early Learning Coalitions, which will distribute grants to child care providers and family child care homes in the most heavily impacted areas. The grants will prioritize reopening efforts in communities with the highest levels of poverty and child care deserts, where access to early learning is already limited.