October 28, 2024
Here’s an update on fundraising in Florida’s most competitive state House seats
Image via USF.

Jacob OglesOctober 28, 2024

house-office-building_medium
Incumbents hold the edge in most, but not all, of the battleground seats.

Florida Politics last week identified the 10 most likely state House races that could flip from one party control to the other this cycle. In each race, fundraising and spending continues as the Nov. 5 General Election draws near. Democrats must net five seats to break a Republican super-majority in the Florida House

The following fundraising totals are based on fundraising and cash on hand left according to the latest fundraising reports as of Oct. 26, combing candidates’ campaign accounts and political committees under their control.

HD 106

Rep. Fabián Basabe, a Miami Beach Republican, raised almost $397,000 and has $253,000 cash on hand. Democratic challenger Joe Saunders raised nearly $463,000 with almost $170,000 cash

HD 45

Rep. Carolina Amesty, a Windermere Republican, has more than $490,000 raised and $73,000 cash. Democratic challenger Leonard Spencer reported almost $131,000 in fundraising and $32,000 cash

HD 37

Rep. Susan Plasencia, an Orlando Republican, raised more than $232,000 and has $78,000 cash. Democratic opponent Nate Douglas raised almost $402,000 with almost $202,000 cash left.

HD 47

Rep. Paula Stark, a St. Cloud Republican, raised almost $161,000 and has about $36,000 left. Democrat Maria Revelles raised more than $129,000 and has over $35,000 cash remaining.

HD 35

Rep. Tom Keen, an Orlando Democrat, raised upward of $230,000 and has more than $25,000 cash on hand. Republican Erika Booth raised more than $154,000 and has about $58,000 left.

HD 38

Rep. David Smith, a Winter Springs Republican, raised upward of $933,000 with almost $165,000 remaining. Democrat Sarah Henry raised almost $158,000 with more than $34,000 still in the bank.

HD 91

Rep. Peggy Gossett-Seidman, a Highland Beach Republican, raised almost $244,000 with more than $104,000 remaining. Democratic challenger Jay Shooster reported more than $813,000 in fundraising with $57,000 still available.

HD 60

Rep. Lindsay Cross, a St. Petersburg Democrat, raised more than $1.12 million, with about $94,000 cash of hand. Republican Ed Montanari has raised almost $36,000 with $41,000 cash remaining.

HD 113

Rep. Vicki Lopez, a Miami Republican, has raised almost $1.05 million with more than $112,000 cash available. Democrat Jackie Gross-Kellogg raised more than $57,000, with more than $8,100 remaining.

HD 93

Rep. Katherine Waldron, a Wellington Democrat, has raised almost $308,000, with more than $82,000 in cash on hand ready. Republican Anne Gerwig raised more than $163,999, and has more than $75,000 left.

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

