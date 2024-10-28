October 28, 2024
GOP has half a million more votes cast than Democrats already

A.G. Gancarski October 28, 2024

A large voting center is busy with voters at multiple polling stations as they engage in the electoral process on election day
Democrats aren't showing up as much as Republicans so far.

With less than a week to go in early voting, the Republican Party of Florida still holds a huge lead in early voting, with more than 4.5 million Floridians already having exercised their franchise.

However, the Florida Democratic Party can take solace in no longer having less than half of the pre-Election Day in-person votes that Republicans do, as was the case before the weekend.

Out of 2,508,243 ballots cast in-person already, 1,313,419 Republicans have voted early, compared to 681,035 Democrats, 458,540 no-party voters, and 55,249 people registered with other parties.

The GOP has an advantage of more than 632,000 early in-person votes going into Monday’s action.

Democrats do lead in returned mail ballots by more than 131,000 votes, meanwhile.

State tracking shows 2,090,681 people have voted by mail. Of that total, 884,410 are Democrats, with 753,060 Republicans also having used the Postal Service to signal their preferences, along with 410,401 no-party voters and 42,810 minor party members.

More than 1.425 million mail ballots are currently outstanding, including 571,381 from Democrats, 453,519 from Republicans, 364,047 no-party voters and 36,934 people who belong to third parties.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. He writes for the New York Post and National Review also, with previous work in the American Conservative and Washington Times and a 15+ year run as a columnist in Folio Weekly. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

One comment

  Cheesy Floridian

    October 28, 2024 at 9:38 am

    I am waiting until election day to cast my vote. I hope others are as well and are not just staying home. That is what happened in 2022 and why there was such a huge lead for DeSantis and Rubio. Democrats and independents need to get out and vote.

    Reply

Categories