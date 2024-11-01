November 1, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Shootings kill 2 and wound 6 during Halloween celebrations in Orlando
ORLANDO SHOOTING. IMAGE VIA AP.

Associated PressNovember 1, 20242min2

Related Articles

HeadlinesNE Florida

A Flagler School Board candidate lost his race. Gov. DeSantis appointed him to the Board anyway

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Donald Trump gambles with late-stage trips to Democratic New Mexico and Virginia

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Kamala Harris says Donald Trump’s comment on women ‘is offensive to everybody’

download - 2024-11-01T074931.159
'Whatever his mindset was, he was going to shoot no matter what.'

Two people were killed and six others were wounded in two shootings that took place among crowds during Halloween celebrations in Orlando early Friday, authorities said.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired in the city’s downtown shortly after 1 a.m. A second shooting minutes later happened within a short distance of officers and they quickly made an arrest, Orlando Police Chief Eric Smith said during a briefing Friday morning.

The six wounded, who range in age from 19 to 39, were transported to a hospital for treatment and were in stable condition, Smith said.

A 17-year-old male suspect was taken into custody, said Smith, who showed video from street security cameras and a police body camera showing the two shootings and the suspect’s arrest at the second shooting location.

After the first shooting, police used security video to put out a description of the suspect, but the second shooting happened near police and officers saw the attack, Smith said.

“Whatever his mindset was, he was going to shoot no matter what,” Smith said, noting that the suspect’s motivation is part of the ongoing investigation.

A handgun was recovered at the arrest scene and there are no other suspects, he said.

There were more than 100 officers patrolling the crowds estimated between 50,000 and 100,000 people who were out celebrating Halloween on Thursday night and early Friday morning, Smith said.

State Attorney Andrew Bain said charging the teen suspect as an adult is a possibility but his agency would await further information from the police investigation.

Post Views: 0

Associated Press

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousA Flagler School Board candidate lost his race. Gov. DeSantis appointed him to the Board anyway

2 comments

  • Dont Say FLA

    November 1, 2024 at 7:57 am

    Now is not the time
    Quit politicizing a tragedy
    Thoughts and prayers to all involved
    I never even met her and she’s not my type

    Reply

    • Dont Say FLA

      November 1, 2024 at 8:14 am

      Oopsie. I forgot one.

      Only more guns can fix it!

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, William March, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories