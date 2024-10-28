October 28, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Poll shows abortion rights measure falling just short of passage in Florida; will need undecided voters to break its way
Image via AP.

Jacob OglesOctober 28, 20244min1

Related Articles

2024 - Down BallotHeadlines

Here’s an update on fundraising in Florida’s most competitive state House seats

HeadlinesInfluence

Ballard Partners launches Latin American presence through strategic partnership with Cefeidas Group

HeadlinesInfluence

Personnel note: Stefanie Sass, Lizzie Pittinger join Uber public affairs team

abortion protest
Amendments on the ballot in Florida need 60% to pass.

A measure that would restore abortion rights in Florida still lacks support to pass on Election Day.

That’s according to a new survey from St. Pete Polls, conducted for Florida Politics, which shows Amendment 4 failing. The poll found almost 54% of voters will support the measure, but Florida law requires 60% of voters weighing in on a ballot measure to vote “yes” for it to become enshrined in the Florida constitution.

The poll found just under 38% of voters are against the initiative. That means the supporters of the amendment need to most of the undecided voters, who make up 8% of those surveyed.

Amendment 4 would reverse a Florida ban on abortions six weeks in pregnancy, and effectively restore access to the status quo before the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

Pollsters report a margin of error of 2.8%. Results are based on responses from 1,227 likely general election voters polled from Oct. 23 to 25.

Of note, the measure looks to be in better shape among those who already cast their ballot by mail or in-person early voting, nearly half of those surveyed.

But even there, less than 58% of those who already cast their vote say they supported Amendment 4, while 37% said they voted against it; a remaining 5% did not say if they voted on the measure one way or the other or left it blank.

The poll found almost 79% of Democrats support the ballot measure, with 15% against it. Republicans, in contrast, broke against it 59% to 32%. A majority of independent voters, almost 57%, support the amendment while 36% are firmly opposed.

Almost 66% of voters age 29 and younger plan to support Amendment 4, but no other age demographic has polling that exceeds 60% support.

About 55% of women and 53% of men support the measure.

StPetePolls 2024 State GEN October25 U74PS6 by Jacob Ogles on Scribd

 

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousBallard Partners launches Latin American presence through strategic partnership with Cefeidas Group

nextHere's an update on fundraising in Florida's most competitive state House seats

One comment

  • Jojo

    October 28, 2024 at 7:45 am

    If you have faith in the veracity of polls conducted in this age of caller ID I’ve got a bridge to sell you.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, William March, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories