October 28, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Debbie Mucarsel-Powell closes with flurry of TV ads attacking Rick Scott

A.G. GancarskiOctober 28, 20244min0

Related Articles

2024 - Down BallotHeadlines

GOP has half a million more votes cast than Democrats already

2024 - Down BallotHeadlines

Here’s an update on fundraising in Florida’s most competitive state House seats

2024 - InitiativesHeadlines

Poll shows abortion rights measure falling just short of passage in Florida; will need undecided voters to break its way

Debbie Mucarsel Powell via campaign ad
'His plans take away women’s rights, take away Social Security and Medicare. That’s not freedom.'

The last week of the campaign brings no less than four new television ads for a Democratic candidate looking to end the 14-year political career of U.S. Sen. Rick Scott.

Former U.S. Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell is rolling out three English-language spots along with one in Spanish attacking the Senator on various issues.

Thief” makes the case that the incumbent Republican is less than honest in his pursuit of what the challenger calls his “toxic agenda.”

“Rick Scott is a thief who stole $1.7 billion from seniors in the largest Medicare fraud in our nation’s history,” Mucarsel-Powell says in the ad. “Now, he’s the wealthiest member of the Senate and has done absolutely nothing to improve the lives of Florida families. Worse, he wrote the plan to end Social Security and Medicare, raise taxes on the middle class, and pass a national abortion ban.”

Most Extreme” takes issue with the Senator’s position on reproductive rights.

“He signed a law to ban abortion even if a woman is raped,” the candidate says in the 15-second spot. “To protect your freedom, we have to stop Rick Scott.”

Sold Us Out” is another attack ad targeting the incumbent.

“He took millions from insurance companies, then let them raise rates and deny claims,” Mucarsel-Powell says. “Scott keeps ripping us off.”

The Answer,” which is in Spanish, offers an aspirational contrast between Scott and his challenger, who is devoted to “freedom,” over an up-tempo backing track.

Here’s the English translation:

“Freedom is why I came to this country. I know what it means,” Mucarsel-Powell says. “But this guy, Rick Scott? His plans take away women’s rights, take away Social Security and Medicare. That’s not freedom. So the question is: Do you want a Senator who protects freedom or one who wants to take it away?”

The ads come as new polling shows Scott with just a slight edge over Mucarsel-Powell.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. He writes for the New York Post and National Review also, with previous work in the American Conservative and Washington Times and a 15+ year run as a columnist in Folio Weekly. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousGOP has half a million more votes cast than Democrats already

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, William March, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories