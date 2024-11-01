Republicans near 3 million raw votes, continue to expand lead over Democrats

While it’s possible people could be crossing party lines in their electoral choices, the more likely outcome is that they are voting consistent with their registration.

And if that’s the case, Democrats are in a deeper hole every day, as Republicans continue to press an in-person turnout advantage that Democrats are counteracting to a limited degree with superior mail ballot performance.

All figures here run through the end of October, and are collated by the Florida Secretary of State Office.

A total of 2,072,374 Republicans have voted in person, along with 923,497 who have voted by mail.

In contrast, only 1,126,301 Democrats have shown up to vote thus far. Another 1,091,810 have sent in mail ballots.

Democrats could stretch their mail ballot lead further, as they have 366,673 yet to be sent in, compared to 286,640 Republican ballots.

All told, 2,995,581 Republicans voted through the close of business Thursday, while 2,218,111 Democrats have done the same.

A total of 4,122,048 voters have voted early in person, while 2,609,912 have sent in mail ballots.