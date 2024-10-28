GOP has half a million more votes cast than Democrats already

With less than a week to go in early voting, the Republican Party of Florida still holds a huge lead in early voting, with more than 4.5 million Floridians already having exercised their franchise.

However, the Florida Democratic Party can take solace in no longer having less than half of the pre-Election Day in-person votes that Republicans do, as was the case before the weekend.

Out of 2,508,243 ballots cast in-person already, 1,313,419 Republicans have voted early, compared to 681,035 Democrats, 458,540 no-party voters, and 55,249 people registered with other parties.

The GOP has an advantage of more than 632,000 early in-person votes going into Monday’s action.

Democrats do lead in returned mail ballots by more than 131,000 votes, meanwhile.

State tracking shows 2,090,681 people have voted by mail. Of that total, 884,410 are Democrats, with 753,060 Republicans also having used the Postal Service to signal their preferences, along with 410,401 no-party voters and 42,810 minor party members.

More than 1.425 million mail ballots are currently outstanding, including 571,381 from Democrats, 453,519 from Republicans, 364,047 no-party voters and 36,934 people who belong to third parties.