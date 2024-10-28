Debbie Mucarsel-Powell closes with flurry of TV ads attacking Rick Scott

The last week of the campaign brings no less than four new television ads for a Democratic candidate looking to end the 14-year political career of U.S. Sen. Rick Scott.

Former U.S. Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell is rolling out three English-language spots along with one in Spanish attacking the Senator on various issues.

“Thief” makes the case that the incumbent Republican is less than honest in his pursuit of what the challenger calls his “toxic agenda.”

“Rick Scott is a thief who stole $1.7 billion from seniors in the largest Medicare fraud in our nation’s history,” Mucarsel-Powell says in the ad. “Now, he’s the wealthiest member of the Senate and has done absolutely nothing to improve the lives of Florida families. Worse, he wrote the plan to end Social Security and Medicare, raise taxes on the middle class, and pass a national abortion ban.”

“Most Extreme” takes issue with the Senator’s position on reproductive rights.

“He signed a law to ban abortion even if a woman is raped,” the candidate says in the 15-second spot. “To protect your freedom, we have to stop Rick Scott.”

“Sold Us Out” is another attack ad targeting the incumbent.

“He took millions from insurance companies, then let them raise rates and deny claims,” Mucarsel-Powell says. “Scott keeps ripping us off.”

“The Answer,” which is in Spanish, offers an aspirational contrast between Scott and his challenger, who is devoted to “freedom,” over an up-tempo backing track.

Here’s the English translation:

“Freedom is why I came to this country. I know what it means,” Mucarsel-Powell says. “But this guy, Rick Scott? His plans take away women’s rights, take away Social Security and Medicare. That’s not freedom. So the question is: Do you want a Senator who protects freedom or one who wants to take it away?”

The ads come as new polling shows Scott with just a slight edge over Mucarsel-Powell.