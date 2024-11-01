November 1, 2024
Republicans near 3 million raw votes, continue to expand lead over Democrats

A.G. Gancarski November 1, 2024

A large voting center is busy with voters at multiple polling stations as they engage in the electoral process on election day
Democrats will need to make up a lot of ground over the weekend, and hope they win Election Day.

While it’s possible people could be crossing party lines in their electoral choices, the more likely outcome is that they are voting consistent with their registration.

And if that’s the case, Democrats are in a deeper hole every day, as Republicans continue to press an in-person turnout advantage that Democrats are counteracting to a limited degree with superior mail ballot performance.

All figures here run through the end of October, and are collated by the Florida Secretary of State Office.

A total of 2,072,374 Republicans have voted in person, along with 923,497 who have voted by mail.

In contrast, only 1,126,301 Democrats have shown up to vote thus far. Another 1,091,810 have sent in mail ballots.

Democrats could stretch their mail ballot lead further, as they have 366,673 yet to be sent in, compared to 286,640 Republican ballots.

All told, 2,995,581 Republicans voted through the close of business Thursday, while 2,218,111 Democrats have done the same.

A total of 4,122,048 voters have voted early in person, while 2,609,912 have sent in mail ballots.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. He writes for the New York Post and National Review also, with previous work in the American Conservative and Washington Times and a 15+ year run as a columnist in Folio Weekly. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

One comment

  • Winnie T. Pooh

    November 1, 2024 at 9:57 am

    Fewer Republicans are voting by mail this year because they worry about their ballots being manipulated. For those who pooh-pooh the idea, just recall the image of the ballot return boxes that were burned in Washington and Oregon and the big box full of marked ballots that fell off the postal truck in Miami-Dade.
    A lot of us Republicans felt that the overwhelming defeat of the “paper ballot” people this summer would take the wind out of the sails of that movement, but now we begin to wonder. Here in Florida, it may become a key element of the upcoming and very interesting race for Governor.

Categories